

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer price inflation increased further in January to the lowest level in nearly two years, largely due to cheaper housing and utility costs, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 0.8 percent year-over-year in January, slower than the 1.9 percent increase in December.



Further, this was the highest inflation since April 2024, when prices had risen 0.7 percent.



Prices of housing and utilities showed a renewed fall of 1.30 percent amid a decline in electricity costs, and transport charges were 0.2 percent less expensive. Meanwhile, inflation based on food and non-alcoholic beverages rose to 3.8 percent from 3.6 percent.



Core inflation, which excludes energy and unprocessed food, eased to 1.9 percent from 2.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.6 percent in January versus a 0.4 percent decrease in December.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News