BTU Metals Corp.: BTU Metals Initiates Geophysical Program at Its Dixie East Property in Red Lake in Preparation for Drilling Drilling Planned for Three Ontario Gold Projects in 2026

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / BTU METALS CORP. ("BTU" or the "Company") (TSXV:BTU)(OTCQB:BTUMF) is pleased to announce it is commencing grid construction and a geophysical program to identify specific drill target locations on its recently acquired Dixie East Project located on the geological trend with, and 5 km east of the Kinross (Great Bear) BTU Metals Dixie Halo project (being explored under an agreement with Kinross).

The Dixie East project, a large and strategically located land package east of Kinross Gold's world class Great Bear gold deposit, covers nearly 10 kilometres of generally east-trending geology that the Company interprets, also covers a series of generally east-trending structural corridors one or more of which may be related to the easterly extension of the deep seated structures in the area that include the LP Fault structure that controls or hosts a significant amount of the extensive Great Bear gold deposit. Despite the favourable location of the property, the area remains virtually unexplored for LP Fault-style gold mineralization. Notably, no drilling has been conducted on the property for more than 25 years, and the small amount of historical drilling was limited to primarily base-metal exploration targets near the eastern margin of the property.

Dixie East exhibits compelling geological features similar to those found proximal to the LP fault area - including felsic tuffs, sericite schists, quartz-feldspar porphyry units, shearing, quartz veining, and sulphide mineralization with reported zinc and copper values, all features that closely resemble features associated with mineralization at the Great Bear gold deposit. Kinross's most recent public disclosures indicate that the LP Fault, the primary control on mineralization at Great Bear, extends easterly to the current eastern boundary of the Great Bear project and the Company interprets it is possible that the LP Fault and/or other structures continue through the Dixie East claims.

In addition to its interest in the Kinross option agreement on the Dixies Halo property and the Dixie East project, the Company holds royalties on nearby properties located approximately 4.5 km west of Dixie East, further enhancing its strategic exposure in the district. With initial exploration programs being planned, the Company expects to provide regular updates as it advances a comprehensive geological model for this highly prospective and significantly underexplored gold asset.

Paul Wood, Chief Executive Officer of BTU Metals Corp., commented, "We are pleased to begin advancing the 2026 exploration program at Dixie East, outlined on January 14th, 2026. The initiation of geophysical work at Dixie East marks a key milestone toward refining and prioritizing drill targets on one of the Company's most prospective assets. Dixie East is one of three BTU properties where drilling is planned for 2026, highlighting the Company's strong operational momentum and continued focus on disciplined value creation."

Figure 1 - Regional Geology and Property Positions Great Bear Gold Area

The geological team expects to select drill targets on its Hubcap Property in Wawa, Ontario, immediately south of Red Pine (RPX:TSX-V) this quarter with a view to selecting initial targets and contracting for a drill program for early spring of this year.

The company is fully funded for the work programs, including drilling on both Dixie East and Hubcap. In addition, Kinross Gold (K:TSX) has indicated to the Company that it will be re-commencing drilling on the Dixie Halo property (see January 14, 2026 press release)

"With Kinross electing to continue advancing exploration our Dixie Halo project with further drilling, and with BTU preparing to drill at both Dixie East and Hubcap, 2026 is shaping up to potentially be a pivotal year for the Company and our shareholders," commented Paul Wood, CEO of BTU Metals Corp. "Our portfolio of Ontario gold projects gives shareholders great discovery exposure in a great jurisdiction with a strong array of opportunities in this surging gold exploration market."

Qualified Person

Bruce Durham, P. Geo., VP Exploration of the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

About BTU

BTU Metals Corp. is a junior mining exploration company. BTU's primary assets are the Dixie Halo Project located in Red Lake, Ontario (optioned to Kinross) immediately adjacent to the Kinross Great Bear Project, the Dixie East project and its gold and critical minerals properties in the active Wawa gold district. The Company continues to look to acquire high quality exploration projects to add to its exploration asset portfolio for the benefit of its stakeholders. The Company has no debt and minimal property obligations.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Paul Wood"

Paul Wood, CEO, Director

pwood@btumetals.com

BTU Metals Corp.

Telephone: 1-604-683-3995

Toll Free: 1-888-945-4770

Cautionary Statement

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws that are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. The information in this release about future plans and objectives of the Company is forward-looking information. Other forward-looking information includes but is not limited to information concerning: the intentions, plans and future actions of the Company.

Any statements that involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information.

This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time it was made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others: risks relating to the global economic climate; dilution; future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing; the competitive nature of the industry; currency exchange risks; the need for the Company to manage its planned growth and expansion; the effects of product development; protection of proprietary rights; the effect of government regulation and compliance on the Company and the industry; reliance on key personnel; global economic and financial market deterioration impeding access to capital or increasing the cost of capital; and volatile securities markets impacting security pricing unrelated to operating performance. The Company has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of the normal course of business. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking information other than as required by law.

