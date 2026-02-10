

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Ferrari N.V. (2FE.DE) revealed earnings for fourth quarter of EUR381 million



The company's bottom line totaled EUR381 million, or EUR2.14 per share. This compares with EUR386 million, or EUR2.14 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Ferrari N.V. reported adjusted earnings of EUR381 million or EUR2.14 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 5.2% to EUR3.152 billion from EUR3.325 billion last year.



Ferrari N.V. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR381 Mln. vs. EUR386 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR2.14 vs. EUR2.14 last year. -Revenue: EUR3.152 Bln vs. EUR3.325 Bln last year.



Looking ahead, for the full year, Ferrari anticipates a rise in earnings and revenue.



For fiscal 2026, the company expects adjusted profit per share of EUR 9.45 or higher, with adjusted operating income of EUR 2.22 billion, or higher, on revenue of around EUR 7.50 billion.



For fiscal 2025, Ferrari has posted an adjusted profit of EUR 8.96 per share, with an adjusted operating profit of EUR 2.11 billion, on revenue of EUR 7.15 billion.



RACE was up by 7.24% at $360.50 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.



