

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Entegris Inc. (ENTG) released a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $49.4 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $102.3 million, or $0.67 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Entegris Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $106.5 million or $0.70 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 3.0% to $823.9 million from $849.8 million last year.



Entegris Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.70 To $ 0.78 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 785 M To $ 825 M



