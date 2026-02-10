

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The launch of NASA's SpaceX Crew-12 mission to the International Space Station has been delayed due to unfavorable weather conditions along the flight path of the Dragon spacecraft.



The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft was scheduled to lift off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Wednesday.



NASA said that based on a weather review on Monday, its mission teams decided to waive off the Wednesday launch opportunity, and is 'now targeting its launch to the orbital outpost for no earlier than 5:38 a.m. EST, Thursday.'



The U.S. space agency added that it will continue to watch the weather, and conditions are expected to improve on Friday.



Meanwhile, the crew members of SpaceX Crew-12 mission completed their dry dress rehearsal at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Monday.



US astronauts Jessica Meir and Jack Hathaway, European astronaut Sophie Adenot, and Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev practiced launch day operations, including suiting up, traveling to the pad, and boarding the spacecraft. These operations are done without fueling the rocket, which is why it's called a dry dress rehearsal.



The launch team also practiced countdown operations and confirmed the spacecraft, crew access, and emergency egress procedures are on track before fueling the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, NASA said in a press release.



This is NASA's 12th crew rotation mission and the 13th human spaceflight mission to the space station supported by the Dragon spacecraft since 2020, as part of the agency's Commercial Crew Program.



