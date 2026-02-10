AKRON (dpa-AFX) - At 6:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.
In the Green - Premarket GainersThe following stocks are trading higher in Tuesday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:
- Abpro Corporation (ABP) - up 80% at $2.74
- Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR) - up 18% at $40.50
- Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) - up 17% at $2.16
- Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) - up 16% at $143.65
- Energy Services of America Corporation (ESOA) - up 15% at $11.00
- Biomerica, Inc. (BMRA) - up 10% at $2.40
- PodcastOne, Inc. (PODC) - up 9% at $3.28
- Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) - up 7% at $2.36
- OFG Bancorp (OFG) - up 6% at $44.39
- Onity Group Inc. (ONIT) - up 6% at $44.30
In the Red - Premarket LosersThe following stocks are trading lower in Tuesday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:
- Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. (TECX) - down 37% at $15.49
- Upwork Inc. (UPWK) - down 24% at $14.18
- Everbright Digital Holding Limited (EDHL) - down 12% at $3.11
- Fly-E Group, Inc. (FLYE) - down 12% at $2.51
- Amentum Holdings, Inc. (AMTM) - down 11% at $32.34
- ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (GTM) - down 10% at $6.54
- REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) - down 9% at $9.31
- Momentus Inc. (MNTS) - down 8% at $5.90
- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) - down 7% at $9.70
- GRI Bio, Inc. (GRI) - down 6% at $2.30
