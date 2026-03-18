OTC Markets Group Welcomes Sitka Gold Corporation to OTCQX

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Sitka Gold Corporation (TSX-V: SIG; OTCQX: SITKF), a Canadian based mining exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Sitka Gold Corporation upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Sitka Gold Corporation begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "SITKF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Cor Coe, CEO of Sitka Gold, states "Sitka's graduation from OTCQB to OTCQX is part of a continued evolution and reflects the quality of our Company and our projects. With access to a wider investor audience on OTCQX we anticipate improved visibility and liquidity, and a broader base of both US and global investors."

About Sitka Gold Corporation

Sitka Gold Corp. is a Canadian based mining exploration company focused on maximizing shareholder value through the discovery and development of district-scale mineral deposits. The Company currently owns a 100% interest in the Alpha Gold Property, located in Nevada's prolific Carlin-type gold domain, the Mahtin Gold Property which is part of the RC Gold Project, an Intrusion Related gold target in the heart of the Tintina Gold Belt in Yukon, and the Coppermine River Property located in northwestern Nunavut. The Company also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the RC, Barney Ridge and Clear Creek Properties, which together with the Mahtin Gold Property comprise the RC Gold Project in Yukon, the OGI Silver-Zinc-Gold Property, also located in Yukon, and the Burro Creek Gold Property, a low sulphidation epithermal gold and silver project located in west-central Arizona that contains a historical gold/silver resource estimate and was permitted for production in the late 1980's. The founders of Sitka Gold know how to deliver (they previously formed Tundra Copper Corp. which was sold within 18 months of inception for a significant return to all shareholders) and have compiled an exceptional management team of industry veterans who bring a track record of successful exploration, development, operation and financing backgrounds.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID Basic Market and Pink Limited Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

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