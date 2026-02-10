

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European Union has launched its largest Chips Act pilot line - NanoIC - in Belgium, marking a major milestone for European semiconductor development and manufacturing. With a total investment of 2.5 billion Euros, the facility has received 700 million Euros in EU funding, an equal amount from national and regional governments, and the remainder from ASML and other industry partners. NanoIC will accelerate the development of next-generation semiconductor technology, essential for the development of AI, autonomous vehicles, healthcare and 6G mobile technology.



NanoIC is the first European facility to deploy the most advanced Extreme Ultraviolet lithography machine, focusing on designing and manufacturing chips using technology beyond two nanometers. This marks a significant advancement in European semiconductor manufacturing technology.



Executive Vice-President Henna Virkkunen, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever and Flanders' Minister-President Matthias Diependaele opened the facility at IMEC Leuven, which will allow researchers and companies to test new chip designs, equipment, and processes at a near-industrial scale before mass production.



Designed to bring chip technologies from the 'lab to the fab', the pilot lines are a key pillar of the Chips for Europe initiative under the Chips Act. They will strengthen the position of European players in the global semiconductor supply chain and be open to trusted partners, supporting Europe's industrial base and competitiveness while helping retain and attract talent, the European Commission said in a press release.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News