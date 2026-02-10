The company's digital asset management platform, Brandfolder, provides the infrastructure, scale and speed required to move high-value assets from the camera to consumer in real-time

Smartsheet, the Intelligent Work Management platform that unites people, data and AI, today announced the expanded deployment of Brandfolder by Smartsheet to power Media Manager for Getty Images, a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace. As the technology behind Getty Images' digital asset management (DAM) solution, Brandfolder has become the industry standard for managing the scale, security and velocity required for the world's most significant cultural and sporting events.

Smartsheet and Getty Images continue their ongoing strategic partnership, enabling the expanded deployment of Brandfolder by Smartsheet to power Media Manager for Getty Images.

While traditional DAMs often serve as static archives, Brandfolder by Smartsheet is a dynamic "content engine" designed to meet the split-second requirements of elite publishers, sports franchises, and Fortune 500 corporations on the world's largest stages-from the premier global sporting event of the year to Hollywood's biggest nights.

"Our customers operate in fast-moving environments where every inefficiency costs time and money," said Peter Orlowsky, senior vice president of strategic development at Getty Images. "By leveraging Brandfolder technology within Media Manager, we are able to eliminate friction from content management workflows, helping our customers move faster and unlock greater value from their visual assets."

The Brandfolder technology driving Media Manager creates a seamless ecosystem where world-class content meets intelligent automation, characterized by:

Zero-latency ingestion: The ability to process high-fidelity, professional-grade assets in real-time, ensuring that "the moment" is available to global audiences instantly.

The ability to process high-fidelity, professional-grade assets in real-time, ensuring that "the moment" is available to global audiences instantly. AI-driven contextualization: Brandfolder's proprietary AI features automatically detect and suggest descriptive tags that help users quickly organize millions of assets, making discovery instantaneous-even in massive libraries.

Brandfolder's proprietary AI features automatically detect and suggest descriptive tags that help users quickly organize millions of assets, making discovery instantaneous-even in massive libraries. Global distribution scale: A hardened infrastructure that maintains uptime during peak traffic events, providing a "source of truth" for companies of any size or industry.

"Modern content management isn't about storage; it's about velocity," said Pratima Arora, chief product officer at Smartsheet. "By providing the technical backbone for Media Manager, we are proving that our technology can handle the most complex, high-pressure content workflows. We are removing the gap between the shutter click and the global consumer, providing brands with the storytelling speed they need to match the real-time demands of their audiences."

The expanded deployment of Brandfolder aligns with the ongoing strategic partnership between Smartsheet and Getty Images. Building on five years of collaboration, the continued partnership between Smartsheet and Getty Images enables the ongoing use of the Brandfolder DAM technology to fuel Media Manager, combining industry-leading software from Smartsheet with Getty Images' unmatched editorial and commercial expertise to support global brands for years to come.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet is the Intelligent Work Management Platform that unites people, data and AI to turn strategy into measurable enterprise impact. Purpose-built for scale, Smartsheet gives enterprises the speed, governance and trust to execute complex work across portfolios, operations and IT on a single, secure system. Trusted by more than 120,000 customers and used by teams in 85% of the Fortune 500, Smartsheet empowers millions of users to move faster, reduce risk and realize ROI with confidence. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.

About Getty Images

Getty Images (NYSE: GETY) is a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace that offers a full range of content solutions to meet the needs of any customer around the globe, no matter their size. Through its Getty Images, iStock and Unsplash brands, websites and APIs, Getty Images serves customers in almost every country in the world and is the first place people turn to discover, purchase and share powerful visual content from the world's best photographers and videographers. Getty Images works with almost 600,000 content creators and almost 360 content partners to deliver this powerful and comprehensive content. Each year Getty Images covers more than 160,000 news, sport and entertainment events providing depth and breadth of coverage that is unmatched. Getty Images maintains one of the largest and best privately-owned photographic archives in the world with millions of images dating back to the beginning of photography.

Through its best-in-class creative library and Custom Content solutions, Getty Images helps customers elevate their creativity and entire end-to-end creative process to find the right visual for any need. With the adoption and distribution of generative AI technologies and tools trained on permissioned content that include indemnification and perpetual, worldwide usage rights, Getty Images and iStock customers can use text to image generation to ideate and create commercially safe compelling visuals, further expanding Getty Images capabilities to deliver exactly what customers are looking for.

