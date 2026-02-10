Banyan Gold Corp.: Banyan Gold Strengthens Technical Team with Appointments of John Robins as Strategic Advisor and Key ESG Position

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / Banyan Gold Corp . (the "Company" or "Banyan") (TSX-V:BYN)(OTCQB:BYAGF) is pleased to announce the appointments of John Robins as an Independent Strategic Advisor, and Allison Rippin Armstrong to its management team as Senior Sustainability Manager.

"We are pleased to welcome John Robins and Allison Rippin Armstrong to Banyan Gold," said Tara Christie, President and CEO. "I previously worked with both at Kaminak Gold, and their track records speak for themselves. John is a highly successful exploration entrepreneur whose deep technical expertise and strategic perspective will meaningfully support the advancement of the AurMac Project. Allison brings expertise in ESG strategy, environmental programs, permitting, and community and Indigenous engagement-capabilities that are increasingly critical as we advance AurMac responsibly. Their combined experience and leadership significantly strengthen Banyan as we enter our next phase of growth and value creation."

New Strategic Advisor

John Robins is a geologist, prospector, and mining entrepreneur with more than 35 years of industry experience. He received PDAC's Viola R. MacMillan Award in 2025, AME's Murray Pezim Award in 2022, and the Spud Huestis Award in 2008 for his contributions to mineral exploration and financing. He has been involved in several major discoveries, including the Coffee Gold deposit (Yukon), Three Bluffs (Committee Bay), the Aviat/Churchill diamond districts (Nunavut), and the Great Bear project (Ontario). Mr. Robins has been instrumental in more than $3 billion in M&A activity and over $1 billion in mineral exploration and development expenditures across Canada, Latin America, and Australia, including the sales of Great Bear Resources to Kinross Gold ($1.8B), Great Bear Royalties to Royal Gold ($200M), and Kaminak Gold to Goldcorp ($510M). He is currently Chairman of K2 Gold Corp. and serves as a strategic advisor to several junior mining companies.

Senior Sustainability Manager

Allison Rippin Armstrong is an environmental scientist and senior mining executive with over 30 years of experience in permitting, regulatory processes and environmental compliance, working with indigenous organizations, resource companies, regulatory agencies, and Indigenous, territorial and federal governments. She previously served as Vice President of Sustainability at Kaminak Gold Corp., supporting the advancement of the Coffee Gold Project before its acquisition in 2016. From 2018 to 2023, Allison assisted Lucara Diamond Corp. in developing and implementing an ESG strategy that included building and developing the environment and community relations departments, as well as introducing sustainability initiatives at the Karowe Diamond Mine in Botswana. More recently, she assisted Forum Energy Metals Corp. as their Vice President of Nunavut Affairs. Allison sits on several boards, including Tectonic Metals Inc., the Alberta Energy Regulator, the Alberta Environmental Appeals Board and the Alberta Public Lands Appeal Board.

Upcoming Events

African Mining Indaba, Cape Town, February 9 - 12

BMO 35rd Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference, Hollywood, FL, February 22 - 25

Metals Investor Forum Toronto, February 27 - 28 Corporate Presentation: February 27, 6:00 PM ET

Yukon in Global Focus: From Rocks to Riches Breakfast - Fireside Chat - Toronto, March 2, 7 AM - 9 AM ET 7:00 AM to 9 AM ET

PDAC, Toronto, March 1 - 4, 2026 Exhibitor Booth No. 2213, March 1 - 2 1x1 Meetings, Level 300, March 1-3

SMI Zurich, Switzerland, March 18 -19

About Banyan

Banyan's primary asset, the AurMac Project is located in the Traditional Territory of First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun, in Canada's Yukon Territory. The current Mineral Resource Estimate (" MRE ") for the AurMac Project has an effective date of June 28, 2025 and comprises an Indicated Mineral Resource of 2.274 million ?ounces of gold (" Au ") (112.5 M tonnes at 0.63 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 5.453 Moz of Au (280.6 M tonnes at 0.60 g/t ) (as defined in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (" CIM ") Definition ?Standards for Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves incorporated by reference into NI 43-101). The 303 square kilometres (" sq km ") AurMac Project lies 40 kilometres from Mayo, Yukon. The AurMac Project is transected by the main Yukon highway and benefits from a 3-phase powerline, existing power station and cell phone coverage.

Table 1: Pit-Constrained Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources - AurMac Project

Deposit Gold Cut-Off (g/t) Tonnage

(M Tonnes) Average Gold Grade (g/t) Contained Gold (Moz) Indicated MRE Airstrip 0.30 27.7 0.69 0.611 Powerline 0.30 84.8 0.61 1.663 Total Combined Indicated MRE 0.30 112.5 0.63 2.274 Inferred MRE Airstrip 0.30 10.1 0.75 0.245 Powerline 0.30 270.4 0.60 5.208 Total Combined Inferred MRE 0.30 280.6 0.60 5.453

Notes to Table 1 :

The effective date for the MRE is June 28, 2025, and was prepared by Marc Jutras, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., Principal, Ginto Consulting Inc., an independent " Qualified Person " within the meaning of NI 43-101. Mineral Resources, which are not Mineral Reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, changes in global gold markets or other relevant issues. The CIM Definition Standards were followed for classification of Mineral Resources. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Mineral Resources in this estimation are uncertain in nature ?and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Inferred Mineral Resources as an ?Indicated Mineral Resource. Mineral Resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.30 g/t gold for all deposits, using a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 0.73 and constrained within an open pit shell optimized with the Lerchs-Grossman algorithm to constrain the Mineral Resources with the following estimated parameters: gold price of US$2,050/ounce, US$2.50/t mining cost, US$10.00/t processing cost, US$2.00/t G+A, 90% gold recoveries, and 45° pit slopes. [1] The number of tonnes and ounces was rounded to the nearest thousand. Any discrepancies in the totals are due to rounding effects.

In addition to the AurMac Project, the Company holds the Hyland Gold Project, located 70 km Northeast of Watson Lake, Yukon, along the Southeast end of the Tintina Gold Belt (the " Hyland Project") in the Traditional Territory of the Kaska Nations, closest to the Liard First Nation and Daylu Dena Council.The Hyland Project represents a sediment hosted, structurally controlled, intrusion related gold deposit, within a large land package (over 125 sq km), accessible by a network of existing gravel access roads. The updated MRE comprises an Indicated Mineral Resource of 337 thousand (" K ") ?ounces (" oz ") of gold (" Au ") and 2.63 million (" M ") oz of silver (" Ag ") (11.3 M tonnes of ore at 0.93 g/t Au and 7.27 g/t Ag), and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 118 Koz of Au and 0.86 Moz Ag (3.9 M tonnes of ore at 0.95 g/t Au and 6.94 g/t Ag)(as defined in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (" CIM ") Definition ?Standards for Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves incorporated by reference into NI 43-101) effective September 1, 2025 and with technical report filed on Sedar on October 27, 2025.

Banyan also holds the Nitra Gold Project, a grassroots exploration project located in the Mayo Mining district, approximately 10 km west of the AurMac Gold property. The Nitra Property lies in the northern part of the Selwyn basin and is underlain by metaclastic rocks of the Late Proterozoic Yusezyu Formation of the Hyland Group, similar to lithologies hosting portions of the AurMac Project. Middle Cretaceous Tombstone Plutonic suite intrusions occur along the property including the Morrison Creek and Minto Creek stocks. The property is 100% owned and operated by Banyan and covers approximately 313.9 sq km. The property is accessible by road along the Silver Trail Highway, South McQuesten Road and 4x4 roads.

Banyan trades on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol " BYN " and is quoted on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol " BYAGF ". For more information, please visit the corporate website at https://banyangold.com/ or contact the Company.

[1] The gold price and cost assumptions are consistent with current pricing assumptions and costs and, in particular, with those employed for recent technical reports for similar pit-constrained Yukon gold projects.

