

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) reported fourth quarter net profit attributable to Hasbro of $201.6 million or $1.41 per share compared to a loss of $34.3 million or $0.25 per share, last year. Adjusted earnings per share increased to $1.51 from $0.46. Net revenues increased to $1.45 billion from $1.10 billion.



For the full year 2026, the company expects: total Hasbro revenue up 3%-5% in constant currency, and adjusted EBITDA of $1.40 billion to $1.45 billion.



The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per common share payable on March 4, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 18, 2026. The Board authorized a new share repurchase program of up to $1.0 billion, replacing the prior 2018 authorization.



In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Hasbro shares are up 1.28 percent to $98.00.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News