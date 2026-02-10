Marriott International, Inc.: Marriott International Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Fourth quarter 2025 RevPAR 1 increased 1.9 percent worldwide, with 6.1 percent growth in international markets and a 0.1 percent decline in U.S. & Canada. For full year 2025, RevPAR increased 2.0 percent worldwide, with 5.1 percent growth in international markets and 0.7 percent increase in U.S. & Canada

Fourth quarter reported diluted EPS totaled $1.65 and adjusted diluted EPS totaled $2.58 . For the full year, reported diluted EPS totaled $9.51 and adjusted diluted EPS totaled $10.02

Fourth quarter reported net income totaled $445 million and adjusted net income totaled $695 million . For the full year, reported net income totaled $2,601 million and adjusted net income totaled $2,742 million

Fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA totaled $1,402 million. For the full year, adjusted EBITDA totaled $5,383 million

With gross rooms additions of nearly 100,000 rooms globally during 2025, net rooms grew over 4.3 percent from year-end 2024

At the end of the year, Marriott's worldwide development pipeline reached a new record and totaled approximately 4,100 properties and nearly 610,000 rooms, with 43 percent of pipeline rooms under construction including rooms that are pending conversion

The company returned over $4.0 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in 2025

For full year 2026, we expect worldwide RevPAR to rise 1.5 to 2.5 percent, net rooms growth of 4.5 to 5 percent, adjusted EBITDA2 growth of 8 to 10 percent and more than $4.3 billion of capital returns to shareholders

For a summary of fourth quarter and full year 2025 highlights, please visit: https://news.marriott.com/static-assets/component-resources/newscenter/earnings/2025/2025-q4-earnings-infographic.pdf.

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) today reported fourth quarter and full year 2025 results.

Anthony Capuano, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Marriott delivered excellent results in 2025, reflecting the strength of our brands, delivery of great experiences to our customers and continued momentum in development activity. For the full year, net rooms grew over 4.3 percent, worldwide RevPAR increased 2 percent, and our fee-driven, asset-light business model continued to generate substantial cash, enabling over $4.0 billion of capital returns to shareholders.

"In the fourth quarter, worldwide RevPAR rose 1.9 percent, driven by ADR gains. International RevPAR increased 6 percent, led by EMEA and APEC, benefiting from solid leisure transient and cross-border travel. In the U.S. & Canada, RevPAR was roughly flat, reflecting the impact of the extended government shutdown primarily on the business transient segment. Globally, our luxury hotels continued to outperform during the quarter, with RevPAR rising over 6 percent, and performance moderating down the chain scales. Our global RevPAR index, which remains at a significant premium to peers, rose in the fourth quarter and for the full year.

"Our development team signed approximately 163,000 organic rooms during the year, and our global pipeline expanded to nearly 610,000 rooms at the end of December, up roughly 6 percent from year-end 2024. Conversions contributed about one-third of organic room signings and gross room additions, underscoring the continued attractiveness of our brands to owners around the world.

"We continue to enhance our portfolio to meet the evolving needs of our guests. During the fourth quarter, we completed the integration of the citizenM portfolio, adding 37 hotels and nearly 8,800 rooms to our system. We marked the opening of the first 37 Series by Marriott hotels in India and expanded the brand into the U.S. and Canada, with its first two properties opening just months after the brand's regional debut.

"In 2025, we added approximately 43 million members to Marriott Bonvoy, bringing total membership to nearly 271 million at year-end. By delivering unique travel and related experiences across hotel stays and beyond, Marriott Bonvoy continued to drive strong engagement. Member stays in 2025 accounted for 75 percent of room nights in the U.S. & Canada and 68 percent globally.

"I am proud of the results we delivered this year and am incredibly optimistic about the future, given our unmatched global distribution, compelling brand portfolio and Marriott Bonvoy loyalty platform, combined with our powerful cash generating, asset-light business model. As we look ahead, we remain focused on the disciplined execution of our growth strategy, delivering exceptional experiences for our guests, strong performance for our owners, and long-term value for our shareholders."

Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

Franchise and base management fees totaled $1,186 million in the 2025 fourth quarter, a 5 percent increase compared to franchise and base management fees of $1,128 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily driven by rooms growth, RevPAR increases and higher co-branded credit card fees.

Incentive management fees totaled $239 million in the 2025 fourth quarter, compared to $206 million in the 2024 fourth quarter, driven by significant year-over-year increases in the U.S. & Canada, as well as growth in the APEC, EMEA and Greater China regions. Managed hotels in international markets contributed roughly two-thirds of the incentive fees earned in the quarter.

Owned, leased, and other revenue, net of owned, leased, and other expense3, totaled $41 million in the 2025 fourth quarter, compared to $72 million in the 2024 fourth quarter. Owned, leased, and other expense in the 2025 fourth quarter included $23 million of expenses related to the termination of our licensing agreement with Sonder Holdings Inc., which are excluded from our adjusted results. Owned, leased, and other revenue, net of direct expenses, excluding the impact of the reclassification discussed in footnote 3 below, would have totaled $106 million in the 2025 fourth quarter, compared to $100 million in the 2024 fourth quarter.

General and administrative expenses3 for the 2025 fourth quarter totaled $241 million, compared to $261 million in the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by lower compensation costs and litigation expenses. Had we not undertaken the reclassification, general, administrative, and other expenses would have totaled $306 million in the 2025 fourth quarter, and would have included $23 million of expenses related to the Sonder termination, compared to $289 million in the year-ago quarter.

Interest expense, net, totaled $199 million in the 2025 fourth quarter, compared to $170 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was largely due to higher interest expense associated with higher debt balances.

Marriott's reported operating income totaled $777 million in the 2025 fourth quarter, compared to 2024 fourth quarter reported operating income of $752 million. Reported net income totaled $445 million in the 2025 fourth quarter, a 2 percent decrease compared to 2024 fourth quarter reported net income of $455 million. Reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) totaled $1.65 in the quarter, compared to reported diluted EPS of $1.63 in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted operating income in the 2025 fourth quarter totaled $1,155 million, compared to 2024 fourth quarter adjusted operating income of $1,072 million. Fourth quarter 2025 adjusted net income totaled $695 million, compared to 2024 fourth quarter adjusted net income of $686 million. Adjusted diluted EPS in the 2025 fourth quarter totaled $2.58, compared to adjusted diluted EPS of $2.45 in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted results excluded cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, restructuring and merger-related recoveries/charges, and other expenses, and impairment charges and expenses related to the Sonder termination. See the press release schedules for the calculation of adjusted results and the manner in which the adjusted measures are determined in this press release.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) totaled $1,402 million in the 2025 fourth quarter, a 9 percent increase compared to fourth quarter 2024 adjusted EBITDA of $1,286 million. See the press release schedules for the adjusted EBITDA calculation.

Income Statement Reclassification

In the 2025 fourth quarter, to enhance understanding of the Company's general and administrative costs, we reclassified amounts attributable to other expenses previously reported under the "General, administrative, and other" caption to the "Owned, leased, and other expense" caption of our Income Statements. The expenses that were reclassified from "General, administrative, and other" are certain costs associated with our property-related fee revenues, such as guarantee expense, provision for credit losses, and certain brand-related or property-related expenses, as well as costs associated with certain third-party agreements. Please refer to the Consolidated Operating Income - As Reclassified section in the press release schedules for information about the effects of the reclassification on the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 consolidated operating costs and expenses, and to the Expense Captions - As Reclassified section for information about the affected expense captions, as reclassified, for each quarter and the full fiscal year of 2025.

Selected Performance Information

Net rooms grew over 4.3 percent from year-end 2024, as the company added roughly 73,600 net rooms during the year, including approximately 51,600 net rooms in international markets. At the end of the year, Marriott's global system totaled over 9,800 properties, with nearly 1,780,000 rooms.

At year-end, the company's worldwide development pipeline totaled 4,056 properties with nearly 610,000 rooms, including 234 properties with over 35,000 rooms approved for development, but not yet subject to signed contracts. The year-end pipeline included 1,648 properties with nearly 265,000 rooms under construction, including hotels that are in the process of converting to our system. Over half of the rooms in the year-end pipeline are in international markets.

In the 2025 fourth quarter, worldwide RevPAR increased 1.9 percent (a 2.4 percent increase using actual dollars) compared to the 2024 fourth quarter. RevPAR in the U.S. & Canada declined 0.1 percent (a 0.1 percent decrease using actual dollars) year-over-year, and RevPAR in international markets increased 6.1 percent (a 7.6 percent increase using actual dollars) year-over-year.

Balance Sheet & Common Stock

At year-end 2025, Marriott's total debt was $16.2 billion and cash and equivalents totaled $0.4 billion, compared to $14.4 billion in debt and $0.4 billion of cash and equivalents at year-end 2024.

The company repurchased 3.5 million shares of common stock in the 2025 fourth quarter for $1.0 billion. For full year 2025, Marriott repurchased 12.1 million shares for $3.3 billion. Year-to-date through February 6, the company has repurchased 1.1 million shares for $350 million.

Company Outlook

The Company's updated outlook generally assumes the continuation of the current macro-economic environment. The outlook includes around a 35 percent increase in the co-branded credit card fees that Marriott recognizes in franchise fees, primarily reflecting expected strong growth in spending across our global co-branded card portfolio and an increase in the royalty rate associated with the payments received from the credit card companies that Marriott recognizes in franchise fees. The outlook does not include any impact from the renegotiation of our U.S. co-branded cards, as those discussions are still ongoing.



First Quarter 2026 vs. First Quarter 2025 Full Year 2026 vs. Full Year 2025 Comparable systemwide constant $ RevPAR growth



Worldwide 1.0% to 2.0% 1.5% to 2.5%





Year-End 2026 vs. Year-End 2025 Net rooms growth

4.5% to 5%

($ in millions, except EPS) First Quarter 2026 Full Year 2026 Gross fee revenues $1,365 to $1,380 $5,895 to $5,955 Owned, leased, and other revenue, net of owned,

leased, and other expense Approx. $15 $230 to $240 General and administrative expenses $215 to $210 $895 to $875 Adjusted EBITDA1,2 $1,305 to $1,325 $5,840 to $5,930 Adjusted EPS - diluted2,3 $2.50 to $2.55 $11.32 to $11.57 Adjusted effective tax rate2 Approx. 24.5% 26.0% to 26.5% Investment spending4

$1,000 to $1,100 Capital return to shareholders5

Over $4,300



1See the press release schedules for the adjusted EBITDA calculations. 2Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EPS - diluted, and Adjusted effective tax rate for first quarter and full year 2026 do not include cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, restructuring and merger-related recoveries/charges, and other expenses, income tax special items, or any potential asset sales or property or brand acquisitions that may occur during the year, each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant. 3Assumes the level of capital return to shareholders noted above. 4Investment spending includes capital and technology expenditures, loan advances, contract acquisition costs, and other investing activities, but excludes any potential property or brand acquisitions, which we cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and which may be significant. 5Assumes the level and types of investment spending noted above and that no asset sales, property acquisitions or brand acquisitions occur during the year.

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) will conduct its quarterly earnings review for the investment community and news media on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The conference call will be webcast simultaneously via Marriott's investor relations website at www.marriott.com/investor (click on "Events & Presentations" and click on the quarterly conference call link). A replay will be available at that same website until February 10, 2027.

The telephone dial-in number for the conference call is US Toll Free: 800-245-3047, or Global: +1 203-518-9765. The conference ID is MAR4Q25.

Note on forward-looking statements: All statements in this press release and the accompanying schedules are made as of February 10, 2026. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release and the accompanying schedules contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements related to our RevPAR, rooms growth and other financial metric estimates, outlook and assumptions; cash generation, shareholder returns, and shareholder value; our growth prospects and growth strategy; our development pipeline; owner preference and property performance; our co-branded credit card program; and similar statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous evolving risks and uncertainties that we may not be able to accurately predict or assess, including the risk factors that we describe in our U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Any of these factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply in this press release.

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of compelling brands across luxury, premium, select, midscale, extended stay, and all-inclusive, with over 9,800 properties in 145 countries and territories, as of December 31, 2025. Marriott franchises, operates, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, yacht, outdoor, and other lodging products all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel platform. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on X and Instagram.

Marriott encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review and subscribe to the information Marriott posts on its investor relations website at www.marriott.com/investor or Marriott's news center website at www.marriottnewscenter.com, which may be material. The contents of these websites are not incorporated by reference into this press release or any report or document Marriott files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and any references to the websites are intended to be inactive textual references only.

All occupancy, Average Daily Rate (ADR) and Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) statistics and estimates are systemwide constant dollar. Unless otherwise stated, all changes refer to year-over-year changes for the comparable period. Occupancy, ADR and RevPAR comparisons between 2025 and 2024 reflect properties that are comparable in both years. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for full year 2026 does not include cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, restructuring and merger-related recoveries/charges, and other expenses, income tax special items, or any potential asset sales or property or brand acquisitions that may occur during the year, each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant. See the press release schedules for the adjusted EBITDA calculation. In the 2025 fourth quarter, to enhance understanding of the Company's general and administrative costs, we reclassified amounts attributable to other expenses previously reported under the "General, administrative, and other" caption to the "Owned, leased, and other expense" caption of our Income Statements. Please see the Income Statement Reclassification section of this press release for additional information. We refer to this reclassification as "the reclassification" in this press release.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. PRESS RELEASE SCHEDULES TABLE OF CONTENTS QUARTER 4, 2025



Consolidated Statements of Income A- 2 Non-GAAP Financial Measures A- 5 Consolidated Operating Income - As Reclassified A-5 Expense Captions - As Reclassified A- 7 Total Lodging Products by Ownership Type A- 8 Total Lodging Products by Tier A- 10 Key Lodging Statistics A- 12 Adjusted EBITDA A- 16 Adjusted EBITDA Forecast - First Quarter 2026 A- 17 Adjusted EBITDA Forecast - Full Year 2026 A- 18 Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures A- 19

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME FOURTH QUARTER 2025 AND 2024 ($ in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)

























Percent



Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Better/(Worse)



December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

2025 vs. 2024 REVENUES











Franchise fees1

$ 843

$ 795

6 Base management fees

343

333

3 Incentive management fees

239

206

16 Gross fee revenues

1,425

1,334

7 Contract investment amortization2

(49)

(27)

(81) Net fee revenues

1,376

1,307

5 Owned, leased, and other revenue3

457

418

9 Cost reimbursement revenue4

4,857

4,704

3



6,690

6,429

4













OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES











Owned, leased, and other expense5*

416

346

(20) Depreciation, amortization, and other6

59

46

(28) General and administrative7*

241

261

8 Restructuring and merger-related charges, and other

29

52

44 Reimbursed expenses4

5,168

4,972

(4)



5,913

5,677

(4)













OPERATING INCOME

777

752

3













Gains and other income, net8

3

16

(81) Interest expense

(208)

(180)

(16) Interest income

9

10

(10) Equity in earnings9

1

-

**













INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

582

598

(3)













Provision for income taxes

(137)

(143)

4













NET INCOME

$ 445

$ 455

(2)













EARNINGS PER SHARE











Earnings per share - basic

$ 1.66

$ 1.63

2 Earnings per share - diluted

$ 1.65

$ 1.63

1













Basic shares (in millions)

268.5

278.9



Diluted shares (in millions)

269.4

280.1



















* In the 2025 fourth quarter, we reclassified amounts attributable to other expenses previously reported under the "General, administrative, and other" caption to the "Owned, leased, and other expense" caption of our Income Statements. Please see the Consolidated Operating Income - As Reclassified section in these press release schedules for information about the effects of the reclassification. ** Calculated Percentage is not meaningful. 1 Franchise fees include fees from our franchise and license agreements for lodging properties (including our timeshare properties), application and relicensing fees, co-branded credit card fees, residential branding fees, and other brand-related fees. 2 Contract investment amortization includes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain contracts with customers and any related impairments. 3 Owned, leased, and other revenue includes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue. 4 Cost reimbursement revenue includes reimbursements from hotel owners and certain other counterparties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for their benefit. Reimbursed expenses include costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of our hotel owners and certain other counterparties. 5 Owned, leased, and other expense includes operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses, and other expenses, such as expenses related to our Global Design services, certain costs associated with our property-related fee revenues (such as guarantee expense, provision for credit losses, and certain brand-related or property-related expenses), and costs associated with certain third-party agreements. 6 Depreciation, amortization, and other expenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of acquired contracts, software, and other definite-lived intangible assets, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs. 7 General and administrative expenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses. 8 Gains and other income, net includes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale of joint venture interests and other investments, and adjustments from other equity investments. 9 Equity in earnings include our equity in earnings or losses of unconsolidated equity method investments.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME FULL YEAR 2025 AND 2024 ($ in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)

























Percent



Twelve Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Better/(Worse)



December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

2025 vs. 2024 REVENUES











Franchise fees1

$ 3,325

$ 3,113

7 Base management fees

1,322

1,288

3 Incentive management fees

791

769

3 Gross fee revenues

5,438

5,170

5 Contract investment amortization2

(135)

(103)

(31) Net fee revenues

5,303

5,067

5 Owned, leased, and other revenue3

1,679

1,551

8 Cost reimbursement revenue4

19,204

18,482

4



26,186

25,100

4













OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES











Owned, leased, and other expense5*

1,461

1,329

(10) Depreciation, amortization, and other6

213

183

(16) General and administrative7*

870

945

8 Restructuring and merger-related (recoveries)

charges, and other

(2)

77

103 Reimbursed expenses4

19,503

18,799

(4)



22,045

21,333

(3)













OPERATING INCOME

4,141

3,767

10













Gains and other income, net8

9

31

(71) Interest expense

(809)

(695)

(16) Interest income

42

40

5 Equity in earnings9

11

8

38













INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

3,394

3,151

8













Provision for income taxes

(793)

(776)

(2)













NET INCOME

$ 2,601

$ 2,375

10













EARNINGS PER SHARE











Earnings per share - basic

$ 9.53

$ 8.36

14 Earnings per share - diluted

$ 9.51

$ 8.33

14













Basic shares (in millions)

272.9

284.2



Diluted shares (in millions)

273.6

285.2



















* In the 2025 fourth quarter, we reclassified amounts attributable to other expenses previously reported under the "General, administrative, and other" caption to the "Owned, leased, and other expense" caption of our Income Statements. Please see the Consolidated Operating Income - As Reclassified section in these press release schedules for information about the effects of the reclassification. 1 Franchise fees include fees from our franchise and license agreements for lodging properties (including our timeshare properties), application and relicensing fees, co-branded credit card fees, residential branding fees, and other brand-related fees. 2 Contract investment amortization includes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain contracts with customers and any related impairments. 3 Owned, leased, and other revenue includes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue. 4 Cost reimbursement revenue includes reimbursements from hotel owners and certain other counterparties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for their benefit. Reimbursed expenses include costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of our hotel owners and certain other counterparties. 5 Owned, leased, and other expense includes operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses, and other expenses, such as expenses related to our Global Design services, certain costs associated with our property-related fee revenues (such as guarantee expense, provision for credit losses, and certain brand-related or property-related expenses), and costs associated with certain third-party agreements. 6 Depreciation, amortization, and other expenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of acquired contracts, software, and other definite-lived intangible assets, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs. 7 General and administrative expenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses. 8 Gains and other income, net includes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale of joint venture interests and other investments, and adjustments from other equity investments. 9 Equity in earnings include our equity in earnings or losses of unconsolidated equity method investments.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ($ in millions except per share amounts)























The following table presents our reconciliations of Adjusted operating income, Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted diluted earnings per share

to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted total revenues is used in the determination of Adjusted operating income margin.

























Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended









Percent









Percent

December 31,

December 31,

Better/

December 31,

December 31,

Better/

2025

2024

(Worse)

2025

2024

(Worse) Total revenues, as reported $ 6,690

$ 6,429





$ 26,186

$ 25,100



Less: Cost reimbursement revenue (4,857)

(4,704)





(19,204)

(18,482)



Add: Impairments related to Sonder

Termination1 15

-





15

-



Adjusted total revenues† 1,848

1,725





6,997

6,618



















































Operating income, as reported 777

752





4,141

3,767



Less: Cost reimbursement revenue (4,857)

(4,704)





(19,204)

(18,482)



Add: Reimbursed expenses 5,168

4,972





19,503

18,799



Add (Less): Restructuring and merger-related

charges (recoveries), and other 29

52





(2)

77



Add: Impairments related to Sonder Termination1 15

-





15

-



Add: Expenses related to Sonder Termination2 23

-





23

-



Adjusted operating income † 1,155

1,072

8

4,476

4,161

8















































Operating income margin 12 %

12 %





16 %

15 %



Adjusted operating income margin † 63 %

62 %





64 %

63 %



















































Net income, as reported 445

455





2,601

2,375



Less: Cost reimbursement revenue (4,857)

(4,704)





(19,204)

(18,482)



Add: Reimbursed expenses 5,168

4,972





19,503

18,799



Add (Less): Restructuring and merger-related

charges (recoveries), and other 29

52





(2)

77



Add: Impairments related to Sonder Termination1 15

-





15

-



Add: Expenses related to Sonder Termination2 23

-





23

-



Less: Gain on asset dispositions3 -

(11)





-

(11)



Income tax effect of above adjustments (106)

(78)





(98)

(98)



Less: Income tax special items (22)

-





(96)

-



Adjusted net income † $ 695

$ 686

1

$ 2,742

$ 2,660

3















































Diluted earnings per share, as reported $ 1.65

$ 1.63





$ 9.51

$ 8.33



Adjusted diluted earnings per share † $ 2.58

$ 2.45

5

$ 10.02

$ 9.33

7

























† Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures section in these press release schedules for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.

1 Impairments related to the termination of our licensing agreement with Sonder Holdings Inc. (the "Sonder Termination") reported in Contract investment amortization.

2 Expenses related to Sonder Termination reported in Owned, leased, and other expense.

3 Gain on asset dispositions reported in Gains and other income, net.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. CONSOLIDATED OPERATING INCOME - AS RECLASSIFIED FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2025 AND 2024 ($ in millions)

In the 2025 fourth quarter, to enhance understanding of the Company's general and administrative costs, we reclassified amounts attributable to other expenses previously reported

under the "General, administrative, and other" caption to the "Owned, leased, and other expense" caption of our Income Statements. The expenses that were reclassified from

"General, administrative, and other" are certain costs associated with our property-related fee revenues, such as guarantee expense, provision for credit losses, and certain

brand-related or property-related expenses, as well as costs associated with certain third-party agreements. The following tables present the effects of the reclassification (also

referred to in these schedules as the "reclass") on the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 consolidated operating costs and expenses.





























Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Percent

Better/(Worse)

Before

Reclass 2025

vs. 2024

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024



Before

Reclass

Reclass

As

Reclassified

As

Previously

Reported

Reclass

As

Reclassified

REVENUES

























Franchise fees $ 843

$ -

$ 843

$ 795

$ -

$ 795



Base management fees 343

-

343

333

-

333



Incentive management fees 239

-

239

206

-

206



Gross fee revenues 1,425

-

1,425

1,334

-

1,334



Contract investment amortization (49)

-

(49)

(27)

-

(27)



Net fee revenues 1,376

-

1,376

1,307

-

1,307



Owned, leased, and other revenue 457

-

457

418

-

418



Cost reimbursement revenue 4,857

-

4,857

4,704

-

4,704





6,690

-

6,690

6,429

-

6,429































OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES

























Owned, leased, and other expense1 351

65

416

318

28

346

(10) Depreciation, amortization, and other 59

-

59

46

-

46



General and administrative2 306

(65)

241

289

(28)

261

(6) Restructuring and merger-related

charges, and other 29

-

29

52

-

52



Reimbursed expenses 5,168

-

5,168

4,972

-

4,972





5,913

-

5,913

5,677

-

5,677































OPERATING INCOME $ 777

$ -

$ 777

$ 752

$ -

$ 752







Twelve Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Percent

Better/(Worse)

Before

Reclass 2025

vs. 2024

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024



Before

Reclass

Reclass

As

Reclassified

As

Previously

Reported

Reclass

As

Reclassified

REVENUES

























Franchise fees $ 3,325

$ -

$ 3,325

$ 3,113

$ -

$ 3,113



Base management fees 1,322

-

1,322

1,288

-

1,288



Incentive management fees 791

-

791

769

-

769



Gross fee revenues 5,438

-

5,438

5,170

-

5,170



Contract investment amortization (135)

-

(135)

(103)

-

(103)



Net fee revenues 5,303

-

5,303

5,067

-

5,067



Owned, leased, and other revenue 1,679

-

1,679

1,551

-

1,551



Cost reimbursement revenue 19,204

-

19,204

18,482

-

18,482





26,186

-

26,186

25,100

-

25,100































OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES

























Owned, leased, and other expense1 1,301

160

1,461

1,200

129

1,329

(8) Depreciation, amortization, and other 213

-

213

183

-

183



General and administrative2 1,030

(160)

870

1,074

(129)

945

4 Restructuring and merger-related (recoveries)

charges, and other (2)

-

(2)

77

-

77



Reimbursed expenses 19,503

-

19,503

18,799

-

18,799





22,045

-

22,045

21,333

-

21,333































OPERATING INCOME $ 4,141

$ -

$ 4,141

$ 3,767

$ -

$ 3,767

































1 Previously titled "Owned, leased, and other - direct." The as reclassified amount includes $23 million of expenses related to the Sonder Termination. 2 Previously titled "General, administrative, and other." The amount before reclass includes $23 million of expenses related to the Sonder Termination.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. EXPENSE CAPTIONS - AS RECLASSIFIED QUARTERLY AND FULL YEAR 2025 ($ in millions)

As discussed in the Consolidated Operating Income - As Reclassified section of these press release schedules, we reclassified amounts attributable to

other expenses previously reported under the "General, administrative, and other" caption to the "Owned, leased, and other expense" caption of our

Income Statements. The following table includes the affected expense captions, as reclassified, for each quarter and the full fiscal year of 2025.



Fiscal Year 2025

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Total Owned, leased, and other revenue $ 361

$ 441

$ 420

$ 457

$ 1,679 Owned, leased, and other expense 332

363

350

416

1,461 Owned, leased, and other revenue, net of owned, leased, and other

expense $ 29

$ 78

$ 70

$ 41

$ 218



















General and administrative $ 209

$ 210

$ 210

$ 241

$ 870

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS BY OWNERSHIP TYPE As of December 31, 2025















US & Canada Total International 1 Total Worldwide

Properties Rooms Properties Rooms Properties Rooms Franchised, Licensed, and Other 5,765 864,427 1,879 319,086 7,644 1,183,513 Courtyard by Marriott 931 125,431 143 26,350 1,074 151,781 Fairfield by Marriott 1,186 111,988 132 18,760 1,318 130,748 Residence Inn by Marriott 820 97,864 39 4,837 859 102,701 Marriott Hotels 237 75,161 85 23,610 322 98,771 Autograph Collection 158 35,468 170 33,958 328 69,426 Sheraton 141 43,708 86 23,780 227 67,488 SpringHill Suites by Marriott 566 66,200 - - 566 66,200 TownePlace Suites by Marriott 567 56,962 - - 567 56,962 Four Points by Sheraton 144 20,714 139 25,092 283 45,806 Westin 96 32,762 34 10,180 130 42,942 AC Hotels by Marriott 134 22,319 108 15,881 242 38,200 Moxy Hotels 48 8,224 117 22,339 165 30,563 Aloft Hotels 167 23,903 32 6,066 199 29,969 Tribute Portfolio 102 19,080 70 10,033 172 29,113 Renaissance Hotels 71 19,545 33 8,429 104 27,974 MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy 12 26,210 - - 12 26,210 Delta Hotels by Marriott 67 15,076 41 7,926 108 23,002 Timeshare* 73 18,949 22 3,963 95 22,912 The Luxury Collection 15 7,812 66 14,203 81 22,015 City Express by Marriott 11 1,129 147 17,781 158 18,910 Design Hotels* 25 2,693 198 12,795 223 15,488 Element Hotels 99 13,110 6 936 105 14,046 Le Méridien 24 5,299 28 7,931 52 13,230 JW Marriott 13 6,327 15 3,264 28 9,591 citizenM 16 4,374 19 3,938 35 8,312 Four Points Flex by Sheraton - - 54 7,806 54 7,806 Protea Hotels by Marriott - - 38 3,371 38 3,371 Series by Marriott 2 164 37 2,597 39 2,761 Marriott Executive Apartments - - 9 1,803 9 1,803 Outdoor Collection by Marriott Bonvoy 32 1,532 - - 32 1,532 W Hotels 1 1,117 1 226 2 1,343 Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy 2 381 3 275 5 656 The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection* - - 3 603 3 603 StudioRes 4 496 - - 4 496 The Ritz-Carlton 1 429 1 20 2 449 St. Regis - - 1 172 1 172 Bvlgari - - 2 161 2 161 Owned/Leased 14 5,539 37 8,867 51 14,406 Sheraton 1 1,218 3 1,724 4 2,942 Marriott Hotels 2 1,304 5 1,631 7 2,935 Courtyard by Marriott 7 987 4 894 11 1,881 W Hotels 2 765 2 665 4 1,430 Westin 1 1,073 - - 1 1,073 Protea Hotels by Marriott - - 5 912 5 912 JW Marriott - - 2 696 2 696 The Ritz-Carlton - - 2 548 2 548 Renaissance Hotels - - 2 505 2 505 The Luxury Collection - - 3 383 3 383 Autograph Collection - - 5 360 5 360 Residence Inn by Marriott 1 192 1 140 2 332 Tribute Portfolio - - 2 249 2 249 St. Regis - - 1 160 1 160 Managed 582 206,538 1,384 359,226 1,966 565,764 Marriott Hotels 97 55,394 193 61,137 290 116,531 Sheraton 23 18,928 182 58,600 205 77,528 Courtyard by Marriott 145 23,483 132 28,945 277 52,428 Westin 40 21,734 80 24,235 120 45,969 JW Marriott 23 13,191 77 27,413 100 40,604 The Ritz-Carlton 42 12,801 80 18,481 122 31,282 Four Points by Sheraton 1 134 100 26,468 101 26,602 Renaissance Hotels 21 9,065 53 16,533 74 25,598 Le Méridien - - 70 18,766 70 18,766 W Hotels 20 5,400 46 12,060 66 17,460 St. Regis 13 2,669 51 11,240 64 13,909 Residence Inn by Marriott 68 11,318 8 982 76 12,300 Gaylord Hotels 7 11,820 - - 7 11,820 The Luxury Collection 6 2,296 42 8,030 48 10,326 Fairfield by Marriott 5 1,043 58 8,957 63 10,000 Aloft Hotels 2 505 42 9,342 44 9,847 Delta Hotels by Marriott 24 6,622 5 1,179 29 7,801 Autograph Collection 11 3,269 18 3,344 29 6,613 Marriott Executive Apartments - - 41 5,932 41 5,932 AC Hotels by Marriott 8 1,512 17 3,116 25 4,628 EDITION 5 1,379 17 3,238 22 4,617 Element Hotels 3 810 14 2,712 17 3,522 Moxy Hotels 1 380 15 3,099 16 3,479 Protea Hotels by Marriott - - 22 2,737 22 2,737 SpringHill Suites by Marriott 13 2,170 - - 13 2,170 Tribute Portfolio - - 12 1,557 12 1,557 Bvlgari - - 7 646 7 646 TownePlace Suites by Marriott 4 615 - - 4 615 citizenM - - 2 477 2 477 Residences 72 7,553 72 8,700 144 16,253 The Ritz-Carlton Residences 43 4,763 23 1,928 66 6,691 St. Regis Residences 11 1,279 14 1,916 25 3,195 W Residences 9 869 8 768 17 1,637 Marriott Residences - - 5 1,283 5 1,283 JW Marriott Residences 1 91 4 1,055 5 1,146 Westin Residences 3 266 3 413 6 679 Bvlgari Residences - - 5 526 5 526 Sheraton Residences - - 3 472 3 472 The Luxury Collection Residences 1 91 2 85 3 176 Tribute Portfolio Residences - - 1 137 1 137 Renaissance Residences 1 112 - - 1 112 EDITION Residences 3 82 1 10 4 92 Le Méridien Residences - - 1 62 1 62 Autograph Collection Residences - - 2 45 2 45 Grand Total 6,433 1,084,057 3,372 695,879 9,805 1,779,936















1 "International" refers to: (i) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (ii) Greater China, (iii) Asia Pacific excluding China, and (iv) Caribbean & Latin America. * Timeshare, Design Hotels, and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection counts are included in this table by geographical location. For external reporting purposes, these offerings are captured within "Unallocated corporate and other." Property and room counts presented by brand in the above table include certain hotels in our system that are not yet operating under such brand, but are expected to operate under such brand following the completion of planned renovations.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS BY TIER As of December 31, 2025















US & Canada Total International 1 Total Worldwide Total Systemwide Properties Rooms Properties Rooms Properties Rooms Luxury 209 61,361 476 108,497 685 169,858 JW Marriott 36 19,518 94 31,373 130 50,891 JW Marriott Residences 1 91 4 1,055 5 1,146 The Luxury Collection 21 10,108 111 22,616 132 32,724 The Luxury Collection Residences 1 91 2 85 3 176 The Ritz-Carlton 43 13,230 83 19,049 126 32,279 The Ritz-Carlton Residences 43 4,763 23 1,928 66 6,691 The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection* - - 3 603 3 603 W Hotels 23 7,282 49 12,951 72 20,233 W Residences 9 869 8 768 17 1,637 St. Regis 13 2,669 53 11,572 66 14,241 St. Regis Residences 11 1,279 14 1,916 25 3,195 EDITION 5 1,379 17 3,238 22 4,617 EDITION Residences 3 82 1 10 4 92 Bvlgari - - 9 807 9 807 Bvlgari Residences - - 5 526 5 526 Premium 1,198 407,720 1,443 338,884 2,641 746,604 Marriott Hotels 336 131,859 283 86,378 619 218,237 Marriott Residences - - 5 1,283 5 1,283 Sheraton 165 63,854 271 84,104 436 147,958 Sheraton Residences - - 3 472 3 472 Westin 137 55,569 114 34,415 251 89,984 Westin Residences 3 266 3 413 6 679 Autograph Collection 169 38,737 193 37,662 362 76,399 Autograph Collection Residences - - 2 45 2 45 Renaissance Hotels 92 28,610 88 25,467 180 54,077 Renaissance Residences 1 112 - - 1 112 Le Méridien 24 5,299 98 26,697 122 31,996 Le Méridien Residences - - 1 62 1 62 Tribute Portfolio 102 19,080 84 11,839 186 30,919 Tribute Portfolio Residences - - 1 137 1 137 Delta Hotels by Marriott 91 21,698 46 9,105 137 30,803 MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy 12 26,210 - - 12 26,210 Design Hotels* 25 2,693 198 12,795 223 15,488 Gaylord Hotels 7 11,820 - - 7 11,820 Marriott Executive Apartments - - 50 7,735 50 7,735 Outdoor Collection by Marriott Bonvoy ** 32 1,532 - - 32 1,532 Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy 2 381 3 275 5 656 Select 4,936 594,238 1,193 216,351 6,129 810,589 Courtyard by Marriott 1,083 149,901 279 56,189 1,362 206,090 Fairfield by Marriott 1,191 113,031 190 27,717 1,381 140,748 Residence Inn by Marriott 889 109,374 48 5,959 937 115,333 Four Points by Sheraton 145 20,848 239 51,560 384 72,408 SpringHill Suites by Marriott 579 68,370 - - 579 68,370 TownePlace Suites by Marriott 571 57,577 - - 571 57,577 AC Hotels by Marriott 142 23,831 125 18,997 267 42,828 Aloft Hotels 169 24,408 74 15,408 243 39,816 Moxy Hotels 49 8,604 132 25,438 181 34,042 Element Hotels 102 13,920 20 3,648 122 17,568 citizenM 16 4,374 21 4,415 37 8,789 Protea Hotels by Marriott - - 65 7,020 65 7,020 Midscale 17 1,789 238 28,184 255 29,973 City Express by Marriott 11 1,129 147 17,781 158 18,910 Four Points Flex by Sheraton - - 54 7,806 54 7,806 Series by Marriott ** 2 164 37 2,597 39 2,761 StudioRes 4 496 - - 4 496 Timeshare* 73 18,949 22 3,963 95 22,912 Grand Total 6,433 1,084,057 3,372 695,879 9,805 1,779,936















1 "International" refers to: (i) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (ii) Greater China, (iii) Asia Pacific excluding China, and (iv) Caribbean & Latin America. * Timeshare, Design Hotels, and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection counts are included in this table by geographical location. For external reporting purposes, these offerings are captured within "Unallocated corporate and other." ** The Outdoor Collection by Marriott Bonvoy includes properties under both the Premium and Select quality tiers. Series by Marriott includes properties under both the Select and Midscale quality tiers. Property and room counts presented by brand in the above table include certain hotels in our system that are not yet operating under such brand, but are expected to operate under such brand following the completion of planned renovations.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. KEY LODGING STATISTICS In Constant $



























Comparable Company-Operated US & Canada Properties



Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024



RevPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Brand

2025

vs. 2024

2025

vs. 2024

2025

vs. 2024 JW Marriott

$ 240.22

2.9 %

69.2 %

-1.2 % pts.

$ 347.04

4.7 % The Ritz-Carlton

$ 389.85

7.1 %

65.8 %

1.4 % pts.

$ 592.81

4.9 % W Hotels

$ 264.64

3.8 %

66.9 %

0.0 % pts.

$ 395.52

3.8 % Composite US & Canada Luxury 1

$ 328.70

5.3 %

67.9 %

0.1 % pts.

$ 483.92

5.2 % Marriott Hotels

$ 166.03

1.3 %

65.1 %

-1.2 % pts.

$ 255.18

3.1 % Sheraton

$ 161.71

0.3 %

63.8 %

-1.7 % pts.

$ 253.32

3.0 % Westin

$ 179.70

5.0 %

66.3 %

0.5 % pts.

$ 271.00

4.1 % Composite US & Canada Premium 2

$ 165.23

2.2 %

65.0 %

-0.6 % pts.

$ 254.19

3.2 % US & Canada Full-Service 3

$ 201.25

3.3 %

65.6 %

-0.5 % pts.

$ 306.58

4.1 % Courtyard by Marriott

$ 105.91

-3.6 %

63.0 %

-2.2 % pts.

$ 168.12

-0.1 % Residence Inn by Marriott

$ 137.23

-5.4 %

71.6 %

-2.7 % pts.

$ 191.59

-1.9 % Composite US & Canada Select 4

$ 120.16

-3.6 %

66.5 %

-2.2 % pts.

$ 180.65

-0.4 % US & Canada - All 5

$ 182.43

2.2 %

65.8 %

-0.9 % pts.

$ 277.05

3.6 %



























Comparable Systemwide US & Canada Properties



Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024



RevPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Brand

2025

vs. 2024

2025

vs. 2024

2025

vs. 2024 JW Marriott

$ 229.59

2.9 %

69.8 %

0.0 % pts.

$ 328.97

2.9 % The Ritz-Carlton

$ 387.50

7.0 %

66.0 %

1.2 % pts.

$ 586.93

5.0 % W Hotels

$ 264.64

3.8 %

66.9 %

0.0 % pts.

$ 395.52

3.8 % Composite US & Canada Luxury 1

$ 303.12

4.9 %

68.5 %

0.4 % pts.

$ 442.41

4.3 % Marriott Hotels

$ 134.61

0.5 %

63.4 %

-1.0 % pts.

$ 212.36

2.0 % Sheraton

$ 125.27

-0.8 %

63.0 %

-1.2 % pts.

$ 198.78

1.0 % Westin

$ 160.19

2.2 %

66.2 %

0.2 % pts.

$ 242.02

2.0 % Composite US & Canada Premium 2

$ 141.26

0.8 %

64.3 %

-0.7 % pts.

$ 219.58

1.8 % US & Canada Full-Service 3

$ 159.36

1.6 %

64.8 %

-0.6 % pts.

$ 245.92

2.5 % Courtyard by Marriott

$ 103.33

-1.6 %

63.7 %

-1.5 % pts.

$ 162.17

0.7 % Residence Inn by Marriott

$ 121.19

-2.4 %

72.1 %

-1.4 % pts.

$ 168.00

-0.5 % Fairfield by Marriott

$ 85.04

-2.3 %

63.7 %

-1.8 % pts.

$ 133.48

0.4 % Composite US & Canada Select 4

$ 104.25

-1.8 %

66.7 %

-1.5 % pts.

$ 156.21

0.4 % US & Canada - All 5

$ 126.44

-0.1 %

66.0 %

-1.1 % pts.

$ 191.71

1.6 %





























1 Includes JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, and EDITION. 2 Includes Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance Hotels, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels by Marriott, and Gaylord Hotels. Systemwide also includes Le Méridien and Tribute Portfolio. 3 Includes Composite US & Canada Luxury and Composite US & Canada Premium. 4 Includes Courtyard by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, Aloft Hotels, Element Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, and Moxy Hotels. 5 Includes US & Canada Full-Service and Composite US & Canada Select.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. KEY LODGING STATISTICS In Constant $



























Comparable Company-Operated US & Canada Properties



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024



RevPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Brand

2025

vs. 2024

2025

vs. 2024

2025

vs. 2024 JW Marriott

$ 242.57

3.1 %

70.9 %

-0.2 % pts.

$ 342.21

3.4 % The Ritz-Carlton

$ 371.17

6.4 %

66.5 %

1.0 % pts.

$ 557.81

4.7 % W Hotels

$ 260.57

4.1 %

69.0 %

1.4 % pts.

$ 377.38

2.0 % Composite US & Canada Luxury 1

$ 317.38

4.9 %

69.3 %

0.6 % pts.

$ 457.86

4.0 % Marriott Hotels

$ 171.75

1.3 %

68.7 %

-1.1 % pts.

$ 249.89

3.0 % Sheraton

$ 166.37

0.8 %

67.3 %

-1.5 % pts.

$ 247.15

3.1 % Westin

$ 185.64

2.9 %

69.4 %

-0.2 % pts.

$ 267.62

3.3 % Composite US & Canada Premium 2

$ 171.36

2.1 %

68.6 %

-0.6 % pts.

$ 249.89

2.9 % US & Canada Full-Service 3

$ 203.53

3.0 %

68.7 %

-0.3 % pts.

$ 296.10

3.5 % Courtyard by Marriott

$ 111.66

-1.4 %

66.2 %

-0.8 % pts.

$ 168.71

-0.2 % Residence Inn by Marriott

$ 149.75

-1.4 %

75.7 %

-0.8 % pts.

$ 197.74

-0.4 % Composite US & Canada Select 4

$ 127.04

-1.3 %

69.7 %

-0.7 % pts.

$ 182.15

-0.3 % US & Canada - All 5

$ 185.78

2.3 %

69.0 %

-0.4 % pts.

$ 269.36

2.9 %

Comparable Systemwide US & Canada Properties



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024



RevPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Brand

2025

vs. 2024

2025

vs. 2024

2025

vs. 2024 JW Marriott

$ 232.98

2.8 %

71.5 %

0.2 % pts.

$ 325.77

2.5 % The Ritz-Carlton

$ 369.30

6.5 %

67.0 %

1.1 % pts.

$ 551.56

4.8 % W Hotels

$ 260.57

4.1 %

69.0 %

1.4 % pts.

$ 377.38

2.0 % Composite US & Canada Luxury 1

$ 295.15

4.6 %

70.0 %

0.7 % pts.

$ 421.61

3.5 % Marriott Hotels

$ 143.02

1.4 %

67.4 %

-0.5 % pts.

$ 212.20

2.1 % Sheraton

$ 130.43

0.6 %

66.5 %

-0.7 % pts.

$ 196.13

1.6 % Westin

$ 166.12

2.1 %

69.6 %

-0.1 % pts.

$ 238.62

2.2 % Composite US & Canada Premium 2

$ 147.34

1.8 %

67.8 %

-0.2 % pts.

$ 217.29

2.1 % US & Canada Full-Service 3

$ 163.87

2.4 %

68.1 %

-0.1 % pts.

$ 240.78

2.5 % Courtyard by Marriott

$ 109.72

-1.6 %

67.5 %

-1.2 % pts.

$ 162.63

0.3 % Residence Inn by Marriott

$ 129.95

-0.9 %

75.9 %

-0.6 % pts.

$ 171.19

0.0 % Fairfield by Marriott

$ 92.11

-1.1 %

67.8 %

-1.1 % pts.

$ 135.83

0.5 % Composite US & Canada Select 4

$ 111.10

-0.9 %

70.5 %

-0.9 % pts.

$ 157.51

0.4 % US & Canada - All 5

$ 132.35

0.7 %

69.5 %

-0.6 % pts.

$ 190.33

1.5 %





























1 Includes JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, and EDITION. 2 Includes Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance Hotels, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels by Marriott, and Gaylord Hotels. Systemwide also includes Le Méridien and Tribute Portfolio. 3 Includes Composite US & Canada Luxury and Composite US & Canada Premium. 4 Includes Courtyard by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, Aloft Hotels, Element Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, and Moxy Hotels. 5 Includes US & Canada Full-Service and Composite US & Canada Select.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. KEY LODGING STATISTICS In Constant $



























Comparable Company-Operated International Properties



Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024



RevPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Region

2025

vs. 2024

2025

vs. 2024

2025

vs. 2024 Europe

$ 224.10

2.2 %

72.7 %

1.2 % pts.

$ 308.30

0.6 % Middle East & Africa

$ 185.54

12.9 %

76.5 %

2.5 % pts.

$ 242.47

9.2 % Greater China

$ 87.21

3.7 %

69.1 %

0.6 % pts.

$ 126.22

2.8 % Asia Pacific excluding China

$ 144.88

8.8 %

73.8 %

1.3 % pts.

$ 196.26

6.8 % Caribbean & Latin America

$ 205.98

0.2 %

67.2 %

0.7 % pts.

$ 306.63

-0.9 %



























International - All 1

$ 140.58

6.6 %

71.9 %

1.2 % pts.

$ 195.43

4.8 %



























Worldwide 2

$ 157.58

4.5 %

69.5 %

0.3 % pts.

$ 226.85

3.9 %

Comparable Systemwide International Properties



Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024



RevPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Region

2025

vs. 2024

2025

vs. 2024

2025

vs. 2024 Europe

$ 154.28

3.4 %

71.2 %

1.5 % pts.

$ 216.81

1.2 % Middle East & Africa

$ 168.76

12.8 %

75.3 %

1.7 % pts.

$ 224.25

10.3 % Greater China

$ 80.63

3.4 %

67.8 %

0.3 % pts.

$ 119.01

2.9 % Asia Pacific excluding China

$ 147.58

8.8 %

74.3 %

1.0 % pts.

$ 198.67

7.3 % Caribbean & Latin America

$ 128.42

2.1 %

64.0 %

1.1 % pts.

$ 200.77

0.3 %



























International - All 1

$ 130.02

6.1 %

70.4 %

1.0 % pts.

$ 184.71

4.5 %



























Worldwide 2

$ 127.64

1.9 %

67.4 %

-0.4 % pts.

$ 189.27

2.5 %





























1 Includes Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific excluding China, and Caribbean & Latin America. 2 Includes US & Canada - All and International - All.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. KEY LODGING STATISTICS In Constant $



























Comparable Company-Operated International Properties



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024



RevPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Region

2025

vs. 2024

2025

vs. 2024

2025

vs. 2024 Europe

$ 236.81

3.1 %

72.8 %

2.1 % pts.

$ 325.42

0.1 % Middle East & Africa

$ 142.33

9.8 %

70.4 %

2.2 % pts.

$ 202.26

6.3 % Greater China

$ 82.87

0.4 %

68.5 %

0.6 % pts.

$ 121.05

-0.5 % Asia Pacific excluding China

$ 130.17

8.0 %

71.4 %

1.3 % pts.

$ 182.35

6.0 % Caribbean & Latin America

$ 196.90

5.5 %

66.3 %

0.2 % pts.

$ 296.77

5.1 %



























International - All 1

$ 127.93

5.2 %

69.9 %

1.2 % pts.

$ 183.05

3.4 %



























Worldwide 2

$ 151.41

3.7 %

69.5 %

0.6 % pts.

$ 217.80

2.9 %

Comparable Systemwide International Properties



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024



RevPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Region

2025

vs. 2024

2025

vs. 2024

2025

vs. 2024 Europe

$ 160.65

3.3 %

71.3 %

1.7 % pts.

$ 225.44

0.8 % Middle East & Africa

$ 131.32

10.4 %

69.7 %

2.0 % pts.

$ 188.33

7.2 % Greater China

$ 76.53

0.4 %

67.0 %

0.4 % pts.

$ 114.20

-0.2 % Asia Pacific excluding China

$ 133.12

8.4 %

72.2 %

1.5 % pts.

$ 184.36

6.2 % Caribbean & Latin America

$ 126.14

4.3 %

63.1 %

0.1 % pts.

$ 199.85

4.2 %



























International - All 1

$ 121.75

5.1 %

68.9 %

1.1 % pts.

$ 176.73

3.4 %



























Worldwide 2

$ 128.80

2.0 %

69.3 %

0.0 % pts.

$ 185.81

2.1 %





























1 Includes Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific excluding China, and Caribbean & Latin America. 2 Includes US & Canada - All and International - All.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED EBITDA ($ in millions)



Fiscal Year 2025

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Total Net income, as reported $ 665

$ 763

$ 728

$ 445

$ 2,601 Cost reimbursement revenue (4,655)

(4,932)

(4,760)

(4,857)

(19,204) Reimbursed expenses 4,722

4,874

4,739

5,168

19,503 Interest expense 192

203

206

208

809 Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures 1

3

2

1

7 Provision for income taxes 99

291

266

137

793 Depreciation and amortization 51

53

50

59

213 Contract investment amortization 28

29

29

49

135 Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses 57

61

64

69

251 Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint

ventures 4

4

4

6

18 Stock-based compensation 52

58

61

65

236 Restructuring and merger-related charges (recoveries), and other 1

8

(40)

29

(2) Expenses related to Sonder Termination -

-

-

23

23 Adjusted EBITDA † $ 1,217

$ 1,415

$ 1,349

$ 1,402

$ 5,383



















Change from 2024 Adjusted EBITDA † 7 %

7 %

10 %

9 %

8 %





















Fiscal Year 2024

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Total Net income, as reported $ 564

$ 772

$ 584

$ 455

$ 2,375 Cost reimbursement revenue (4,433)

(4,728)

(4,617)

(4,704)

(18,482) Reimbursed expenses 4,501

4,645

4,681

4,972

18,799 Interest expense 163

173

179

180

695 Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures 2

2

1

3

8 Provision for income taxes 163

268

202

143

776 Depreciation and amortization 45

47

45

46

183 Contract investment amortization 23

27

26

27

103 Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses 48

50

52

56

206 Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint

ventures 5

3

4

3

15 Stock-based compensation 53

57

63

64

237 Restructuring and merger-related charges, and other 8

8

9

52

77 Gain on asset dispositions -

-

-

(11)

(11) Adjusted EBITDA † $ 1,142

$ 1,324

$ 1,229

$ 1,286

$ 4,981



† Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures section in these press release schedules for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED EBITDA FORECAST FIRST QUARTER 2026 ($ in millions)













Range





Estimated

First Quarter 2026

First Quarter 2025 Net income excluding certain items1 $ 667

$ 682



Interest expense 213

213



Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures 2

2



Provision for income taxes 215

220



Depreciation and amortization 51

51



Contract investment amortization 31

31



Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses 68

68



Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures 4

4



Stock-based compensation 54

54



Adjusted EBITDA † $ 1,305

$ 1,325

$ 1,217











Increase over 2025 Adjusted EBITDA † 7 %

9 %

















† Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures section in these press release schedules for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.











1 Guidance excludes cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and restructuring and merger-related recoveries/charges, and other expenses, each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant, except for depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses, which is included in the caption "Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses" above. Guidance does not reflect any potential asset sales or property or brand acquisitions that may occur during the year, each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED EBITDA FORECAST FULL YEAR 2026 ($ in millions)













Range





Estimated

Full Year 2026

Full Year 2025 Net income excluding certain items1 $ 2,985

$ 3,051



Interest expense 895

895



Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures 7

7



Provision for income taxes 1,057

1,081



Depreciation and amortization 210

210



Contract investment amortization 133

133



Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses 295

295



Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures 17

17



Stock-based compensation 241

241



Adjusted EBITDA † $ 5,840

$ 5,930

$ 5,383











Increase over 2025 Adjusted EBITDA † 8 %

10 %

















† Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures section in these press release schedules for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.











1 Guidance excludes cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and restructuring and merger-related recoveries/charges, and other expenses, each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant, except for depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses, which is included in the caption "Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses" above. Guidance does not reflect any potential asset sales or property or brand acquisitions that may occur during the year, each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND PERFORMANCE MEASURES

In our press release and schedules, on the related conference call, and in the infographic made available in connection with our press release, we report certain financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures are labeled as "adjusted" and/or identified with the symbol "†". We discuss the manner in which the non-GAAP measures reported in this press release, schedules, and infographic are determined and management's reasons for reporting these non-GAAP measures below, and the press release schedules reconcile each to the most directly comparable GAAP measures (with respect to the forward-looking non-GAAP measures, to the extent available without unreasonable efforts). Although management evaluates and presents these non-GAAP measures for the reasons described below, please be aware that these non-GAAP measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenue, operating income, net income, earnings per share, or any other comparable operating measure prescribed by GAAP. In addition, we may calculate and/or present these non-GAAP financial measures differently than measures with the same or similar names that other companies report, and as a result, the non-GAAP measures we report may not be comparable to those reported by others.

Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Income Margin. Adjusted operating income excludes cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, restructuring and merger-related recoveries/charges, and other expenses, and certain non-cash impairment charges (when applicable), as well as impairment charges and expenses related to the Sonder Termination. Adjusted total revenues excludes cost reimbursement revenue and impairment charges related to the Sonder Termination. Adjusted operating income margin reflects Adjusted operating income divided by Adjusted total revenues. We believe that these are meaningful metrics because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below.

Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate. Adjusted net income, Adjusted diluted earnings per share, and Adjusted effective tax rate reflect our net income, diluted earnings per share, and effective tax rate, respectively, excluding the impact of cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, restructuring and merger-related recoveries/charges, and other expenses, certain non-cash impairment charges (when applicable), and gains and losses on asset dispositions made by us or by our joint venture investees (when applicable and if above a specified threshold), as well as impairment charges and expenses related to the Sonder Termination. Additionally, Adjusted net income, Adjusted diluted earnings per share, and Adjusted effective tax rate exclude the income tax effect of the above items (calculated using an estimated tax rate applicable to each item) and income tax special items, which in 2025 primarily related to the release of tax reserves. We believe that these measures are meaningful indicators of our performance because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest Expense, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"). Adjusted EBITDA reflects net income excluding the impact of the following items: cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, provision for income taxes, restructuring and merger-related recoveries/charges, and other expenses, and stock-based compensation expense for all periods presented. When applicable, Adjusted EBITDA also excludes certain non-cash impairment charges and gains and losses on asset dispositions made by us or by our joint venture investees (if above a specified threshold). In addition, in 2025, Adjusted EBITDA excludes expenses related to the Sonder Termination.

In our presentations of Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share, Adjusted effective tax rate, and Adjusted EBITDA, we exclude restructuring and merger-related recoveries/charges as well as charges related to legal proceedings that are outside of the ordinary course of our business, both of which we record in the "Restructuring and merger-related (recoveries) charges, and other" caption of our Consolidated Statements of Income (our "Income Statements"). We also exclude impairment charges and expenses related to the Sonder Termination, which we record in the "Contract investment amortization" and "Owned, leased, and other expense" captions of our Income Statements, as they are related to the cessation of operations of an entire brand, which is a nonrecurring event. In addition, we exclude non-cash impairment charges (if above a specified threshold) related to our franchise and management contracts (if the impairment is non-routine), leases, equity investments, and other capitalized assets, which we record in the "Contract investment amortization," "Depreciation, amortization, and other," and "Equity in earnings" captions of our Income Statements. These adjustments allow for period-over period comparisons of our ongoing operations before the impact of these items. We exclude cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, which relate to property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of our hotel owners and certain other counterparties, and for which we receive reimbursement under our agreements with hotel owners and certain other counterparties with no added mark-up. We do not operate these property-level and centralized programs and services to generate a profit over the long term, and accordingly, when we recover the costs that we incur for these programs and services from our hotel owners and certain other counterparties, we do not seek a mark-up. For property-level services, we recognize cost reimbursement revenue at the same time that we incur expenses, and property-level services have no net impact on our Income Statements in the reporting period. However, for centralized programs and services, we may be reimbursed before or after we incur expenses, causing timing differences between the costs we incur and the related reimbursement from hotel owners and certain other counterparties in our operating and net income. Over the long term, these programs and services are not designed to impact our economics, either positively or negatively. Because we do not retain any such profits or losses over time, we exclude the net impact when evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating results.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful indicator of our operating performance because it permits period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items. Our use of Adjusted EBITDA also facilitates comparison with results from other lodging companies because it excludes certain items that can vary widely across different industries or among companies within the same industry. For example, interest expense can be dependent on a company's capital structure, debt levels, and credit ratings. Accordingly, the impact of interest expense on earnings can vary significantly among companies. The tax positions of companies can also vary because of their differing abilities to take advantage of tax benefits and because of the tax policies of the jurisdictions in which they operate. As a result, effective tax rates and provisions for income taxes can vary considerably among companies. Our Adjusted EBITDA also excludes depreciation and amortization expense, which we report under "Depreciation, amortization, and other" as well as depreciation and amortization classified in "Contract investment amortization," "Reimbursed expenses," and "Equity in earnings" of our Income Statements, because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and use different methods of both acquiring and depreciating productive assets. Depreciation and amortization classified in "Reimbursed expenses" reflects depreciation and amortization of Marriott-owned assets, for which we receive cash from hotel owners and certain other counterparties to reimburse the company for its investments made for the benefit of the system. These differences can result in considerable variability in the relative costs of productive assets and the depreciation and amortization expense among companies. We exclude stock-based compensation expense in all periods presented to address the considerable variability among companies in recording compensation expense because companies use stock-based payment awards differently, both in the type and quantity of awards granted.

RevPAR. In addition to the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures, we present Revenue per Available Room ("RevPAR") as a performance measure. We believe RevPAR, which we calculate by dividing property level room revenue by total rooms available for the period, is a meaningful indicator of our performance because it measures the period-over-period change in room revenues. RevPAR may not be comparable to similarly titled measures, such as revenues, and should not be viewed as necessarily correlating with our fee revenue. We also believe occupancy and average daily rate ("ADR"), which are components of calculating RevPAR, are meaningful indicators of our performance. Occupancy, which we calculate by dividing total rooms sold by total rooms available for the period, measures the utilization of a property's available capacity. ADR, which we calculate by dividing property level room revenue by total rooms sold, measures average room price and is useful in assessing pricing levels. Comparisons to prior periods are on a constant U.S. dollar basis, which we calculate by applying exchange rates for the current period to the prior comparable period. We believe constant dollar analysis provides valuable information regarding the performance of hotels in our system as it removes currency fluctuations from the presentation of such results.

We define our comparable properties as hotels in our system that were open and operating under one of our brands since the beginning of the last full calendar year (since January 1, 2024 for the current period) and have not, in either the current or previous year: (1) undergone significant room or public space renovations or expansions, (2) been converted between company-operated and franchised, or (3) sustained substantial property damage or business interruption. Our comparable properties also exclude MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy, Design Hotels, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, residences, and timeshare properties.

We use the term "hotel owners" throughout these schedules to refer, collectively, to owners of hotels and other lodging offerings operating in our system pursuant to franchise agreements, management agreements, license agreements or similar arrangements, and we use the term "hotels in our system" to refer to hotels and other lodging offerings operating in our system pursuant to such arrangements, as well as hotels that we own or lease. The terms "hotel owners" and "hotels in our system" exclude Homes & Villas by Marriott BonvoySM (which we also exclude from our property and room count), timeshare, residential, and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection®.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.