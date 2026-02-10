Nokian Tyres plc: Nokian Tyres plc Financial Statement Release 2025: Strong profitability improvement continued in the fourth quarter

Nokian Tyres plc Financial Statement Release 2025, February 10, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. EET

October-December 2025

Net sales were EUR 416.4 million (October-December 2024: 415.0). With comparable currencies, net sales increased by 0.8%, driven by North America and Nordics.

Segments operating profit was EUR 51.1 million (35.9), an improvement of 42.3%. The increase was driven by higher passenger car tire prices and lower material costs. Operating profit was EUR 35.1 million (15.4), an improvement of 127.8%. Non-IFRS exclusions totaled EUR -16.0 million (-20.5).

Earnings per share were EUR 0.12 (0.04).

Cash flow from operating activities was EUR 332.0 million (314.8).

January-December 2025

Net sales were EUR 1,373.6 million (January-December 2024: 1,289.8). With comparable currencies, net sales increased by 7.2%, supported by growth in all geographical areas.

Segments operating profit was EUR 91.3 million (71.4), an improvement of 28.0%. The increase was driven by higher passenger car tire prices and sales volume. Operating profit improved significantly and was EUR 35.8 million (1.8). Non-IFRS exclusions totaled EUR -55.5 million (-69.6).

Earnings per share were EUR -0.11 (-0.17).

Cash flow from operating activities was EUR 146.2 million (77.4).

Paolo Pompei started as President and CEO of Nokian Tyres on January 1, 2025.

The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of EUR 0.25 per share for the financial year 2025 to be paid in April 2026 (dividend for the financial year 2024: 0.25)

Guidance for 2026

In 2026, Nokian Tyres' net sales are expected to grow compared to the previous year and segments operating profit as a percentage of net sales to be 8-10%.

Assumptions for 2026

Tire demand in Nokian Tyres' markets is expected to remain flat in 2026. Development of global economy as well as geopolitical, trade and tariff uncertainties may cause volatility to the company's business environment. Nokian Tyres' profitability improvement is supported by new high-performing products, price/mix and efficiency improvements.

Paolo Pompei, President and CEO:

"2025 was a year of strong improvement for Nokian Tyres despite uncertain operating environment and weak market development. The fourth quarter was our best quarter in three years. I want to thank our team for their strong execution and focus on the priorities we set for the year. Their efforts enabled us to increase 2025 net sales in all regions and deliver a clear improvement in profitability. Passenger Car Tyres was the main driver of the improved results, while Heavy Tyres was impacted by soft markets. Vianor delivered solid performance.

As highlighted in our reports throughout the year, we accelerated our efforts to strengthen our financial performance. The emphasis was on optimizing the product and price/mix, improving operational efficiency, and further leveraging the expanded manufacturing platform. In addition, we maintained strict cost discipline across the organization from raw material sourcing to indirect and SG&A spending. These measures enhanced our financial performance as the year progressed, and we will continue implementing them during this year. Improved working capital management and reduced capital expenditures contributed to stronger cash flow in 2025.

At the same time, we completed a significant investment phase during which we rebuilt our production capacity to support future growth and delivery reliability. The ramp-up of the new Romanian factory progressed as planned, and in 2025 we produced one million tires. While the ramp-up progresses, the factory is now shifting from investment mode towards stabilizing manufacturing operations.

A stronger consumer focus and a strengthened Nokian Tyres brand are central to our strategy. New partnerships announced in 2025 with the International Ice Hockey Federation and former Formula 1 champion Kimi Räikkönen are expected to enhance Nokian Tyres' global visibility and brand credibility, reflecting our premium performance and Nordic heritage. These initiatives support long-term value-creation by making the brand more visible, relevant, and trusted.

Overall, 2025 marked a turning point for Nokian Tyres, demonstrating our ability to adapt and stay competitive. While our work to further strengthen our performance continues, we are well-positioned to enter the next phase from a solid foundation.

In 2026, we will build on this momentum with a clear focus on profitable growth supported by new premium products, brand repositioning and a strong emphasis on delivering value to consumers. At the same time, we will continue to drive higher productivity and efficiency, while maintaining strict cost discipline.

Our updated financial targets announced today provide a clear direction for the future and reflect our ambition to create sustainable value for our shareholders."

Key figures

EUR million 10-12/2025 10-12/2024 2025 2024 Net sales 416.4 415.0 1,373.6 1,289.8 Net sales change, % 0.3% 12.8% 6.5% 9.9% Net sales change in comparable currencies, % 0.8% 13.1% 7.2% 10.6% Operating profit 35.1 15.4 35.8 1.8 Operating profit change, % 127.8% 1,923.3% Operating profit, % 8.4% 3.7% 2.6% 0.1% Result before tax 21.6 4.4 -15.9 -31.5 Result for the period 16.4 6.0 -15.0 -22.8 EPS, EUR 0.12 0.04 -0.11 -0.17 Segments EBITDA 87.1 67.1 222.2 185.2 Segments EBITDA, % 20.9% 16.2% 16.2% 14.4% Segments operating profit 51.5 35.9 91.3 71.4 Segments operating profit change, % 42.3% 28.0% Segments operating profit, % 12.3% 8.7% 6.6% 5.5% Segments ROCE, %* 4.7% 3.9% Equity ratio, % 50.3% 52.5% Gearing, % 57.0% 48.2% Interest-bearing net debt 664.0 613.1 Capital expenditure 4.9 90.1 126.9 350.1 Cash flow from operating activities 332.0 314.8 146.2 77.4

*Rolling 12 months

In addition to IFRS figures, Nokian Tyres publishes alternative non-IFRS segments figures, which exclude the ramp-up of the US and Romanian factories and other possible items that are not indicative of the Group's underlying business performance.



BUSINESS UNIT REVIEWS

Passenger Car Tyres

EUR million 10-12/2025 10-12/2024 2025 2024 Net sales 244.1 238.2 858.4 779.9 Net sales change, % 2.5% 20.3% 10.1% 19.4% Net sales change in comparable currencies, % 3.9% 20.7% 11.5% 20.2% Operating profit 18.5 -6.6 28.3 -15.6 Operating profit, % 7.6% -2.8% 3.3% -2.0% Segment operating profit 32.3 13.6 80.9 52.2 Segment operating profit, % 13.2% 5.7% 9.4% 6.7%

Heavy Tyres

EUR million 10-12/2025 10-12/2024 2025 2024 Net sales 60.0 61.8 232.0 235.1 Net sales change, % -2.9% 0.0% -1.3% -8.6% Net sales change in comparable currencies, % -2.8% 0.4% -1.2% -8.0% Operating profit 6.0 8.5 24.3 30.0 Operating profit, % 10.0% 13.8% 10.5% 12.8% Segment operating profit 6.0 8.5 24.3 30.0 Segment operating profit, % 10.0% 13.8% 10.5% 12.8%

Vianor, own operations

EUR million 10-12/2025 10-12/2024 2025 2024 Net sales 132.4 134.1 363.8 354.9 Net sales change, % -1.2% 6.4% 2.5% 3.2% Net sales change in comparable currencies, % -2.7% 6.7% 1.6% 3.6% Operating profit 11.2 11.2 -3.5 -3.8 Operating profit, % 8.5% 8.3% -1.0% -1.1% Segment operating profit 11.2 11.2 -3.5 -3.8 Segment operating profit, % 8.5% 8.3% -1.0% -1.1% Number of own service centers at period end 170 174

