Dienstag, 10.02.2026
Breaking News: Pacifica meldet neue hochgradige Entdeckung und genau deshalb kann der Markt das nicht ignorieren
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Bernd Spalt fulfils current contract - but does not seek extension

DJ Bernd Spalt fulfils current contract - but does not seek extension 

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CZB) 
Bernd Spalt fulfils current contract - but does not seek extension 
10-Feb-2026 / 13:39 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 -- Chief Risk Officer Bernd Spalt to step down for personal reasons on 31 December 2026 
 -- Succession plan will be communicated in due course 
Bernd Spalt, Chief Risk Officer of Commerzbank, will fulfil his current contract running until the end of 2026, but has 
decided, for personal reasons, not to seek an extension. He has informed the Supervisory Board about his decision in 
the meeting on 10 February. 
 
The Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Jens Weidmann, commented: "Bernd Spalt's work in the Board of Managing Directors 
is excellent and contributes to give Commerzbank stability and trust in a challenging period. The Supervisory Board 
very much regrets his decision. However, I have every understanding of Mr. Spalt's wish to move his center of life back 
to his family in Vienna after his contract has ended. Until then, we look forward to continuing our good cooperation." 
 
Bernd Spalt joined Commerzbank on 1 January 2024. He has established the risk function as a reliable partner supporting 
Commerzbank's strategic goals. 
 
CEO Bettina Orlopp: "Bernd is not only an outstanding Chief Risk Officer but also a highly valued colleague. With his 
expertise and foresight, he made a lasting impact on Commerzbank and its risk function. I respect his decision, but at 
the same time, I regret it very much and wish him all the best for the future." 
 
Bernd Spalt: "My decision to leave the Bank is purely personal. It was the result of thorough consideration, in which 
the responsibility I felt towards my family was decisive. This step was not easy for me, especially because I felt at 
home in the Bank from the very first moment. I am convinced that Commerzbank will continue successfully on the path it 
has set out on and that the risk function will continue to play a decisive role in this." 
 
The Bank's Supervisory Board has embarked on the search for a successor and will communicate the result in due course. 
 
Press contact 
 
Max Hohenberg +49 69 9353 34249 
 
About Commerzbank 
 
With its two business segments - Corporate Clients and Private and Small-Business Customers -, Commerzbank, as a 
full-service bank, offers a comprehensive portfolio of financial services. It is the leading bank in the Corporate 
Clients Business in Germany and for the German Mittelstand and a strong partner for around 24,000 corporate client 
groups. Commerzbank transacts approximately 30% of Germany's foreign trade financing. The Bank is present 
internationally in more than 40 countries in the corporate clients' business - wherever its Mittelstand clients, large 
corporates, and institutional clients need it. In addition, Commerzbank supports its international clients with a 
business relationship to Germany, Austria, or Switzerland and companies operating in selected future-oriented 
industries. With more than EUR400bn assets under management, Commerzbank is also one of the leading banks for private and 
small-business customers in Germany. Under the brand Commerzbank, it offers a wide range of products and services with 
an omni-channel approach: online and mobile, via phone or video in the remote advisory centre, and personally in its 
around 400 branches. Under the brand comdirect, it offers all core services as a digital primary bank 24/7 and, as a 
performance broker, solutions for saving, investing, and securities trading. Its Polish subsidiary mBank S.A. is an 
innovative digital bank that serves almost 5.9 million private and corporate customers, predominantly in Poland, as 
well as in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. 
 
Disclaimer 
 
This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical 
facts. In this release, these statements concern inter alia the expected future business of Commerzbank, efficiency 
gains and expected synergies, expected growth prospects and other opportunities for an increase in value of Commerzbank 
as well as expected future financial results, restructuring costs and other financial developments and information. 
These forward-looking statements are based on the management's current plans, expectations, estimates and projections. 
They are subject to a number of assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that 
may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from any future results and developments expressed or 
implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, amongst others, the conditions in the financial 
markets in Germany, in Europe, in the USA and other regions from which Commerzbank derives a substantial portion of its 
revenues and in which Commerzbank holds a substantial portion of its assets, the development of asset prices and market 
volatility, especially due to the ongoing European debt crisis, potential defaults of borrowers or trading 
counterparties, the implementation of its strategic initiatives to improve its business model, the reliability of its 
risk management policies, procedures and methods, risks arising as a result of regulatory change and other risks. 
Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. Commerzbank has no obligation to update 
or release any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances 
after the date of this release. 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     DE000CBK1001 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     CZB 
LEI Code:   851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56 
Sequence No.: 417731 
EQS News ID:  2274200 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2274200&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 10, 2026 07:39 ET (12:39 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
