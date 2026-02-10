Marriott International, Inc.: Marriott International Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

- Fourth quarter 2025 RevPAR1 increased 1.9 percent worldwide, with 6.1 percent growth in international markets and a 0.1 percent decline in U.S. & Canada. For full year 2025, RevPAR increased 2.0 percent worldwide, with 5.1 percent growth in international markets and 0.7 percent increase in U.S. & Canada
- Fourth quarter reported diluted EPS totaled $1.65 and adjusted diluted EPS totaled $2.58. For the full year, reported diluted EPS totaled $9.51 and adjusted diluted EPS totaled $10.02
- Fourth quarter reported net income totaled $445 million and adjusted net income totaled $695 million. For the full year, reported net income totaled $2,601 million and adjusted net income totaled $2,742 million
- Fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA totaled $1,402 million. For the full year, adjusted EBITDA totaled $5,383 million
- With gross rooms additions of nearly 100,000 rooms globally during 2025, net rooms grew over 4.3 percent from year-end 2024
- At the end of the year, Marriott's worldwide development pipeline reached a new record and totaled approximately 4,100 properties and nearly 610,000 rooms, with 43 percent of pipeline rooms under construction including rooms that are pending conversion
- The company returned over $4.0 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in 2025
- For full year 2026, we expect worldwide RevPAR to rise 1.5 to 2.5 percent, net rooms growth of 4.5 to 5 percent, adjusted EBITDA2 growth of 8 to 10 percent and more than $4.3 billion of capital returns to shareholders
For a summary of fourth quarter and full year 2025 highlights, please visit: https://news.marriott.com/static-assets/component-resources/newscenter/earnings/2025/2025-q4-earnings-infographic.pdf.
BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) today reported fourth quarter and full year 2025 results.
Anthony Capuano, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Marriott delivered excellent results in 2025, reflecting the strength of our brands, delivery of great experiences to our customers and continued momentum in development activity. For the full year, net rooms grew over 4.3 percent, worldwide RevPAR increased 2 percent, and our fee-driven, asset-light business model continued to generate substantial cash, enabling over $4.0 billion of capital returns to shareholders.
"In the fourth quarter, worldwide RevPAR rose 1.9 percent, driven by ADR gains. International RevPAR increased 6 percent, led by EMEA and APEC, benefiting from solid leisure transient and cross-border travel. In the U.S. & Canada, RevPAR was roughly flat, reflecting the impact of the extended government shutdown primarily on the business transient segment. Globally, our luxury hotels continued to outperform during the quarter, with RevPAR rising over 6 percent, and performance moderating down the chain scales. Our global RevPAR index, which remains at a significant premium to peers, rose in the fourth quarter and for the full year.
"Our development team signed approximately 163,000 organic rooms during the year, and our global pipeline expanded to nearly 610,000 rooms at the end of December, up roughly 6 percent from year-end 2024. Conversions contributed about one-third of organic room signings and gross room additions, underscoring the continued attractiveness of our brands to owners around the world.
"We continue to enhance our portfolio to meet the evolving needs of our guests. During the fourth quarter, we completed the integration of the citizenM portfolio, adding 37 hotels and nearly 8,800 rooms to our system. We marked the opening of the first 37 Series by Marriott hotels in India and expanded the brand into the U.S. and Canada, with its first two properties opening just months after the brand's regional debut.
"In 2025, we added approximately 43 million members to Marriott Bonvoy, bringing total membership to nearly 271 million at year-end. By delivering unique travel and related experiences across hotel stays and beyond, Marriott Bonvoy continued to drive strong engagement. Member stays in 2025 accounted for 75 percent of room nights in the U.S. & Canada and 68 percent globally.
"I am proud of the results we delivered this year and am incredibly optimistic about the future, given our unmatched global distribution, compelling brand portfolio and Marriott Bonvoy loyalty platform, combined with our powerful cash generating, asset-light business model. As we look ahead, we remain focused on the disciplined execution of our growth strategy, delivering exceptional experiences for our guests, strong performance for our owners, and long-term value for our shareholders."
Fourth Quarter 2025 Results
Franchise and base management fees totaled $1,186 million in the 2025 fourth quarter, a 5 percent increase compared to franchise and base management fees of $1,128 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily driven by rooms growth, RevPAR increases and higher co-branded credit card fees.
Incentive management fees totaled $239 million in the 2025 fourth quarter, compared to $206 million in the 2024 fourth quarter, driven by significant year-over-year increases in the U.S. & Canada, as well as growth in the APEC, EMEA and Greater China regions. Managed hotels in international markets contributed roughly two-thirds of the incentive fees earned in the quarter.
Owned, leased, and other revenue, net of owned, leased, and other expense3, totaled $41 million in the 2025 fourth quarter, compared to $72 million in the 2024 fourth quarter. Owned, leased, and other expense in the 2025 fourth quarter included $23 million of expenses related to the termination of our licensing agreement with Sonder Holdings Inc., which are excluded from our adjusted results. Owned, leased, and other revenue, net of direct expenses, excluding the impact of the reclassification discussed in footnote 3 below, would have totaled $106 million in the 2025 fourth quarter, compared to $100 million in the 2024 fourth quarter.
General and administrative expenses3 for the 2025 fourth quarter totaled $241 million, compared to $261 million in the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by lower compensation costs and litigation expenses. Had we not undertaken the reclassification, general, administrative, and other expenses would have totaled $306 million in the 2025 fourth quarter, and would have included $23 million of expenses related to the Sonder termination, compared to $289 million in the year-ago quarter.
Interest expense, net, totaled $199 million in the 2025 fourth quarter, compared to $170 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was largely due to higher interest expense associated with higher debt balances.
Marriott's reported operating income totaled $777 million in the 2025 fourth quarter, compared to 2024 fourth quarter reported operating income of $752 million. Reported net income totaled $445 million in the 2025 fourth quarter, a 2 percent decrease compared to 2024 fourth quarter reported net income of $455 million. Reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) totaled $1.65 in the quarter, compared to reported diluted EPS of $1.63 in the year-ago quarter.
Adjusted operating income in the 2025 fourth quarter totaled $1,155 million, compared to 2024 fourth quarter adjusted operating income of $1,072 million. Fourth quarter 2025 adjusted net income totaled $695 million, compared to 2024 fourth quarter adjusted net income of $686 million. Adjusted diluted EPS in the 2025 fourth quarter totaled $2.58, compared to adjusted diluted EPS of $2.45 in the year-ago quarter.
Adjusted results excluded cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, restructuring and merger-related recoveries/charges, and other expenses, and impairment charges and expenses related to the Sonder termination. See the press release schedules for the calculation of adjusted results and the manner in which the adjusted measures are determined in this press release.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) totaled $1,402 million in the 2025 fourth quarter, a 9 percent increase compared to fourth quarter 2024 adjusted EBITDA of $1,286 million. See the press release schedules for the adjusted EBITDA calculation.
Income Statement Reclassification
In the 2025 fourth quarter, to enhance understanding of the Company's general and administrative costs, we reclassified amounts attributable to other expenses previously reported under the "General, administrative, and other" caption to the "Owned, leased, and other expense" caption of our Income Statements. The expenses that were reclassified from "General, administrative, and other" are certain costs associated with our property-related fee revenues, such as guarantee expense, provision for credit losses, and certain brand-related or property-related expenses, as well as costs associated with certain third-party agreements. Please refer to the Consolidated Operating Income - As Reclassified section in the press release schedules for information about the effects of the reclassification on the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 consolidated operating costs and expenses, and to the Expense Captions - As Reclassified section for information about the affected expense captions, as reclassified, for each quarter and the full fiscal year of 2025.
Selected Performance Information
Net rooms grew over 4.3 percent from year-end 2024, as the company added roughly 73,600 net rooms during the year, including approximately 51,600 net rooms in international markets. At the end of the year, Marriott's global system totaled over 9,800 properties, with nearly 1,780,000 rooms.
At year-end, the company's worldwide development pipeline totaled 4,056 properties with nearly 610,000 rooms, including 234 properties with over 35,000 rooms approved for development, but not yet subject to signed contracts. The year-end pipeline included 1,648 properties with nearly 265,000 rooms under construction, including hotels that are in the process of converting to our system. Over half of the rooms in the year-end pipeline are in international markets.
In the 2025 fourth quarter, worldwide RevPAR increased 1.9 percent (a 2.4 percent increase using actual dollars) compared to the 2024 fourth quarter. RevPAR in the U.S. & Canada declined 0.1 percent (a 0.1 percent decrease using actual dollars) year-over-year, and RevPAR in international markets increased 6.1 percent (a 7.6 percent increase using actual dollars) year-over-year.
Balance Sheet & Common Stock
At year-end 2025, Marriott's total debt was $16.2 billion and cash and equivalents totaled $0.4 billion, compared to $14.4 billion in debt and $0.4 billion of cash and equivalents at year-end 2024.
The company repurchased 3.5 million shares of common stock in the 2025 fourth quarter for $1.0 billion. For full year 2025, Marriott repurchased 12.1 million shares for $3.3 billion. Year-to-date through February 6, the company has repurchased 1.1 million shares for $350 million.
Company Outlook
The Company's updated outlook generally assumes the continuation of the current macro-economic environment. The outlook includes around a 35 percent increase in the co-branded credit card fees that Marriott recognizes in franchise fees, primarily reflecting expected strong growth in spending across our global co-branded card portfolio and an increase in the royalty rate associated with the payments received from the credit card companies that Marriott recognizes in franchise fees. The outlook does not include any impact from the renegotiation of our U.S. co-branded cards, as those discussions are still ongoing.
First Quarter 2026
vs. First Quarter 2025
Full Year 2026
vs. Full Year 2025
Comparable systemwide constant $ RevPAR growth
Worldwide
1.0% to 2.0%
1.5% to 2.5%
Year-End 2026
vs. Year-End 2025
Net rooms growth
4.5% to 5%
($ in millions, except EPS)
First Quarter 2026
Full Year 2026
Gross fee revenues
$1,365 to $1,380
$5,895 to $5,955
Owned, leased, and other revenue, net of owned,
Approx. $15
$230 to $240
General and administrative expenses
$215 to $210
$895 to $875
Adjusted EBITDA1,2
$1,305 to $1,325
$5,840 to $5,930
Adjusted EPS - diluted2,3
$2.50 to $2.55
$11.32 to $11.57
Adjusted effective tax rate2
Approx. 24.5%
26.0% to 26.5%
Investment spending4
$1,000 to $1,100
Capital return to shareholders5
Over $4,300
1See the press release schedules for the adjusted EBITDA calculations.
2Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EPS - diluted, and Adjusted effective tax rate for first quarter and full year 2026 do not include cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, restructuring and merger-related recoveries/charges, and other expenses, income tax special items, or any potential asset sales or property or brand acquisitions that may occur during the year, each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant.
3Assumes the level of capital return to shareholders noted above.
4Investment spending includes capital and technology expenditures, loan advances, contract acquisition costs, and other investing activities, but excludes any potential property or brand acquisitions, which we cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and which may be significant.
5Assumes the level and types of investment spending noted above and that no asset sales, property acquisitions or brand acquisitions occur during the year.
Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) will conduct its quarterly earnings review for the investment community and news media on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The conference call will be webcast simultaneously via Marriott's investor relations website at www.marriott.com/investor (click on "Events & Presentations" and click on the quarterly conference call link). A replay will be available at that same website until February 10, 2027.
Note on forward-looking statements: All statements in this press release and the accompanying schedules are made as of February 10, 2026. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release and the accompanying schedules contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements related to our RevPAR, rooms growth and other financial metric estimates, outlook and assumptions; cash generation, shareholder returns, and shareholder value; our growth prospects and growth strategy; our development pipeline; owner preference and property performance; our co-branded credit card program; and similar statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous evolving risks and uncertainties that we may not be able to accurately predict or assess, including the risk factors that we describe in our U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Any of these factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply in this press release.
1All occupancy, Average Daily Rate (ADR) and Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) statistics and estimates are systemwide constant dollar. Unless otherwise stated, all changes refer to year-over-year changes for the comparable period. Occupancy, ADR and RevPAR comparisons between 2025 and 2024 reflect properties that are comparable in both years.
2Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for full year 2026 does not include cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, restructuring and merger-related recoveries/charges, and other expenses, income tax special items, or any potential asset sales or property or brand acquisitions that may occur during the year, each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant. See the press release schedules for the adjusted EBITDA calculation.
3In the 2025 fourth quarter, to enhance understanding of the Company's general and administrative costs, we reclassified amounts attributable to other expenses previously reported under the "General, administrative, and other" caption to the "Owned, leased, and other expense" caption of our Income Statements. Please see the Income Statement Reclassification section of this press release for additional information. We refer to this reclassification as "the reclassification" in this press release.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
PRESS RELEASE SCHEDULES
TABLE OF CONTENTS
QUARTER 4, 2025
Consolidated Statements of Income
A-2
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
A-5
Consolidated Operating Income - As Reclassified
A-5
Expense Captions - As Reclassified
A-7
Total Lodging Products by Ownership Type
A-8
Total Lodging Products by Tier
A-10
Key Lodging Statistics
A-12
Adjusted EBITDA
A-16
Adjusted EBITDA Forecast - First Quarter 2026
A-17
Adjusted EBITDA Forecast - Full Year 2026
A-18
Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures
A-19
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
FOURTH QUARTER 2025 AND 2024
($ in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)
Percent
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Better/(Worse)
December 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
2025 vs. 2024
REVENUES
Franchise fees1
$ 843
$ 795
6
Base management fees
343
333
3
Incentive management fees
239
206
16
Gross fee revenues
1,425
1,334
7
Contract investment amortization2
(49)
(27)
(81)
Net fee revenues
1,376
1,307
5
Owned, leased, and other revenue3
457
418
9
Cost reimbursement revenue4
4,857
4,704
3
6,690
6,429
4
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES
Owned, leased, and other expense5*
416
346
(20)
Depreciation, amortization, and other6
59
46
(28)
General and administrative7*
241
261
8
Restructuring and merger-related charges, and other
29
52
44
Reimbursed expenses4
5,168
4,972
(4)
5,913
5,677
(4)
OPERATING INCOME
777
752
3
Gains and other income, net8
3
16
(81)
Interest expense
(208)
(180)
(16)
Interest income
9
10
(10)
Equity in earnings9
1
-
**
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
582
598
(3)
Provision for income taxes
(137)
(143)
4
NET INCOME
$ 445
$ 455
(2)
EARNINGS PER SHARE
Earnings per share - basic
$ 1.66
$ 1.63
2
Earnings per share - diluted
$ 1.65
$ 1.63
1
Basic shares (in millions)
268.5
278.9
Diluted shares (in millions)
269.4
280.1
* In the 2025 fourth quarter, we reclassified amounts attributable to other expenses previously reported under the "General, administrative, and other" caption to the "Owned, leased, and other expense" caption of our Income Statements. Please see the Consolidated Operating Income - As Reclassified section in these press release schedules for information about the effects of the reclassification.
** Calculated Percentage is not meaningful.
1 Franchise fees include fees from our franchise and license agreements for lodging properties (including our timeshare properties), application and relicensing fees, co-branded credit card fees, residential branding fees, and other brand-related fees.
2 Contract investment amortization includes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain contracts with customers and any related impairments.
3 Owned, leased, and other revenue includes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue.
4 Cost reimbursement revenue includes reimbursements from hotel owners and certain other counterparties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for their benefit. Reimbursed expenses include costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of our hotel owners and certain other counterparties.
5 Owned, leased, and other expense includes operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses, and other expenses, such as expenses related to our Global Design services, certain costs associated with our property-related fee revenues (such as guarantee expense, provision for credit losses, and certain brand-related or property-related expenses), and costs associated with certain third-party agreements.
6 Depreciation, amortization, and other expenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of acquired contracts, software, and other definite-lived intangible assets, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.
7 General and administrative expenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses.
8 Gains and other income, net includes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale of joint venture interests and other investments, and adjustments from other equity investments.
9 Equity in earnings include our equity in earnings or losses of unconsolidated equity method investments.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
FULL YEAR 2025 AND 2024
($ in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)
Percent
Twelve Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Better/(Worse)
December 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
2025 vs. 2024
REVENUES
Franchise fees1
$ 3,325
$ 3,113
7
Base management fees
1,322
1,288
3
Incentive management fees
791
769
3
Gross fee revenues
5,438
5,170
5
Contract investment amortization2
(135)
(103)
(31)
Net fee revenues
5,303
5,067
5
Owned, leased, and other revenue3
1,679
1,551
8
Cost reimbursement revenue4
19,204
18,482
4
26,186
25,100
4
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES
Owned, leased, and other expense5*
1,461
1,329
(10)
Depreciation, amortization, and other6
213
183
(16)
General and administrative7*
870
945
8
Restructuring and merger-related (recoveries)
(2)
77
103
Reimbursed expenses4
19,503
18,799
(4)
22,045
21,333
(3)
OPERATING INCOME
4,141
3,767
10
Gains and other income, net8
9
31
(71)
Interest expense
(809)
(695)
(16)
Interest income
42
40
5
Equity in earnings9
11
8
38
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
3,394
3,151
8
Provision for income taxes
(793)
(776)
(2)
NET INCOME
$ 2,601
$ 2,375
10
EARNINGS PER SHARE
Earnings per share - basic
$ 9.53
$ 8.36
14
Earnings per share - diluted
$ 9.51
$ 8.33
14
Basic shares (in millions)
272.9
284.2
Diluted shares (in millions)
273.6
285.2
* In the 2025 fourth quarter, we reclassified amounts attributable to other expenses previously reported under the "General, administrative, and other" caption to the "Owned, leased, and other expense" caption of our Income Statements. Please see the Consolidated Operating Income - As Reclassified section in these press release schedules for information about the effects of the reclassification.
1 Franchise fees include fees from our franchise and license agreements for lodging properties (including our timeshare properties), application and relicensing fees, co-branded credit card fees, residential branding fees, and other brand-related fees.
2 Contract investment amortization includes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain contracts with customers and any related impairments.
3 Owned, leased, and other revenue includes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue.
4 Cost reimbursement revenue includes reimbursements from hotel owners and certain other counterparties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for their benefit. Reimbursed expenses include costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of our hotel owners and certain other counterparties.
5 Owned, leased, and other expense includes operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses, and other expenses, such as expenses related to our Global Design services, certain costs associated with our property-related fee revenues (such as guarantee expense, provision for credit losses, and certain brand-related or property-related expenses), and costs associated with certain third-party agreements.
6 Depreciation, amortization, and other expenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of acquired contracts, software, and other definite-lived intangible assets, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.
7 General and administrative expenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses.
8 Gains and other income, net includes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale of joint venture interests and other investments, and adjustments from other equity investments.
9 Equity in earnings include our equity in earnings or losses of unconsolidated equity method investments.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
($ in millions except per share amounts)
The following table presents our reconciliations of Adjusted operating income, Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted diluted earnings per share
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Percent
Percent
December 31,
December 31,
Better/
December 31,
December 31,
Better/
2025
2024
(Worse)
2025
2024
(Worse)
Total revenues, as reported
$ 6,690
$ 6,429
$ 26,186
$ 25,100
Less: Cost reimbursement revenue
(4,857)
(4,704)
(19,204)
(18,482)
Add: Impairments related to Sonder
15
-
15
-
Adjusted total revenues†
1,848
1,725
6,997
6,618
Operating income, as reported
777
752
4,141
3,767
Less: Cost reimbursement revenue
(4,857)
(4,704)
(19,204)
(18,482)
Add: Reimbursed expenses
5,168
4,972
19,503
18,799
Add (Less): Restructuring and merger-related
29
52
(2)
77
Add: Impairments related to Sonder Termination1
15
-
15
-
Add: Expenses related to Sonder Termination2
23
-
23
-
Adjusted operating income †
1,155
1,072
8
4,476
4,161
8
Operating income margin
12 %
12 %
16 %
15 %
Adjusted operating income margin †
63 %
62 %
64 %
63 %
Net income, as reported
445
455
2,601
2,375
Less: Cost reimbursement revenue
(4,857)
(4,704)
(19,204)
(18,482)
Add: Reimbursed expenses
5,168
4,972
19,503
18,799
Add (Less): Restructuring and merger-related
29
52
(2)
77
Add: Impairments related to Sonder Termination1
15
-
15
-
Add: Expenses related to Sonder Termination2
23
-
23
-
Less: Gain on asset dispositions3
-
(11)
-
(11)
Income tax effect of above adjustments
(106)
(78)
(98)
(98)
Less: Income tax special items
(22)
-
(96)
-
Adjusted net income †
$ 695
$ 686
1
$ 2,742
$ 2,660
3
Diluted earnings per share, as reported
$ 1.65
$ 1.63
$ 9.51
$ 8.33
Adjusted diluted earnings per share †
$ 2.58
$ 2.45
5
$ 10.02
$ 9.33
7
† Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures section in these press release schedules for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.
1 Impairments related to the termination of our licensing agreement with Sonder Holdings Inc. (the "Sonder Termination") reported in Contract investment amortization.
2 Expenses related to Sonder Termination reported in Owned, leased, and other expense.
3 Gain on asset dispositions reported in Gains and other income, net.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
CONSOLIDATED OPERATING INCOME - AS RECLASSIFIED
FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2025 AND 2024
($ in millions)
In the 2025 fourth quarter, to enhance understanding of the Company's general and administrative costs, we reclassified amounts attributable to other expenses previously reported
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Percent
December 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
Before
Reclass
As
As
Reclass
As
REVENUES
Franchise fees
$ 843
$ -
$ 843
$ 795
$ -
$ 795
Base management fees
343
-
343
333
-
333
Incentive management fees
239
-
239
206
-
206
Gross fee revenues
1,425
-
1,425
1,334
-
1,334
Contract investment amortization
(49)
-
(49)
(27)
-
(27)
Net fee revenues
1,376
-
1,376
1,307
-
1,307
Owned, leased, and other revenue
457
-
457
418
-
418
Cost reimbursement revenue
4,857
-
4,857
4,704
-
4,704
6,690
-
6,690
6,429
-
6,429
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES
Owned, leased, and other expense1
351
65
416
318
28
346
(10)
Depreciation, amortization, and other
59
-
59
46
-
46
General and administrative2
306
(65)
241
289
(28)
261
(6)
Restructuring and merger-related
29
-
29
52
-
52
Reimbursed expenses
5,168
-
5,168
4,972
-
4,972
5,913
-
5,913
5,677
-
5,677
OPERATING INCOME
$ 777
$ -
$ 777
$ 752
$ -
$ 752
Twelve Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Percent
December 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
Before
Reclass
As
As
Reclass
As
REVENUES
Franchise fees
$ 3,325
$ -
$ 3,325
$ 3,113
$ -
$ 3,113
Base management fees
1,322
-
1,322
1,288
-
1,288
Incentive management fees
791
-
791
769
-
769
Gross fee revenues
5,438
-
5,438
5,170
-
5,170
Contract investment amortization
(135)
-
(135)
(103)
-
(103)
Net fee revenues
5,303
-
5,303
5,067
-
5,067
Owned, leased, and other revenue
1,679
-
1,679
1,551
-
1,551
Cost reimbursement revenue
19,204
-
19,204
18,482
-
18,482
26,186
-
26,186
25,100
-
25,100
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES
Owned, leased, and other expense1
1,301
160
1,461
1,200
129
1,329
(8)
Depreciation, amortization, and other
213
-
213
183
-
183
General and administrative2
1,030
(160)
870
1,074
(129)
945
4
Restructuring and merger-related (recoveries)
(2)
-
(2)
77
-
77
Reimbursed expenses
19,503
-
19,503
18,799
-
18,799
22,045
-
22,045
21,333
-
21,333
OPERATING INCOME
$ 4,141
$ -
$ 4,141
$ 3,767
$ -
$ 3,767
1 Previously titled "Owned, leased, and other - direct." The as reclassified amount includes $23 million of expenses related to the Sonder Termination.
2 Previously titled "General, administrative, and other." The amount before reclass includes $23 million of expenses related to the Sonder Termination.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
EXPENSE CAPTIONS - AS RECLASSIFIED
QUARTERLY AND FULL YEAR 2025
($ in millions)
As discussed in the Consolidated Operating Income - As Reclassified section of these press release schedules, we reclassified amounts attributable to
Fiscal Year 2025
First
Quarter
Second
Quarter
Third
Quarter
Fourth
Quarter
Total
Owned, leased, and other revenue
$ 361
$ 441
$ 420
$ 457
$ 1,679
Owned, leased, and other expense
332
363
350
416
1,461
Owned, leased, and other revenue, net of owned, leased, and other
$ 29
$ 78
$ 70
$ 41
$ 218
General and administrative
$ 209
$ 210
$ 210
$ 241
$ 870
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS BY OWNERSHIP TYPE
As of December 31, 2025
US & Canada
Total International 1
Total Worldwide
Properties
Rooms
Properties
Rooms
Properties
Rooms
Franchised, Licensed, and Other
5,765
864,427
1,879
319,086
7,644
1,183,513
Courtyard by Marriott
931
125,431
143
26,350
1,074
151,781
Fairfield by Marriott
1,186
111,988
132
18,760
1,318
130,748
Residence Inn by Marriott
820
97,864
39
4,837
859
102,701
Marriott Hotels
237
75,161
85
23,610
322
98,771
Autograph Collection
158
35,468
170
33,958
328
69,426
Sheraton
141
43,708
86
23,780
227
67,488
SpringHill Suites by Marriott
566
66,200
-
-
566
66,200
TownePlace Suites by Marriott
567
56,962
-
-
567
56,962
Four Points by Sheraton
144
20,714
139
25,092
283
45,806
Westin
96
32,762
34
10,180
130
42,942
AC Hotels by Marriott
134
22,319
108
15,881
242
38,200
Moxy Hotels
48
8,224
117
22,339
165
30,563
Aloft Hotels
167
23,903
32
6,066
199
29,969
Tribute Portfolio
102
19,080
70
10,033
172
29,113
Renaissance Hotels
71
19,545
33
8,429
104
27,974
MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy
12
26,210
-
-
12
26,210
Delta Hotels by Marriott
67
15,076
41
7,926
108
23,002
Timeshare*
73
18,949
22
3,963
95
22,912
The Luxury Collection
15
7,812
66
14,203
81
22,015
City Express by Marriott
11
1,129
147
17,781
158
18,910
Design Hotels*
25
2,693
198
12,795
223
15,488
Element Hotels
99
13,110
6
936
105
14,046
Le Méridien
24
5,299
28
7,931
52
13,230
JW Marriott
13
6,327
15
3,264
28
9,591
citizenM
16
4,374
19
3,938
35
8,312
Four Points Flex by Sheraton
-
-
54
7,806
54
7,806
Protea Hotels by Marriott
-
-
38
3,371
38
3,371
Series by Marriott
2
164
37
2,597
39
2,761
Marriott Executive Apartments
-
-
9
1,803
9
1,803
Outdoor Collection by Marriott Bonvoy
32
1,532
-
-
32
1,532
W Hotels
1
1,117
1
226
2
1,343
Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy
2
381
3
275
5
656
The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection*
-
-
3
603
3
603
StudioRes
4
496
-
-
4
496
The Ritz-Carlton
1
429
1
20
2
449
St. Regis
-
-
1
172
1
172
Bvlgari
-
-
2
161
2
161
Owned/Leased
14
5,539
37
8,867
51
14,406
Sheraton
1
1,218
3
1,724
4
2,942
Marriott Hotels
2
1,304
5
1,631
7
2,935
Courtyard by Marriott
7
987
4
894
11
1,881
W Hotels
2
765
2
665
4
1,430
Westin
1
1,073
-
-
1
1,073
Protea Hotels by Marriott
-
-
5
912
5
912
JW Marriott
-
-
2
696
2
696
The Ritz-Carlton
-
-
2
548
2
548
Renaissance Hotels
-
-
2
505
2
505
The Luxury Collection
-
-
3
383
3
383
Autograph Collection
-
-
5
360
5
360
Residence Inn by Marriott
1
192
1
140
2
332
Tribute Portfolio
-
-
2
249
2
249
St. Regis
-
-
1
160
1
160
Managed
582
206,538
1,384
359,226
1,966
565,764
Marriott Hotels
97
55,394
193
61,137
290
116,531
Sheraton
23
18,928
182
58,600
205
77,528
Courtyard by Marriott
145
23,483
132
28,945
277
52,428
Westin
40
21,734
80
24,235
120
45,969
JW Marriott
23
13,191
77
27,413
100
40,604
The Ritz-Carlton
42
12,801
80
18,481
122
31,282
Four Points by Sheraton
1
134
100
26,468
101
26,602
Renaissance Hotels
21
9,065
53
16,533
74
25,598
Le Méridien
-
-
70
18,766
70
18,766
W Hotels
20
5,400
46
12,060
66
17,460
St. Regis
13
2,669
51
11,240
64
13,909
Residence Inn by Marriott
68
11,318
8
982
76
12,300
Gaylord Hotels
7
11,820
-
-
7
11,820
The Luxury Collection
6
2,296
42
8,030
48
10,326
Fairfield by Marriott
5
1,043
58
8,957
63
10,000
Aloft Hotels
2
505
42
9,342
44
9,847
Delta Hotels by Marriott
24
6,622
5
1,179
29
7,801
Autograph Collection
11
3,269
18
3,344
29
6,613
Marriott Executive Apartments
-
-
41
5,932
41
5,932
AC Hotels by Marriott
8
1,512
17
3,116
25
4,628
EDITION
5
1,379
17
3,238
22
4,617
Element Hotels
3
810
14
2,712
17
3,522
Moxy Hotels
1
380
15
3,099
16
3,479
Protea Hotels by Marriott
-
-
22
2,737
22
2,737
SpringHill Suites by Marriott
13
2,170
-
-
13
2,170
Tribute Portfolio
-
-
12
1,557
12
1,557
Bvlgari
-
-
7
646
7
646
TownePlace Suites by Marriott
4
615
-
-
4
615
citizenM
-
-
2
477
2
477
Residences
72
7,553
72
8,700
144
16,253
The Ritz-Carlton Residences
43
4,763
23
1,928
66
6,691
St. Regis Residences
11
1,279
14
1,916
25
3,195
W Residences
9
869
8
768
17
1,637
Marriott Residences
-
-
5
1,283
5
1,283
JW Marriott Residences
1
91
4
1,055
5
1,146
Westin Residences
3
266
3
413
6
679
Bvlgari Residences
-
-
5
526
5
526
Sheraton Residences
-
-
3
472
3
472
The Luxury Collection Residences
1
91
2
85
3
176
Tribute Portfolio Residences
-
-
1
137
1
137
Renaissance Residences
1
112
-
-
1
112
EDITION Residences
3
82
1
10
4
92
Le Méridien Residences
-
-
1
62
1
62
Autograph Collection Residences
-
-
2
45
2
45
Grand Total
6,433
1,084,057
3,372
695,879
9,805
1,779,936
1 "International" refers to: (i) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (ii) Greater China, (iii) Asia Pacific excluding China, and (iv) Caribbean & Latin America.
* Timeshare, Design Hotels, and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection counts are included in this table by geographical location. For external reporting purposes, these offerings are captured within "Unallocated corporate and other."
Property and room counts presented by brand in the above table include certain hotels in our system that are not yet operating under such brand, but are expected to operate under such brand following the completion of planned renovations.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS BY TIER
As of December 31, 2025
US & Canada
Total International 1
Total Worldwide
Total Systemwide
Properties
Rooms
Properties
Rooms
Properties
Rooms
Luxury
209
61,361
476
108,497
685
169,858
JW Marriott
36
19,518
94
31,373
130
50,891
JW Marriott Residences
1
91
4
1,055
5
1,146
The Luxury Collection
21
10,108
111
22,616
132
32,724
The Luxury Collection Residences
1
91
2
85
3
176
The Ritz-Carlton
43
13,230
83
19,049
126
32,279
The Ritz-Carlton Residences
43
4,763
23
1,928
66
6,691
The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection*
-
-
3
603
3
603
W Hotels
23
7,282
49
12,951
72
20,233
W Residences
9
869
8
768
17
1,637
St. Regis
13
2,669
53
11,572
66
14,241
St. Regis Residences
11
1,279
14
1,916
25
3,195
EDITION
5
1,379
17
3,238
22
4,617
EDITION Residences
3
82
1
10
4
92
Bvlgari
-
-
9
807
9
807
Bvlgari Residences
-
-
5
526
5
526
Premium
1,198
407,720
1,443
338,884
2,641
746,604
Marriott Hotels
336
131,859
283
86,378
619
218,237
Marriott Residences
-
-
5
1,283
5
1,283
Sheraton
165
63,854
271
84,104
436
147,958
Sheraton Residences
-
-
3
472
3
472
Westin
137
55,569
114
34,415
251
89,984
Westin Residences
3
266
3
413
6
679
Autograph Collection
169
38,737
193
37,662
362
76,399
Autograph Collection Residences
-
-
2
45
2
45
Renaissance Hotels
92
28,610
88
25,467
180
54,077
Renaissance Residences
1
112
-
-
1
112
Le Méridien
24
5,299
98
26,697
122
31,996
Le Méridien Residences
-
-
1
62
1
62
Tribute Portfolio
102
19,080
84
11,839
186
30,919
Tribute Portfolio Residences
-
-
1
137
1
137
Delta Hotels by Marriott
91
21,698
46
9,105
137
30,803
MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy
12
26,210
-
-
12
26,210
Design Hotels*
25
2,693
198
12,795
223
15,488
Gaylord Hotels
7
11,820
-
-
7
11,820
Marriott Executive Apartments
-
-
50
7,735
50
7,735
Outdoor Collection by Marriott Bonvoy **
32
1,532
-
-
32
1,532
Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy
2
381
3
275
5
656
Select
4,936
594,238
1,193
216,351
6,129
810,589
Courtyard by Marriott
1,083
149,901
279
56,189
1,362
206,090
Fairfield by Marriott
1,191
113,031
190
27,717
1,381
140,748
Residence Inn by Marriott
889
109,374
48
5,959
937
115,333
Four Points by Sheraton
145
20,848
239
51,560
384
72,408
SpringHill Suites by Marriott
579
68,370
-
-
579
68,370
TownePlace Suites by Marriott
571
57,577
-
-
571
57,577
AC Hotels by Marriott
142
23,831
125
18,997
267
42,828
Aloft Hotels
169
24,408
74
15,408
243
39,816
Moxy Hotels
49
8,604
132
25,438
181
34,042
Element Hotels
102
13,920
20
3,648
122
17,568
citizenM
16
4,374
21
4,415
37
8,789
Protea Hotels by Marriott
-
-
65
7,020
65
7,020
Midscale
17
1,789
238
28,184
255
29,973
City Express by Marriott
11
1,129
147
17,781
158
18,910
Four Points Flex by Sheraton
-
-
54
7,806
54
7,806
Series by Marriott **
2
164
37
2,597
39
2,761
StudioRes
4
496
-
-
4
496
Timeshare*
73
18,949
22
3,963
95
22,912
Grand Total
6,433
1,084,057
3,372
695,879
9,805
1,779,936
1 "International" refers to: (i) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (ii) Greater China, (iii) Asia Pacific excluding China, and (iv) Caribbean & Latin America.
* Timeshare, Design Hotels, and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection counts are included in this table by geographical location. For external reporting purposes, these offerings are captured within "Unallocated corporate and other."
** The Outdoor Collection by Marriott Bonvoy includes properties under both the Premium and Select quality tiers. Series by Marriott includes properties under both the Select and Midscale quality tiers.
Property and room counts presented by brand in the above table include certain hotels in our system that are not yet operating under such brand, but are expected to operate under such brand following the completion of planned renovations.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
KEY LODGING STATISTICS
In Constant $
Comparable Company-Operated US & Canada Properties
Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024
RevPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Brand
2025
vs. 2024
2025
vs. 2024
2025
vs. 2024
JW Marriott
$ 240.22
2.9 %
69.2 %
-1.2 %
pts.
$ 347.04
4.7 %
The Ritz-Carlton
$ 389.85
7.1 %
65.8 %
1.4 %
pts.
$ 592.81
4.9 %
W Hotels
$ 264.64
3.8 %
66.9 %
0.0 %
pts.
$ 395.52
3.8 %
Composite US & Canada Luxury 1
$ 328.70
5.3 %
67.9 %
0.1 %
pts.
$ 483.92
5.2 %
Marriott Hotels
$ 166.03
1.3 %
65.1 %
-1.2 %
pts.
$ 255.18
3.1 %
Sheraton
$ 161.71
0.3 %
63.8 %
-1.7 %
pts.
$ 253.32
3.0 %
Westin
$ 179.70
5.0 %
66.3 %
0.5 %
pts.
$ 271.00
4.1 %
Composite US & Canada Premium 2
$ 165.23
2.2 %
65.0 %
-0.6 %
pts.
$ 254.19
3.2 %
US & Canada Full-Service 3
$ 201.25
3.3 %
65.6 %
-0.5 %
pts.
$ 306.58
4.1 %
Courtyard by Marriott
$ 105.91
-3.6 %
63.0 %
-2.2 %
pts.
$ 168.12
-0.1 %
Residence Inn by Marriott
$ 137.23
-5.4 %
71.6 %
-2.7 %
pts.
$ 191.59
-1.9 %
Composite US & Canada Select 4
$ 120.16
-3.6 %
66.5 %
-2.2 %
pts.
$ 180.65
-0.4 %
US & Canada - All 5
$ 182.43
2.2 %
65.8 %
-0.9 %
pts.
$ 277.05
3.6 %
Comparable Systemwide US & Canada Properties
Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024
RevPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Brand
2025
vs. 2024
2025
vs. 2024
2025
vs. 2024
JW Marriott
$ 229.59
2.9 %
69.8 %
0.0 %
pts.
$ 328.97
2.9 %
The Ritz-Carlton
$ 387.50
7.0 %
66.0 %
1.2 %
pts.
$ 586.93
5.0 %
W Hotels
$ 264.64
3.8 %
66.9 %
0.0 %
pts.
$ 395.52
3.8 %
Composite US & Canada Luxury 1
$ 303.12
4.9 %
68.5 %
0.4 %
pts.
$ 442.41
4.3 %
Marriott Hotels
$ 134.61
0.5 %
63.4 %
-1.0 %
pts.
$ 212.36
2.0 %
Sheraton
$ 125.27
-0.8 %
63.0 %
-1.2 %
pts.
$ 198.78
1.0 %
Westin
$ 160.19
2.2 %
66.2 %
0.2 %
pts.
$ 242.02
2.0 %
Composite US & Canada Premium 2
$ 141.26
0.8 %
64.3 %
-0.7 %
pts.
$ 219.58
1.8 %
US & Canada Full-Service 3
$ 159.36
1.6 %
64.8 %
-0.6 %
pts.
$ 245.92
2.5 %
Courtyard by Marriott
$ 103.33
-1.6 %
63.7 %
-1.5 %
pts.
$ 162.17
0.7 %
Residence Inn by Marriott
$ 121.19
-2.4 %
72.1 %
-1.4 %
pts.
$ 168.00
-0.5 %
Fairfield by Marriott
$ 85.04
-2.3 %
63.7 %
-1.8 %
pts.
$ 133.48
0.4 %
Composite US & Canada Select 4
$ 104.25
-1.8 %
66.7 %
-1.5 %
pts.
$ 156.21
0.4 %
US & Canada - All 5
$ 126.44
-0.1 %
66.0 %
-1.1 %
pts.
$ 191.71
1.6 %
1 Includes JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, and EDITION.
2 Includes Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance Hotels, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels by Marriott, and Gaylord Hotels. Systemwide also includes Le Méridien and Tribute Portfolio.
3 Includes Composite US & Canada Luxury and Composite US & Canada Premium.
4 Includes Courtyard by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, Aloft Hotels, Element Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, and Moxy Hotels.
5 Includes US & Canada Full-Service and Composite US & Canada Select.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
KEY LODGING STATISTICS
In Constant $
Comparable Company-Operated US & Canada Properties
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024
RevPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Brand
2025
vs. 2024
2025
vs. 2024
2025
vs. 2024
JW Marriott
$ 242.57
3.1 %
70.9 %
-0.2 %
pts.
$ 342.21
3.4 %
The Ritz-Carlton
$ 371.17
6.4 %
66.5 %
1.0 %
pts.
$ 557.81
4.7 %
W Hotels
$ 260.57
4.1 %
69.0 %
1.4 %
pts.
$ 377.38
2.0 %
Composite US & Canada Luxury 1
$ 317.38
4.9 %
69.3 %
0.6 %
pts.
$ 457.86
4.0 %
Marriott Hotels
$ 171.75
1.3 %
68.7 %
-1.1 %
pts.
$ 249.89
3.0 %
Sheraton
$ 166.37
0.8 %
67.3 %
-1.5 %
pts.
$ 247.15
3.1 %
Westin
$ 185.64
2.9 %
69.4 %
-0.2 %
pts.
$ 267.62
3.3 %
Composite US & Canada Premium 2
$ 171.36
2.1 %
68.6 %
-0.6 %
pts.
$ 249.89
2.9 %
US & Canada Full-Service 3
$ 203.53
3.0 %
68.7 %
-0.3 %
pts.
$ 296.10
3.5 %
Courtyard by Marriott
$ 111.66
-1.4 %
66.2 %
-0.8 %
pts.
$ 168.71
-0.2 %
Residence Inn by Marriott
$ 149.75
-1.4 %
75.7 %
-0.8 %
pts.
$ 197.74
-0.4 %
Composite US & Canada Select 4
$ 127.04
-1.3 %
69.7 %
-0.7 %
pts.
$ 182.15
-0.3 %
US & Canada - All 5
$ 185.78
2.3 %
69.0 %
-0.4 %
pts.
$ 269.36
2.9 %
Comparable Systemwide US & Canada Properties
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024
RevPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Brand
2025
vs. 2024
2025
vs. 2024
2025
vs. 2024
JW Marriott
$ 232.98
2.8 %
71.5 %
0.2 %
pts.
$ 325.77
2.5 %
The Ritz-Carlton
$ 369.30
6.5 %
67.0 %
1.1 %
pts.
$ 551.56
4.8 %
W Hotels
$ 260.57
4.1 %
69.0 %
1.4 %
pts.
$ 377.38
2.0 %
Composite US & Canada Luxury 1
$ 295.15
4.6 %
70.0 %
0.7 %
pts.
$ 421.61
3.5 %
Marriott Hotels
$ 143.02
1.4 %
67.4 %
-0.5 %
pts.
$ 212.20
2.1 %
Sheraton
$ 130.43
0.6 %
66.5 %
-0.7 %
pts.
$ 196.13
1.6 %
Westin
$ 166.12
2.1 %
69.6 %
-0.1 %
pts.
$ 238.62
2.2 %
Composite US & Canada Premium 2
$ 147.34
1.8 %
67.8 %
-0.2 %
pts.
$ 217.29
2.1 %
US & Canada Full-Service 3
$ 163.87
2.4 %
68.1 %
-0.1 %
pts.
$ 240.78
2.5 %
Courtyard by Marriott
$ 109.72
-1.6 %
67.5 %
-1.2 %
pts.
$ 162.63
0.3 %
Residence Inn by Marriott
$ 129.95
-0.9 %
75.9 %
-0.6 %
pts.
$ 171.19
0.0 %
Fairfield by Marriott
$ 92.11
-1.1 %
67.8 %
-1.1 %
pts.
$ 135.83
0.5 %
Composite US & Canada Select 4
$ 111.10
-0.9 %
70.5 %
-0.9 %
pts.
$ 157.51
0.4 %
US & Canada - All 5
$ 132.35
0.7 %
69.5 %
-0.6 %
pts.
$ 190.33
1.5 %
1 Includes JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, and EDITION.
2 Includes Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance Hotels, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels by Marriott, and Gaylord Hotels. Systemwide also includes Le Méridien and Tribute Portfolio.
3 Includes Composite US & Canada Luxury and Composite US & Canada Premium.
4 Includes Courtyard by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, Aloft Hotels, Element Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, and Moxy Hotels.
5 Includes US & Canada Full-Service and Composite US & Canada Select.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
KEY LODGING STATISTICS
In Constant $
Comparable Company-Operated International Properties
Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024
RevPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Region
2025
vs. 2024
2025
vs. 2024
2025
vs. 2024
Europe
$ 224.10
2.2 %
72.7 %
1.2 %
pts.
$ 308.30
0.6 %
Middle East & Africa
$ 185.54
12.9 %
76.5 %
2.5 %
pts.
$ 242.47
9.2 %
Greater China
$ 87.21
3.7 %
69.1 %
0.6 %
pts.
$ 126.22
2.8 %
Asia Pacific excluding China
$ 144.88
8.8 %
73.8 %
1.3 %
pts.
$ 196.26
6.8 %
Caribbean & Latin America
$ 205.98
0.2 %
67.2 %
0.7 %
pts.
$ 306.63
-0.9 %
International - All 1
$ 140.58
6.6 %
71.9 %
1.2 %
pts.
$ 195.43
4.8 %
Worldwide 2
$ 157.58
4.5 %
69.5 %
0.3 %
pts.
$ 226.85
3.9 %
Comparable Systemwide International Properties
Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024
RevPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Region
2025
vs. 2024
2025
vs. 2024
2025
vs. 2024
Europe
$ 154.28
3.4 %
71.2 %
1.5 %
pts.
$ 216.81
1.2 %
Middle East & Africa
$ 168.76
12.8 %
75.3 %
1.7 %
pts.
$ 224.25
10.3 %
Greater China
$ 80.63
3.4 %
67.8 %
0.3 %
pts.
$ 119.01
2.9 %
Asia Pacific excluding China
$ 147.58
8.8 %
74.3 %
1.0 %
pts.
$ 198.67
7.3 %
Caribbean & Latin America
$ 128.42
2.1 %
64.0 %
1.1 %
pts.
$ 200.77
0.3 %
International - All 1
$ 130.02
6.1 %
70.4 %
1.0 %
pts.
$ 184.71
4.5 %
Worldwide 2
$ 127.64
1.9 %
67.4 %
-0.4 %
pts.
$ 189.27
2.5 %
1 Includes Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific excluding China, and Caribbean & Latin America.
2 Includes US & Canada - All and International - All.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
KEY LODGING STATISTICS
In Constant $
Comparable Company-Operated International Properties
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024
RevPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Region
2025
vs. 2024
2025
vs. 2024
2025
vs. 2024
Europe
$ 236.81
3.1 %
72.8 %
2.1 %
pts.
$ 325.42
0.1 %
Middle East & Africa
$ 142.33
9.8 %
70.4 %
2.2 %
pts.
$ 202.26
6.3 %
Greater China
$ 82.87
0.4 %
68.5 %
0.6 %
pts.
$ 121.05
-0.5 %
Asia Pacific excluding China
$ 130.17
8.0 %
71.4 %
1.3 %
pts.
$ 182.35
6.0 %
Caribbean & Latin America
$ 196.90
5.5 %
66.3 %
0.2 %
pts.
$ 296.77
5.1 %
International - All 1
$ 127.93
5.2 %
69.9 %
1.2 %
pts.
$ 183.05
3.4 %
Worldwide 2
$ 151.41
3.7 %
69.5 %
0.6 %
pts.
$ 217.80
2.9 %
Comparable Systemwide International Properties
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024
RevPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Region
2025
vs. 2024
2025
vs. 2024
2025
vs. 2024
Europe
$ 160.65
3.3 %
71.3 %
1.7 %
pts.
$ 225.44
0.8 %
Middle East & Africa
$ 131.32
10.4 %
69.7 %
2.0 %
pts.
$ 188.33
7.2 %
Greater China
$ 76.53
0.4 %
67.0 %
0.4 %
pts.
$ 114.20
-0.2 %
Asia Pacific excluding China
$ 133.12
8.4 %
72.2 %
1.5 %
pts.
$ 184.36
6.2 %
Caribbean & Latin America
$ 126.14
4.3 %
63.1 %
0.1 %
pts.
$ 199.85
4.2 %
International - All 1
$ 121.75
5.1 %
68.9 %
1.1 %
pts.
$ 176.73
3.4 %
Worldwide 2
$ 128.80
2.0 %
69.3 %
0.0 %
pts.
$ 185.81
2.1 %
1 Includes Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific excluding China, and Caribbean & Latin America.
2 Includes US & Canada - All and International - All.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
ADJUSTED EBITDA
($ in millions)
Fiscal Year 2025
First
Quarter
Second
Quarter
Third
Quarter
Fourth
Quarter
Total
Net income, as reported
$ 665
$ 763
$ 728
$ 445
$ 2,601
Cost reimbursement revenue
(4,655)
(4,932)
(4,760)
(4,857)
(19,204)
Reimbursed expenses
4,722
4,874
4,739
5,168
19,503
Interest expense
192
203
206
208
809
Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures
1
3
2
1
7
Provision for income taxes
99
291
266
137
793
Depreciation and amortization
51
53
50
59
213
Contract investment amortization
28
29
29
49
135
Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses
57
61
64
69
251
Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint
4
4
4
6
18
Stock-based compensation
52
58
61
65
236
Restructuring and merger-related charges (recoveries), and other
1
8
(40)
29
(2)
Expenses related to Sonder Termination
-
-
-
23
23
Adjusted EBITDA †
$ 1,217
$ 1,415
$ 1,349
$ 1,402
$ 5,383
Change from 2024 Adjusted EBITDA †
7 %
7 %
10 %
9 %
8 %
Fiscal Year 2024
First
Quarter
Second
Quarter
Third
Quarter
Fourth
Quarter
Total
Net income, as reported
$ 564
$ 772
$ 584
$ 455
$ 2,375
Cost reimbursement revenue
(4,433)
(4,728)
(4,617)
(4,704)
(18,482)
Reimbursed expenses
4,501
4,645
4,681
4,972
18,799
Interest expense
163
173
179
180
695
Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures
2
2
1
3
8
Provision for income taxes
163
268
202
143
776
Depreciation and amortization
45
47
45
46
183
Contract investment amortization
23
27
26
27
103
Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses
48
50
52
56
206
Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint
5
3
4
3
15
Stock-based compensation
53
57
63
64
237
Restructuring and merger-related charges, and other
8
8
9
52
77
Gain on asset dispositions
-
-
-
(11)
(11)
Adjusted EBITDA †
$ 1,142
$ 1,324
$ 1,229
$ 1,286
$ 4,981
† Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures section in these press release schedules for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
ADJUSTED EBITDA FORECAST
FIRST QUARTER 2026
($ in millions)
Range
Estimated
First Quarter 2025
Net income excluding certain items1
$ 667
$ 682
Interest expense
213
213
Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures
2
2
Provision for income taxes
215
220
Depreciation and amortization
51
51
Contract investment amortization
31
31
Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses
68
68
Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures
4
4
Stock-based compensation
54
54
Adjusted EBITDA †
$ 1,305
$ 1,325
$ 1,217
Increase over 2025 Adjusted EBITDA †
7 %
9 %
† Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures section in these press release schedules for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.
1 Guidance excludes cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and restructuring and merger-related recoveries/charges, and other expenses, each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant, except for depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses, which is included in the caption "Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses" above. Guidance does not reflect any potential asset sales or property or brand acquisitions that may occur during the year, each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
ADJUSTED EBITDA FORECAST
FULL YEAR 2026
($ in millions)
Range
Estimated
Full Year 2025
Net income excluding certain items1
$ 2,985
$ 3,051
Interest expense
895
895
Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures
7
7
Provision for income taxes
1,057
1,081
Depreciation and amortization
210
210
Contract investment amortization
133
133
Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses
295
295
Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures
17
17
Stock-based compensation
241
241
Adjusted EBITDA †
$ 5,840
$ 5,930
$ 5,383
Increase over 2025 Adjusted EBITDA †
8 %
10 %
† Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures section in these press release schedules for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.
1 Guidance excludes cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and restructuring and merger-related recoveries/charges, and other expenses, each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant, except for depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses, which is included in the caption "Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses" above. Guidance does not reflect any potential asset sales or property or brand acquisitions that may occur during the year, each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND PERFORMANCE MEASURES
In our press release and schedules, on the related conference call, and in the infographic made available in connection with our press release, we report certain financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures are labeled as "adjusted" and/or identified with the symbol "†". We discuss the manner in which the non-GAAP measures reported in this press release, schedules, and infographic are determined and management's reasons for reporting these non-GAAP measures below, and the press release schedules reconcile each to the most directly comparable GAAP measures (with respect to the forward-looking non-GAAP measures, to the extent available without unreasonable efforts). Although management evaluates and presents these non-GAAP measures for the reasons described below, please be aware that these non-GAAP measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenue, operating income, net income, earnings per share, or any other comparable operating measure prescribed by GAAP. In addition, we may calculate and/or present these non-GAAP financial measures differently than measures with the same or similar names that other companies report, and as a result, the non-GAAP measures we report may not be comparable to those reported by others.
Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Income Margin. Adjusted operating income excludes cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, restructuring and merger-related recoveries/charges, and other expenses, and certain non-cash impairment charges (when applicable), as well as impairment charges and expenses related to the Sonder Termination. Adjusted total revenues excludes cost reimbursement revenue and impairment charges related to the Sonder Termination. Adjusted operating income margin reflects Adjusted operating income divided by Adjusted total revenues. We believe that these are meaningful metrics because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below.
Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate. Adjusted net income, Adjusted diluted earnings per share, and Adjusted effective tax rate reflect our net income, diluted earnings per share, and effective tax rate, respectively, excluding the impact of cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, restructuring and merger-related recoveries/charges, and other expenses, certain non-cash impairment charges (when applicable), and gains and losses on asset dispositions made by us or by our joint venture investees (when applicable and if above a specified threshold), as well as impairment charges and expenses related to the Sonder Termination. Additionally, Adjusted net income, Adjusted diluted earnings per share, and Adjusted effective tax rate exclude the income tax effect of the above items (calculated using an estimated tax rate applicable to each item) and income tax special items, which in 2025 primarily related to the release of tax reserves. We believe that these measures are meaningful indicators of our performance because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below.
Adjusted Earnings Before Interest Expense, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"). Adjusted EBITDA reflects net income excluding the impact of the following items: cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, provision for income taxes, restructuring and merger-related recoveries/charges, and other expenses, and stock-based compensation expense for all periods presented. When applicable, Adjusted EBITDA also excludes certain non-cash impairment charges and gains and losses on asset dispositions made by us or by our joint venture investees (if above a specified threshold). In addition, in 2025, Adjusted EBITDA excludes expenses related to the Sonder Termination.
In our presentations of Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share, Adjusted effective tax rate, and Adjusted EBITDA, we exclude restructuring and merger-related recoveries/charges as well as charges related to legal proceedings that are outside of the ordinary course of our business, both of which we record in the "Restructuring and merger-related (recoveries) charges, and other" caption of our Consolidated Statements of Income (our "Income Statements"). We also exclude impairment charges and expenses related to the Sonder Termination, which we record in the "Contract investment amortization" and "Owned, leased, and other expense" captions of our Income Statements, as they are related to the cessation of operations of an entire brand, which is a nonrecurring event. In addition, we exclude non-cash impairment charges (if above a specified threshold) related to our franchise and management contracts (if the impairment is non-routine), leases, equity investments, and other capitalized assets, which we record in the "Contract investment amortization," "Depreciation, amortization, and other," and "Equity in earnings" captions of our Income Statements. These adjustments allow for period-over period comparisons of our ongoing operations before the impact of these items. We exclude cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, which relate to property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of our hotel owners and certain other counterparties, and for which we receive reimbursement under our agreements with hotel owners and certain other counterparties with no added mark-up. We do not operate these property-level and centralized programs and services to generate a profit over the long term, and accordingly, when we recover the costs that we incur for these programs and services from our hotel owners and certain other counterparties, we do not seek a mark-up. For property-level services, we recognize cost reimbursement revenue at the same time that we incur expenses, and property-level services have no net impact on our Income Statements in the reporting period. However, for centralized programs and services, we may be reimbursed before or after we incur expenses, causing timing differences between the costs we incur and the related reimbursement from hotel owners and certain other counterparties in our operating and net income. Over the long term, these programs and services are not designed to impact our economics, either positively or negatively. Because we do not retain any such profits or losses over time, we exclude the net impact when evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating results.
We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful indicator of our operating performance because it permits period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items. Our use of Adjusted EBITDA also facilitates comparison with results from other lodging companies because it excludes certain items that can vary widely across different industries or among companies within the same industry. For example, interest expense can be dependent on a company's capital structure, debt levels, and credit ratings. Accordingly, the impact of interest expense on earnings can vary significantly among companies. The tax positions of companies can also vary because of their differing abilities to take advantage of tax benefits and because of the tax policies of the jurisdictions in which they operate. As a result, effective tax rates and provisions for income taxes can vary considerably among companies. Our Adjusted EBITDA also excludes depreciation and amortization expense, which we report under "Depreciation, amortization, and other" as well as depreciation and amortization classified in "Contract investment amortization," "Reimbursed expenses," and "Equity in earnings" of our Income Statements, because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and use different methods of both acquiring and depreciating productive assets. Depreciation and amortization classified in "Reimbursed expenses" reflects depreciation and amortization of Marriott-owned assets, for which we receive cash from hotel owners and certain other counterparties to reimburse the company for its investments made for the benefit of the system. These differences can result in considerable variability in the relative costs of productive assets and the depreciation and amortization expense among companies. We exclude stock-based compensation expense in all periods presented to address the considerable variability among companies in recording compensation expense because companies use stock-based payment awards differently, both in the type and quantity of awards granted.
RevPAR. In addition to the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures, we present Revenue per Available Room ("RevPAR") as a performance measure. We believe RevPAR, which we calculate by dividing property level room revenue by total rooms available for the period, is a meaningful indicator of our performance because it measures the period-over-period change in room revenues. RevPAR may not be comparable to similarly titled measures, such as revenues, and should not be viewed as necessarily correlating with our fee revenue. We also believe occupancy and average daily rate ("ADR"), which are components of calculating RevPAR, are meaningful indicators of our performance. Occupancy, which we calculate by dividing total rooms sold by total rooms available for the period, measures the utilization of a property's available capacity. ADR, which we calculate by dividing property level room revenue by total rooms sold, measures average room price and is useful in assessing pricing levels. Comparisons to prior periods are on a constant U.S. dollar basis, which we calculate by applying exchange rates for the current period to the prior comparable period. We believe constant dollar analysis provides valuable information regarding the performance of hotels in our system as it removes currency fluctuations from the presentation of such results.
We define our comparable properties as hotels in our system that were open and operating under one of our brands since the beginning of the last full calendar year (since January 1, 2024 for the current period) and have not, in either the current or previous year: (1) undergone significant room or public space renovations or expansions, (2) been converted between company-operated and franchised, or (3) sustained substantial property damage or business interruption. Our comparable properties also exclude MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy, Design Hotels, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, residences, and timeshare properties.
We use the term "hotel owners" throughout these schedules to refer, collectively, to owners of hotels and other lodging offerings operating in our system pursuant to franchise agreements, management agreements, license agreements or similar arrangements, and we use the term "hotels in our system" to refer to hotels and other lodging offerings operating in our system pursuant to such arrangements, as well as hotels that we own or lease. The terms "hotel owners" and "hotels in our system" exclude Homes & Villas by Marriott BonvoySM (which we also exclude from our property and room count), timeshare, residential, and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection®.
SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.