Steve Halabura, Chief Executive Officer, Buffalo Potash Corporation ("Buffalo Potash", "Buffalo" or the "Company") (TSXV: BUFF) and his executive team, joined Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Innovation Sector, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to close the market and celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange.





Buffalo Potash is an emerging Saskatchewan-based potash developer, led by a team with extensive potash development expertise in Saskatchewan, pursuing a modular approach to selective solution mining through its patented Horizontal Line-Drive ("HLD") technology. The Company is advancing its flagship project, the Disley Project, located approximately 50km northwest of Regina, which is situated immediately adjacent to the K+S Bethune solution potash mine and northeast of the Mosaic Belle Plaine solution potash mine - two of the largest producing conventional solution potash mines in the world. Buffalo's management believes the Disley Project is situated in one of the most favorable areas of Saskatchewan for solution mining as evidenced by the success of its neighbouring projects.

