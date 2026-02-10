

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies rose mildly on Tuesday even as markets digested comments from a Fed official about the fading Trump-induced crypto euphoria. Positive inflows to U.S.-listed Bitcoin and Ethereum Spot ETF products supported sentiment.



Markets also evaluated regulatory developments in China regarding issue of yuan-pegged stablecoins as well as onshore tokenization of real-world assets. Anxiety ahead of key macro-economic data releases from the U.S. over the course of the week also lingered.



Overall cryptocurrency market capitalization is currently at $2.35 trillion, adding half percent in the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume has also increased 18 percent overnight to $116 billion.



Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency has added 0.4 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $68,967.96. The current price is around 45 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency has lost 11.6 percent in the past week and is grappling with year-to-date losses of more than 21 percent. The 24-hour trading ranged between $71,076.80 and $68,291.03.



Bitcoin has maintained the 13th rank in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows of $145 million on Monday versus $371 million on Friday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (BTC) topped with inflows of $131 million.



Ethereum has slipped 0.36 percent overnight as it declined to $2,014.59. The leading alternate coin is now trading 59 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025. The 24-hour trading ranged between $2,144.98 and $1,995.65.



Meanwhile, Ethereum has plunged two notches to the 78th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows of $57 million on Monday versus net outflows of $17 million on Friday. Fidelity Ethereum Fund (FETH) topped with inflows of $67 million.



4th ranked XRP rallied 2.5 percent overnight to trade at $1.41, around 63 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



5th ranked BNB gained 1.5 percent overnight resulting in price increasing to $627.01. BNB is trading 54 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



The price of 7th ranked Solana increased 1.2 percent overnight to $84.19. SOL's current price is around 71 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025.



TRON ranked 8th overall erased 0.43 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.2762. The trading price is 37 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Dogecoin also added 0.54 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.0932. DOGE is now trading 87 percent below the previous peak of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



10th ranked Bitcoin Cash (BCH) recorded an overnight gain of 2.5 percent and is currently trading at $526.25 which is 88 percent below the cryptocurrency's record high $4,355.62 touched on December 20, 2017.



Meanwhile, the CoinShares' Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly report for the week ended February 6 showed net outflows slowing sharply to $187 million from $1.7 billion in the previous week. According to the report, outflows slowed despite heavy price pressure, with the deceleration in flows historically signaling a potential inflection point.



Year-to-date position deteriorated to net outflows of close to $1.2 billion. According to the report, Bitcoin topped flows by asset, iShares ETF topped flows by provider and United States topped flows by country during the past week.



Bitcoin-based products recorded outflows of $264 million. XRP-based products topped inflows with $63 million.



While Bitcoin has recorded year-to-date outflows of $984 million, Ethereum has witnessed year-to-date outflows of $371 million. On the contrary, XRP-based products have recorded year-to-date inflows of $109 million.



Of the cumulative AUM of $129.8 billion, $102.7 billion is attributed to Bitcoin-based products and $15.4 billion to Ethereum-based products.



The provider-wise analysis of flows inter alia shows outflows of $226 million from iShares ETF followed by $208 million from Fidelity ETF. Grayscale Investments also recorded outflows of $148 million.



Bitwise recorded inflows of $113 million.



iShares ETF tops with a cumulative AUM of $55.8 billion. Grayscale Investments accounts for an AUM of $18.96 billion. Fidelity commands an AUM of $15.99 billion. All the three top ETFs have recorded net outflows in the year-to-date period.



Of the weekly net outflows of $187 million, $214 million relates to United States and $136 million to Sweden. Germany recorded net inflows of $87 million. Of the cumulative AUM of $129.8 billion, $107.7 billion is in United States.



For More Cryptocurrency News, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News