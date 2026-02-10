

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Joint Inter-agency Task Force 401 has announced a $5.2 million agreement to provide U.S. forces with the Bumblebee V2 counter-drone system, a low-cost, low-collateral kinetic interceptor to defeat illicit drones at home and abroad.



The kinetic counter-drone System, which will enhance the U.S. forces' war-fighter lethality, will be delivered from March, according to the Pentagon.



The Bumblebee V2 is a next-generation first-person-view multi-rotor drone, designed to physically intercept and neutralize hostile small unmanned aircraft systems. This capability is achieved through a drone-on-drone collision, in which the Bumblebee V2 directly engages the threat, rendering both aircraft inoperable. This method provides a precise countermeasure that minimizes collateral damage, making it a safe and effective option for protecting troops on the battlefield and critical infrastructure in the homeland.



'This decision puts kinetic (counter-small) UAS capability into the hands of our troops immediately,' said Army Brig. Gen. Matthew Ross, JIATF-401 director. 'The Bumblebee V2 provides a cost-effective, reliable interceptor that can neutralize threats without endangering our own forces or surrounding infrastructure. On the modern battlefield, where drones are a constant threat, having a low-collateral kinetic option is increasingly becoming essential for protecting our forces.'



The U.S. Army's Global Response Force will assess the operation OF Bumblebee V2 in support of the recently established Lt. Gen. James M. Gavin Joint Innovation Outpost. This assessment will ensure the system meets the nation's toughest demands for units that train to rapidly deploy on high-stakes missions across the globe, the U.S. Defense Department said in a press release.



'The Bumblebee V2 is equipped with cutting-edge software that allows it to identify, track and collide with other drones,' said Army Maj. Cole Price, Joint Inter agency Task Force 401 assistant capability manager, adding that it provides a crucial capability for U.S. forces to counter the growing threat of autonomous systems.



