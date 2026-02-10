

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) provided its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the first quarter and for the full-year 2026.



For the first quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.49 to $0.51 per share on revenues between $951 million and $961 million.



On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $0.52 per share on revenues of $934.08 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.08 to $2.16 per share on revenues between $4.06 billion and $4.10 billion.



The Street is looking for earnings of $2.34 per share on revenues of $4.10 billion for the year.



In Tuesday's pre-market trading, DDOG is trading on the Nasdaq at $124.99, up $10.98 or 9.63 percent.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News