Shekel Scales 2008 LTD: Logista Strator and Shekel Sign an Agreement to Bring Innovendi Elite to Spain - The Autonomous Sales Solution That Boosts Sales

The goal is to put a technology in the hands of tobacconists and the Spanish retail sector to open new revenue channels.

MADRID, ES / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / Logista Strator, the technology platform specialized in retail management and part of Logista, has reached a strategic agreement with Shekel, developer of WeightAI technology and manufacturer of Innovendi Elite, for its distribution in Spain and Portugal. The companies will present the Innovendi Elite at the Hospitality Innovation Planet (HIP) trade fair in Madrid from February 16-18, 2026.

Innovendi Elite is a next-generation smart fridge that redefines the future of vending experience: an advanced autonomous retail solution that combines patented weighing technology with artificial intelligence to deliver a completely frictionless shopping experience. Customers pay by card or app, open the cooler, select their products, and continue on their way without waiting.

Its ability to operate in continuous mode and adapt to high-traffic locations makes it possible to activate new 24/7 sales points that maximize space performance while minimizing operational costs.

"With this agreement, we are placing in the hands of tobacconist and Spanish retailers a solution that combines technology and services, enabling them to open new revenue channels and elevates the shopping experience, backed by the reliability and support of our consulting network across the peninsula," said Carlos Vasques, Iberia Director at Logista Strator.

Up to 2.7 times more sales

The Innovendi Elite fridge is designed to transform autonomous retail and take it to the next level. This solution not only increases sales by up to 2.7 times but also unlocks new locations and consumption moments, expanding business reach.

Its patented weighing technology guarantees 99.8% security and accuracy, identifying every item and preventing theft or errors.

Furthermore, operational efficiency is unmatched: it features smart inventory alerts and minimal maintenance, and it allows full remote management through the Central Management Console, ensuring shelves are always stocked and eliminating low-rotation products. It also allows for the incorporation of a wide range of products that do not fit into traditional vending..

"This partnership marks a revolutionary change for autonomous retail in Spain. Logista Strator's commercial network and strong ties with retailers allow us to bring Innovendi Elite, powered by WeightAI technology, to more than 10,000 convenience stores," said Rami Bahar, Chief Business Development Officer at Shekel. "Our solution enables fully autonomous operation without traditional checkout systems, addressing real operational challenges related to labor and extended hours. Together, we are transforming the way unattended convenience retail operates across the market."

With this alliance, Logista Strator reinforces its commitment to innovation applied to retail, offering tools that make a real difference in daily business management and open the door to a rapidly growing market.

About Logista Strator - www.logistastrator.com

Logista Strator is the technology platform specialized in retail management belonging to Logista, which offers the best solution for each client, adapting to their needs and advising in a personalized way. With a 360° vision, it has established itself as the comprehensive solution for any business, integrating leading products for cash management, time control, telemetry, electronic labels, and security, as well as services that add value to the business of its clients such as bill payment, electronic content, convenience, website creation, or reforms, among others.

About Logista - logista.com

Logista is one of Europe's largest logistics operators and is specialized in distribution to proximity channels. It regularly serves near 200,000 points of sale in Spain, France, Italy, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Poland, providing the best and fastest market access for a wide range of products including convenience goods, pharmaceuticals, electronic top-ups, books, publications, tobacco, and lotteries, among others. Additionally, it stands out as the largest transport network in Spain, which is also certified in food safety

About Shekel - www.shekel.ai

Shekel Scales Ltd. is a pioneer and leading supplier of weighing technology, offering advanced solutions that empower businesses with precision, scalability, and AI-driven innovation. With a global presence and a commitment to excellence, Shekel is redefining the future of unassisted shopping and retail's operational excellence.

