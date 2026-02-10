

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Aramark (ARMK) reported a profit for first quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $96.16 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $105.61 million, or $0.39 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Aramark reported adjusted earnings of $134.68 million or $0.51 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.1% to $4.831 billion from $4.552 billion last year.



Aramark earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $96.16 Mln. vs. $105.61 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.36 vs. $0.39 last year. -Revenue: $4.831 Bln vs. $4.552 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 2.18 To $ 2.28 Full year revenue guidance: $ 19.550 B To $ 19.950 B



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News