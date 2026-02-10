

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The UK stock market was down in negative territory around early afternoon on Tuesday, weighed down by weakness in mining and banking sectors. The mood is cautious with investors digesting earnings updates and looking ahead to crucial U.S. jobs data due later in the week.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 40.35 points or 0.39% at 10,345.88 a little over half an hour past noon.



Croda International is up more than 7%. Coca-Cola HBC is climbing up 4.5%. Metlen Energy & Metals, Burberry Group, Mondi and Spirax Group are up 2%-3%.



Persimmon, Barratt Redrow, Diageo, Kingfisher, Berkeley Group Holdings, Associated British Foods< Severn Trent, Shell, Pearson, Legal & General, Entain, Sainsbury (J) and SSE are gaining 1%-2%.



Drugmaker AstraZeneca is up 0.7%. The company projected continued revenue and earnings growth in 2026, boosted by sales of its cancer drugs.



Babcock International is down more than 6%. BP Plc shares are down 3.7%. The British oil and gas major halted share buybacks after reporting wider replacement cost or RC loss in its fourth quarter.



Standard Chartered is down 4.5%, Hiscox is lower by about 3.2%, Barclays Group, Aviva and Natwest Group are down 2%-2.5%.



Antofagasta, St. James's Place, IAG, Lloyds Banking Group, Admiral Group, British American Tobacco, Rolls-Royce Holdings, IMI and Fresnillo are down 1%-1.7%.



