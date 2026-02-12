BTU Metals Corp.: Kinross to Initiate Two Phase 6,000-8,000 Metre Drill Program on BTU Dixie Halo Property Near Great Bear Property

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 12, 2026 / BTU METALS CORP. ("BTU" or the "Company") (TSXV:BTU)(OTCQB:BTUMF) announces Kinross is planning to initiate a two phase 2026 drill program this month on BTU's Dixie Halo property. Kinross has indicated It plans to complete sufficient work on the BTU Dixie Halo property to earn a 70% interest in the project this year.

Phase One - Scheduled to Commence Around February 20th, 2026.

Phase One of the 2026 program is designed to be comprised of approximately 3,000-4,000 metres in approximately 8 drill holes.

Focus of this phase of the drilling is on the TNT area first discovered and announced by the Company in 2019 (press release December 16, 2019 1 ) with planned drilling targeting strike extensions and dip/plunge extensions of gold and copper mineralization tested in prior programs by the Company and also by Kinross Objective is to intersect and better understand controls on, and the extent of, anomalous gold and copper mineralization and alteration in the area



Figure 1: Cross section (50m thick) looking north of previous BTU drilling with Kinross's first planned drillhole in 2026



Phase Two - To be completed after completion of Phase One and a review of all results

Follow up on Phase One at TNT

Drill targets on the west side of the Dixie Halo property extending interpreted Limb/Arrow stratigraphy from the Great Bear property

Targeting to be in part based on magnetic lows and structural discontinuities.

BTU CEO, Paul Wood stated, "We are extremely pleased that Kinross will imminently restart drilling on our Dixie Halo property, commencing in the TNT area and expanding to other target areas. This program will kick off the first of three BTU Properties where we expect to have drills turning in the first half of 2026."

Bruce Durham, P. Geo., VP Exploration of the Company is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

References

1BTU news release December 16, 2019. Link

About BTU

BTU Metals Corp. is a junior mining exploration company. BTU's primary assets are the Dixie Halo Project located in Red Lake, Ontario (optioned to Kinross) immediately adjacent to the Kinross Great Bear Project, the Dixie East project and its gold and critical minerals properties in the active Wawa gold district. The Company continues to look to acquire high quality exploration projects to add to its portfolio for the benefit of its stakeholders. The Company has no debt and minimal property obligations.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Paul Wood"

Paul Wood, CEO, Director

pwood@btumetals.com

BTU Metals Corp.

Telephone: 1-604-683-3995

Toll Free: 1-888-945-4770

Cautionary Statement

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws that are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. The information in this release about future plans and objectives of the Company is forward-looking information. Other forward-looking information includes but is not limited to information concerning: the intentions, plans and future actions of the Company.

Any statements that involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information.

This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time it was made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others: risks relating to the global economic climate; dilution; future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing; the competitive nature of the industry; currency exchange risks; the need for the Company to manage its planned growth and expansion; the effects of product development; protection of proprietary rights; the effect of government regulation and compliance on the Company and the industry; reliance on key personnel; global economic and financial market deterioration impeding access to capital or increasing the cost of capital; and volatile securities markets impacting security pricing unrelated to operating performance. The Company has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of the normal course of business. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking information other than as required by law.

