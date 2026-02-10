Highlights

Planned 3D seismic program to commence over targeted segment of flagship Disley Project;

Initiates re-assaying of two legacy potash drill cores on flagship Disley Project; and

3D seismic, new assays on historic wells, and 2026 drilling intended to inform an updated NI 43-101-compliant Technical Report ("Technical Report") and Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA")(1).

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2026) - Buffalo Potash Corporation (TSXV: BUFF) (the "Company" or "Buffalo") is pleased to announce that it has contracted a 3D seismic program to begin at its flagship Disley Project in Saskatchewan in the middle of February, 2026 and concurrently is undertaking re-assaying of legacy potash drill cores from historical drill holes on the property. The work forms part of the Company's ongoing technical evaluation program and is intended to advance the project toward the completion of a PEA(1), while improving Buffalo's subsurface understanding to support future development of its "Showcase" facility.

Mr. Steve Halabura P.Geo., Buffalo Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Buffalo's Disley Project is not only exceptional due to its location within Saskatchewan's established potash solution mining district, in close proximity to some of the largest operating potash solution mines in the world(2), but also because of the historic technical work completed on the property to date."

Mr. Halabura added: "Historic work completed by Imperial Oil(3) and the Lumsden Potash Development Company(4) on the Disley Project in the 1960s includes multiple potash exploration drill holes across the eastern and western portions of the Disley Project. These existing core samples provide valuable subsurface geological information - effectively extending our understanding of the project area without incurring the capital-intensive process of additional drilling. When integrated with a comprehensive 3D seismic program, and the drill core from our recently completed 7-10 confirmation hole, this dataset is expected to form a strong technical foundation to support the evaluation of the Disley Project with the goal of advancing toward an updated National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101")-compliant Technical Report and a PEA for the planned development of the showcase facility and initial mine(1)."

The Disley Project

The Disley Project is located approximately 50km northwest of Regina and covers 9,413 hectares. The property is situated immediately adjacent to the east of the K+S Bethune potash solution mine and north of the Mosaic Belle Plaine potash solution mine(2) - both of which are amongst the largest producing potash solution mines in the world. In the opinion of management, the Disley Project is in one of the most favorable areas of Saskatchewan for potash solution mining (see Figure 1) as evidenced by the success of these neighboring projects(1)(2).

Legacy Drill Cores

During the 1960s, two drilling programs were undertaken on the western and eastern portions of the Disley Project. Legacy potash core samples from these drilling campaigns (the "Legacy Drill Cores") are now being re-assayed by Buffalo.

The Lumsden Pilot Project - On the west side of the property, the Lumsden Potash Development Company evaluated the potential for solution mining using brine injection and recovery wells. Imperial Oil Exploration Hole - On the east side of the property, Imperial Oil undertook potash-related exploration drilling as part of a regional potash exploration campaign.

The Company has initiated assay analysis on the Legacy Drill Cores from each of the Lumsden Pilot Project and the Imperial Oil Exploration Hole. Sampling and assay procedures are being undertaken by the Saskatchewan Research Council and will be consistent with the modern procedures being undertaken for Buffalo's 7-10 Hole (as defined below). The assay results from these Legacy Drill Cores will contribute to an integrated geological and geophysical potash geoscience model (the "Potash Geoscience Model") for the Disley Project and furthermore, will help the Company advance its understanding of the Disley Project with a view towards preparation of an updated NI 43-101-compliant Technical Report and PEA(1).

Figure 1: The Disley Property Situated Amongst Major Potash Solution Mines(1)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12107/283387_65f4c6b304f6f8c1_001full.jpg

3D Seismic Program

Buffalo is also initiating a ~45km2 3D seismic program on a portion of the Disley Project (the "3D Seismic Program") designed to expand understanding of the geological continuity of potash beds on the property. The program will connect existing 3D seismic coverage completed by Buffalo in 2022 on the western portion of the Disley Project, including over the Lumsden Pilot Project (the "2022 3D Seismic"), to the Imperial Oil Lumsden Exploration Hole near the eastern boundary of the Disley Project (see Figure 2). Buffalo anticipates 3D seismic results will combine with the 2022 3D Seismic, potash assays from Legacy Drill Cores and the new 7-10 Hole drill core assay results to inform the Potash Geoscience Model.

Figure 2: Buffalo 3D Seismic Coverage Over Disley Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12107/283387_65f4c6b304f6f8c1_002full.jpg

Successful Completion of 7-10 Hole

On February 5, 2026, the Company announced the successful completion of its 7-10-20-23 W2M (the "7-10 Hole") confirmation drill hole at the Disley Project, reaching a total depth of 1,563 metres. The hole successfully intersected all targeted potash-bearing members of the Prairie Evaporite Formation, with 108 metres of continuous core recovered at greater than 98% recovery. Core logging analysis, sampling, and assaying are underway, with results to be reported in due course.





Figure 3: Drill Site of Buffalo's 7-10 Hole

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12107/283387_65f4c6b304f6f8c1_003full.jpg

Buffalo Potash in the Media

Interview with Buffalo Potash CEO, Steve Halabura

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PbUOLoOVKw8

On the ground reporting at Buffalo's first confirmation drill hole

https://globalnews.ca/video/11644221/buffalo-potash-tests-alternative-drilling-method-in-saskatchewan/

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Douglas F. Hambley, PhD, PE, PEng, PG, an independent consultant of the Company and Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101.

About Buffalo Potash

Buffalo Potash is an emerging Saskatchewan-based potash developer pursuing a modular approach to selective solution mining through its patented Horizontal Line-Drive (HLD) technology. Buffalo is advancing the Disley Project - located next to several of the most prominent currently producing potash solution mines in the world - with the objective of establishing capital-efficient, lower-impact potash production in one of the world's leading potash jurisdictions.

Notes

(1) No mineral resources, as categorized by NI 43-101, have been defined on the Disley Project. The Company will need to conduct additional work in order to define mineral resources. There is no guarantee that the Company will be able to define mineral resources as categorized by NI 43-101 on its Disley Project.

(2) The K+S Bethune potash solution mine and north of the Mosaic Belle Plaine potash solution mine (together, the "Adjacent Properties") may each be considered an "adjacent property" (within the meaning of NI 43-101) to the Company's Disley Project. The Company does not have any interest in either of the Adjacent Properties. The Company believes this context is useful in illustrating the proven endowment of the district, while noting that mineralization on adjacent or nearby properties is not indicative of mineralization on the Company's Disley Project. There is no guarantee that the Disley Project will yield comparable results to any of these mines.

(3) Klingspor, A.M. (1966). Cyclic Deposits of Potash in Saskatchewan. Bulletin of Canadian Petroleum Geology, Vol. 14, No. 2, pp. 193-207.

(4) Halabura, S.P. (Steve) and Hardy, M.P. (2007). An Overview of the Geology of Solution Mining of Potash in Saskatchewan. Technical paper presented at the Solution Mining Research Institute Fall 2007 Conference, October 8-9, 2007, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.

