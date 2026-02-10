

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target Corporation (TGT), the American retail giant, Tuesday announced that it is making a series of executive leadership changes under new CEO Michael Fiddelke to accelerate its growth plans.



Lisa Roath is named as chief operating officer. Previously she was the chief merchandising officer of food, essentials and beauty.



Cara Sylvester is named as chief merchandising officer. Previously, she served as the chief guest experience officer.



Rick Gomez, the current chief commercial officer, will depart from the company and Jill Sando, chief merchandising officer for apparel and accessories, home and Fun101 will retire.



With these transitions, the company is conducting an external search to fill in the roles of chief guest experience and marketing officer.



Further, the company reaffirmed its prior outlook for the next quarter. It continues to expect full-year GAAP EPS to be approximately $7.70 to $8.70, full-year Adjusted EPS expected to be approximately $7 to $8 and revenue is surmised to be a low-single digit decline.



In pre-market activity, TGT shares were trading at $116.06, up 0.47% on the New York Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News