Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2026) - Sitka Gold Corp. (TSXV: SIG) (FSE: 1RF) (OTCQB: SITKF) ("Sitka" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the immediate appointment of Louis Archambeault to its Board of Directors as an independent director.

Mr. Archambeault is a senior mining executive with over 20 years of experience spanning corporate development, strategy, capital markets, and technical project development across the mining sector. His background includes senior roles in strategy and corporate development, mining-focused private equity, and investment banking, as well as board experience with publicly listed exploration companies.

Mr. Archambeault brings a strong combination of technical and commercial expertise, with experience supporting mining projects from early-stage exploration through to commercial production, including capital allocation strategy, project financing, and M&A transaction execution. He has worked closely with management teams and boards on strategic planning, governance, and engagement with institutional investors and strategic partners.

"We are very pleased to welcome Louis to Sitka's Board," said Cor Coe, Director and CEO of Sitka. "Following the exploration success at our flagship RC Gold Project, Sitka is advancing into the next phase of project development. The Company is planning a 60,000 metre exploration program and the subsequent completion of a Preliminary Economic Assessment. Louis' experience across project development, capital allocation, and strategic decision making will be an important addition to our team as we execute these next steps."

Mr. Archambeault holds a bachelor's and master's degree in mining engineering and has authored technical and financial research in the mining sector. He brings a disciplined, long-term perspective to board oversight, with a focus on value creation, governance, and risk adjusted decision-making.

In connection with the appointment of Mr. Archambeault to the Board, the Company has granted Mr. Archambeault 700,000 incentive stock options (the "Options"). The Options are exercisable at $0.90 per Share for a period of three years from the date of grant and are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Sitka Gold Corp.

Sitka Gold Corp. is a well-funded mineral exploration company headquartered in Canada with over $45 million in its treasury and no debt. The Company is managed by a team of experienced industry professionals and is focused on exploring for economically viable mineral deposits with its primary emphasis on gold, silver and copper mineral properties of merit.

The Company is currently advancing its flagship RC Gold Project - a 431 square kilometre, district-scale property with year-round road access and 11 reduced intrusion related gold deposit targets strategically located in the heart of the Tombstone Gold Belt just a 2-hour drive from Dawson City, Yukon. To date, the Company has discovered three gold deposits at the RC Gold which currently has pit-constrained, open mineral resources that are contained in two zones: the Blackjack and Eiger gold deposits with 1,291,000 ounces of gold in 39,962,000 tonnes grading 1.01 g/t gold in an indicated category and 1,044,000 ounces of gold in 34,603,000 tonnes grading 0.94 g/t gold in an inferred category at Blackjack and 440,000 ounces of gold in 27,362,000 tonnes grading 0.50 g/t gold in an inferred category at Eiger. These resource estimate numbers are supported by the January 2025 technical report for RC Gold, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 standards, entitled "Clear Creek Property, RC Gold Project NI 43-101 Technical Report Dawson Mining District, Yukon Territory", prepared by Ronald G. Simpson, P. Geo., of GeoSim Services Inc. with an effective date of January 21, 2025. This report is available on SEDAR+ and on the Company's website. An updated technical report, which will include an initial MRE for the newly discovered Rhosgobel deposit, which is the third deposit discovered to date at RC Gold, is anticipated to be announced in Q1 of 2026.

In addition to the RC Gold Project, the Company has a comprehensive portfolio of several other highly prospective mineral properties across North America, including the Alpha Gold Project in Nevada, the Burro Creek Gold and Silver Project in Arizona and the Coppermine River Project in Nunavut, all of which are 100% owned by Sitka.

*For more detailed information on the Company's properties, please visit our website at www.sitkagoldcorp.com.

Upcoming Events

Sitka Gold will be attending and/or presenting at the following events*:

PDAC: Toronto, ON: March 1 - 4, 2026

Swiss Mining Institute: Zurich, Switzerland: March 18-19, 2026

*All events are subject to change.

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cor Coe, P.Geo., Director and CEO of the Company, and a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

SITKA GOLD CORP.

"Donald Penner"

President and Director

