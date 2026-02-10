

BRATISLAVA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's industrial production decreased at the steepest pace in three years in December, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Tuesday.



Industrial production fell 8.5 percent year-on-year in December, much faster than the 4.5 percent decline in November. Moreover, this was the sharpest contraction since December 2022, when production had slumped 12.0 percent.



The downturn was primarily attributed to a 26.0 percent sharp contraction in the electricity and gas supply sector. Manufacturing output decreased 4.5 percent, and mining and quarrying production tumbled by 22.1 percent.



Month-on-month, industrial production decreased by a seasonally adjusted 4.9 percent in December.



During the year 2025, industrial production shrank 3.1 percent compared with 2024, the agency said. The majority of the 15 monitored industrial sectors experienced a slowdown, and even increased manufacture of transport equipment was unable to offset the decline.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News