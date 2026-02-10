In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Abpro Corporation (ABP) - up 80% at $2.74 Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR) - up 18% at $40.50 Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) - up 17% at $2.16 Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) - up 16% at $143.65 Energy Services of America Corporation (ESOA) - up 15% at $11.00 Biomerica, Inc. (BMRA) - up 10% at $2.40 PodcastOne, Inc. (PODC) - up 9% at $3.28 Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) - up 7% at $2.36 OFG Bancorp (OFG) - up 6% at $44.39 Onity Group Inc. (ONIT) - up 6% at $44.30

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. (TECX) - down 37% at $15.49 Upwork Inc. (UPWK) - down 24% at $14.18 Everbright Digital Holding Limited (EDHL) - down 12% at $3.11 Fly-E Group, Inc. (FLYE) - down 12% at $2.51 Amentum Holdings, Inc. (AMTM) - down 11% at $32.34 ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (GTM) - down 10% at $6.54 REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) - down 9% at $9.31 Momentus Inc. (MNTS) - down 8% at $5.90 The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) - down 7% at $9.70 GRI Bio, Inc. (GRI) - down 6% at $2.30

AKRON (dpa-AFX) - At 6:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.