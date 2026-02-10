

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment in global markets remains mixed amidst the wait for key economic data releases from the U.S. including retail sales on Tuesday, payrolls on Wednesday and inflation readings on Friday. The political uncertainty in the U.K., the strong gains recorded in the Nikkei, the 4-year-high jobless rate in France all swayed sentiment. Market attention also remained focused on the ongoing earnings season.



Wall Street Futures are trading in mildly positive territory. Benchmarks in Europe are trading on a mostly positive note. Earlier, Asian markets too finished trading on a strong positive note.



The dollar index has edged up. Bond yields eased across regions.



Crude oil prices are trading in positive territory. Gold prices have edged down. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a mixed note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 50,157.80, up 0.04% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,972.70, up 0.11% Germany's DAX at 25,034.37, up 0.12% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,366.41, down 0.19% France's CAC 40 at 8,351.75, up 0.34% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,068.95, up 0.16% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 57,602.50, up 2.20% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,886.90, up 0.19% China's Shanghai Composite at 4,128.37, up 0.13% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 27,183.15, up 0.58%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1903, down 0.11% GBP/USD at 1.3662, down 0.21% USD/JPY at 155.28, down 0.35% AUD/USD at 0.7072, down 0.27% USD/CAD at 1.3565, down 0.04% Dollar Index at 96.90, up 0.09%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.182%, down 0.29% Germany at 2.8285%, down 0.40% France at 3.429%, down 0.35% U.K. at 4.5090%, down 0.46% Japan at 2.233%, down 2.23%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Apr) at $69.40, up 0.52%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Mar) at $64.58, up 0.34%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $5,072.89, down 0.13%. Silver Futures (Mar) at $81.64, down 0.72%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $68,813.56, down 0.11% Ethereum at $2,009.70, down 0.88% XRP at $1.41, up 1.47% BNB at $627.76, up 0.98% Solana at $84.22, up 0.92%



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News