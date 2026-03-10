Highlights

Potash mineralization confirmed at two historical drillholes on flagship Disley Project, including 6.1m grading 41.3% sylvite (KCl);

The first two of three assay results as part of Buffalo's initial assay program;

Multiple high-grade seams confirmed that exceed management's optimal criteria for Buffalo mining technology deployment; and

Results are expected to inform an updated NI 43-101-compliant Technical Report ("Technical Report") and Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA")1.

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2026) - Buffalo Potash Corporation (TSXV: BUFF) (the "Company" or "Buffalo") is pleased to announce that it has received analytical results from re-assaying two of the historical drillholes on the Company's flagship Disley Project (the "Disley Project") in Saskatchewan. These results (as defined in Table 1) are part of an initial re-assay program, intended to advance the project toward the completion of a PEA1, while improving Buffalo's subsurface understanding to support future development of its "Showcase" facility (see February 23, 2026 announcement).

Mr. Steve Halabura P.Geo., Buffalo Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our team is excited to announce the results for the Imperial 11-11 and Lumsden #3 potash core re-assays, these to be incorporated into our maiden Mineral Resource Estimate and PEA. We are pleased to see that these results continue to strengthen management's view that the Disley Project represents one of the most prospective properties globally for selective solution potash mining".

Mr. Halabura added "Furthermore, it is important to note that the Imperial 11-11 potash drillhole is located in the eastern portion of the Project area while the Lumsden #3 occurs in the western portion. Buffalo's regional potash mineralization model, informed by extensive experience in Saskatchewan's potash-bearing Elk Point Basin, suggests that these historical potash drillholes are consistent with the presence of relatively continuous, unaltered potash-bearing beds across the region, subject to further technical validation".

Assay Program Overview

As part of its 2026 Confirmation Phase at the flagship Disley Project, Buffalo is conducting a multi-well re-assay program to evaluate potash mineralization across both legacy historical drillholes and its newly drilled confirmation hole. The status of each hole on the Disley Project is summarized in Table 1 below.

Table 1: Disley Project Drillhole Assays

The assay program draws on core samples from two 1960s-era drilling campaigns previously conducted on the Disley Project - the Lumsden Pilot Project site (Lumsden #1, and #3) on the western portion of the property, and the Imperial 11-11 on the eastern portion. Additionally, Buffalo is currently assaying core samples from the Company's 2026 drillhole, Buffalo 7-10, with results pending.

Concurrently, Buffalo has contracted a ~45km² 3D seismic program over a targeted segment of the Disley Project, intended to expand understanding of geological continuity across the Disley Project and support delineation of a potentially broader resource footprint (see Figure 1).

Figure 1: The Disley Project Drillhole Location Map

Management Defined Optimal Solution Mining Criteria

The Prairie Evaporite Formation within the Elk Point Basin consists of four potash-bearing members, however only three - the Patience Lake, Belle Plaine, and Esterhazy (each a "Member" and collectively the "Members") - carry potash mineralization in significant amounts, with each occurring at varying depths and thicknesses2. Each Member has the potential to host one or more high-grade seams of potash mineralization in the form of the sylvite mineral (chemical formula KCl) suitable for deployment of Buffalo's patented Horizontal Line-Drive Selective Solution Mining Technology ("HLD Mining").

HLD Mining technology focuses on using parallel horizontal wells, at the same elevation, to create horizontal mining planes within high-grade potash seams present in each Member. Buffalo's technical team has defined criteria for a high-grade potash seam to be optimal for HLD Mining as a thickness no less than 1.0m and a grade exceeding 30% sylvite (KCl) (the "Optimal Criteria"). Each seam that exceeds the Optimal Criteria represents one opportunity to deploy a solution mining plane via HLD Mining and recover potash in targeted high-grade seams. The number, extent, and vertical thickness of each such deployment being subject to further understanding of continuity throughout the Disley Project.

Assay Highlights

Imperial 11-11: Encountered ~44m of potash-bearing beds, with 7.4m of sylvinite grading 40.0% sylvite (KCl) in the Patience Lake Member, 5.2m of sylvinite grading 33.9% sylvite (KCl) in the Belle Plaine Member, and 5.2m grading 56.7% sylvite (KCl) in the Esterhazy Member.

Imperial 11-11: Assays encountered 8 high-grade intervals exceeding Optimal Criteria and are considered by Buffalo's technical team to be prospective for HLD Mining . These Optimal Criteria intervals comprised an aggregate thickness of 12.2m of sylvinite grading 48.7% sylvite (KCl).

Lumsden #3: Encountered ~47m of potash-bearing beds, with 8.8m of sylvinite grading 41.9% sylvite (KCl) in the Patience Lake Member, 6.1m of sylvinite grading 41.3% sylvite (KCl) in the Belle Plaine Member, and 3.0m grading 12.7% sylvite (KCl) in the Esterhazy Member.

Lumsden #3: Assays encountered 4 high-grade intervals exceeding Optimal Criteria and are considered by Buffalo's technical team to be prospective for HLD Mining . These Optimal Criteria intervals comprised an aggregate thickness of 12.8m of sylvinite grading 45.0% sylvite (KCl).

Assay results from Imperial 11-11 and Lumsden #3 have identified multiple high-grade seams exceeding Optimal Criteria, providing evidence that the Disley Project is a highly prospective location for HLD Mining. Assay summary information for each Member is outlined in Table 2. Notwithstanding the foregoing, there is no guarantee that Buffalo will be able to deploy HLD Mining technology against any of the seam, including seams that exceed the Optimal Criteria, on the Disley Project.

Table 2: Imperial 11-11 and Lumsden #3 Summary of Assay Results by Member

(†) Notes:

Patience Lake: the uppermost potash-bearing Member; subdivided into upper ("UPL") and lower ("LPL") intervals

Belle Plaine ("BP"): situated stratigraphically below Patience Lake;

Esterhazy ("EST"): the deepest of the three potash-bearing members; targeted Member for mining at adjacent K+S Bethune and Mosaic Belle Plaine potash solution mines

The Disley Project

The Disley Project is located approximately 50km northwest of Regina and covers 9,413 hectares. The property is situated immediately adjacent to the east of the K+S Bethune potash solution mine and north of the Mosaic Belle Plaine potash solution mine2 - both of which are amongst the largest producing potash solution mines in the world. In the opinion of management, the Disley Project is in one of the most favorable areas of Saskatchewan for potash solution mining (see Figure 2) as evidenced by the success of these neighboring projects1,3.

Figure 2: The Disley Property Situated Amongst Major Potash Solution Mines3

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Douglas F. Hambley, PhD, PE, P.Eng., PG, an independent consultant of the Company and Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101. Dr. Hambley is Buffalo's principal Qualified Person as defined by the NI 43-101 Guidelines and is a globally recognized expert in potash geology and mine development. Mr. Hambley will also be assisting in the preparation of the Technical Report and PEA1.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has also been reviewed by Jared Galenzoski, P.Geo, FIMMM as an independent consultant of the Company and Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101. Mr. Galenzoski is also an expert in several potash-related fields and will also be assisting in the preparation of the Technical Report and PEA1.

About Buffalo Potash

Buffalo Potash is an emerging Saskatchewan-based potash developer pursuing a modular approach to selective solution mining through its patented Horizontal Line-Drive (HLD) technology. Buffalo is advancing the Disley Project - located next to several of the most prominent currently producing potash solution mines in the world - with the objective of establishing capital-efficient, lower-impact potash production in one of the world's leading potash jurisdictions.

Notes

There is no guarantee that the Company will be able to successfully complete an updated Technical Report or PEA. No mineral resources, as categorized by NI 43-101, have been defined on the Disley Project. The Company will need to conduct additional work in order to define mineral resources. There is no guarantee that the Company will be able to define mineral resources as categorized by NI 43-101 on its Disley Project. Yang, C., Jensen, G., and Berenyi, J. (2009). The stratigraphic framework of the potash-rich members of the Middle Devonian upper Prairie Evaporite Formation, Saskatchewan. In Summary of Investigations 2009, Volume 1, Saskatchewan Geological Survey, Sask. Ministry of Energy and Resources, Misc. Rep. 2009-4.1, CD-ROM, Paper A-4, 28p. The K+S Bethune potash solution mine and the Mosaic Belle Plaine potash solution mine (together, the "Adjacent Properties") may each be considered an "adjacent property" (within the meaning of NI 43-101) to the Company's Disley Project. The Company does not have any interest in either of the Adjacent Properties. The Company believes this context is useful in illustrating the proven endowment of the district, while noting that mineralization on adjacent or nearby properties is not indicative of mineralization on the Company's Disley Project. There is no guarantee that the Disley Project will yield comparable results to any of these mines.

Technical Disclosure

Buffalo employees follow standard operating and quality assurance procedures intended to ensure that all sampling techniques and sample results meet international reporting standards. Procedures for handling core samples begin with securing the potash-bearing cores at the drill site in sleeves which are then transferred to core boxes. Core is placed in cardboard core boxes and transported to one of Saskatchewan Research Laboratory's core warehouses for geological logging, detailed geotechnical logging, and photographing. Significant intervals are dry cut in half and quartered for potash cores, using a specially modified tungsten carbide bladed core saw. The remaining core is placed in the core boxes after being reviewed. Samples are then obtained at set intervals which are then placed into plastic bags with sample tags which are tracked into a sample register. Buffalo's QA/QC protocol includes the insertion of duplicates, blanks and blind standards to demonstrate the repeatability of the analyses. The sampling procedure and protocols were developed by Buffalo Potash and being adhered to by all staff and consultants. The QA/QC measures have been designed in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) Exploration Best Practice Guidelines. The procedures implemented are considered appropriate, accurate, and reliable for this style of mineralization, ensuring the integrity and quality of the assay data.

Buffalo is utilizing Saskatchewan Research Council's (SRC) Potash ICP Analysis package designed for multi-element analysis of potash samples. Upon arrival at SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories, core samples are dried, and jaw crushed to 95% @ -2mm and 100 g sub sample is split out using a riffler and transferred to vials. The subsample is pulverized to 95% @ -106 microns using a puck and ring grinding mill to create a pulp. The grinding mills are cleaned between groups using Quintus quartz. The pulp is then transferred to a labelled plastic snap top vial. An aliquot of pulp is placed in a test-tube with 15 ml of 30°C DI water. The sample is shaken. The soluble solution is then analyzed by ICP-OES. The method is suitable for the soluble analysis of commercial potash (Sylvite and Carnallite). The samples are analyzed for FeO (wt%), K2O, Na2O, MgO, and CaO and a suite of trace elements. Gravimetric determinations are made of the insoluble and moisture contents for each sample. SRC's internal protocol includes the insertion of internal standards and repeats, and review of this data shows no significant deviation from the accepted values. SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories has been certified by the Standards Council of Canada (SCC) to conform to the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025:2005 (CAN-P-4E).

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by the use of words such as "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "projects," or similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions.

Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the interpretation and significance of assay results and their implications for the Disley Project; expectations regarding the remaining assay results as part of Buffalo's initial assay program; expectations regarding the Disley Project's potential for selective solution mining using the HLD mining method; and expectations regarding the Mineral Resource Estimate and PEA, including: the timing and completion thereof; the contents, results and estimates contained therein; and that they are expected to support the Company's HLD strategy.

Forward-looking information is based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions made in light of its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances as of the date such statements are made. These assumptions include, but are not limited to, assumptions regarding geological continuity, potash grade and thickness, the applicability of historical data, the performance of solution mining methods, costs of production, the availability of services and equipment, the receipt of required permits and approvals, and the availability of financing on acceptable terms.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to complete the Mineral Resource Estimate and PEA; the results and timing of the Mineral Resource Estimate and PEA; risks related to exploration and development activities; uncertainty in geological interpretation; reliance on historical data and pilot testing; technical risks associated with solution mining and new or emerging technologies; regulatory approvals and permitting timelines; commodity price volatility; availability of capital; and general economic, market, and business conditions.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

