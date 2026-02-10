

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The pound fell to nearly a 3-month low of 1.0461 against the Swiss franc, from early high of 1.0500.



Against the euro, the U.S. dollar and the yen, the pound edged down to 0.8720, 1.3664 and 212.18 from early highs of 0.8700, 1.3697 and 213.73, respectively.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.03 against the franc, 0.88 against the euro, 1.35 against the greenback and 211.00 against the yen.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News