Microbix Biosystems Inc.: Microbix Welcomes The College of American Pathologists as a Client For Supply of QAPs for PT/EQA Programs

MISSISSAUGA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX:MBX)(OTCQX:MBXBF) (Microbix), a life sciences innovator, manufacturer, and exporter, is pleased to welcome the College of America Pathologists ("CAP") as a customer for Microbix quality assessment products ("QAPs") for use in CAP clinical laboratory proficiency-testing ("PT") programs, also commonly known as External Quality Assessments ("EQA").

The College of American Pathologists is a member-based organization comprising approximately 20,000 board-certified pathologists. It serves patients, pathologists, and the public by fostering and advocating best practices in pathology and laboratory medicine. It is the world's largest association of board-certified pathologists, is a global leader in laboratory quality assurance, and an advocate for high-quality and cost-effective medical care. The CAP inspects and accredits medical laboratories and provides resources and guidance to labs seeking a wide range of accreditations. The CAP also provides accreditation and proficiency testing to medical labs through its quality solutions (PT/EQA) programs. Further information about the CAP is available at https://www.cap.org/

Following a merit-driven selection process and customary confidential supply and quality agreements, Microbix has begun to supply its QAPs for supporting CAP PT/EQA programs. The identity of the CAP PT/EQA programs that Microbix QAPs are now supporting must remain confidential due to the CAP's need to blind participating clinical laboratories as to what patient-sample mimetics are being used to assess their testing proficiency. That being said, Microbix is pleased to confirm that multiple SKUs of its QAPs have been provided to CAP and, in turn, are being used at clinical labs that are subscribers to CAP PT/EQA programs. Microbix aims to support multiple CAP PT/EQA programs, expand its product offerings, and strengthen client relationships throughout fiscal 2026 and beyond.

Microbix QAPs aim to fully emulate patient specimens while being safe and stable. QAPs can thereby validate the workflow of diagnostic tests, from specimen collection through to final results. Microbix has long provided viral and bacterial QAPs for ISO 17043-certified PT/EQA programs. It is expert in the culture, purification, and inactivation of infectious disease pathogens, using well-characterized strains that produce accurate, consistent results, and augmenting with cutting-edge synthetic biology when required.

Cameron Groome, CEO & President of Microbix commented, "Microbix is pleased to welcome the College of American Pathologists as a client and is thankful for its support of our own efforts to improve laboratory-based medicine by creating the best-possible quality assessment products to support globally-important PT/EQA programs. We look forward to continuing to assist with CAP objectives and programs."

About Microbix Biosystems Inc.

Microbix Biosystems Inc. creates proprietary biological products for human health, with over 120 skilled employees and revenues of C$ 18.6 million in its latest fiscal year (2025). It makes a wide range of critical ingredients and devices for the global diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment products (QAPs) and reference materials (QUANTDx) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, enable assay development and validation, or help ensure the quality of clinical diagnostic workflows. Its antigens drive the antibody tests of approximately 100 diagnostics makers, while QAPs or QUANTDx are sold to clinical lab accreditation organizations, diagnostics companies, and clinical labs. Microbix QAPs are now available in over 30 countries, supported by a network of international distributors. Microbix is ISO 9001 & 13485 accredited, U.S. FDA registered, Australian TGA registered, Health Canada establishment licensed, and provides IVDR-compliant CE marked products.

Microbix also applies its biological expertise and infrastructure to develop other proprietary products and technologies, most notably Kinlytic urokinase, a biologic thrombolytic drug used to treat blood clots, and reagents to support diagnostic testing (e.g., its DxTM for patient-sample collection). Microbix is traded on the TSX and OTCQX, and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes "forward-looking information," as such term is defined in applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, discussion of CAP, its programs, or their relevance, Microbix's or others' products or services, business and business results, goals or outlook, risks associated with financial results and stability, development projects such as those referenced in its presentations, regulatory compliance and approvals, access to and sales to foreign jurisdictions, engineering and construction, production (including control over costs, quality, quantity or timeliness of delivery), currency exchange rates, maintaining adequate working capital or raising new capital on acceptable terms or at all, and other similar statements about anticipated future events, conditions or results that are not historical facts. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Microbix cautions that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and actual performance may be affected by many material factors, some of which are beyond its control. Accordingly, actual future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. All statements are made as of the date of this news release and represent Microbix's judgement as of the date of this new release, and it is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

