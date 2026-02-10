Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.: Konica Minolta Honors Final Class of 2025 Pro-Tech Service Award Recipients

Dealers Recognized for Delivering Industry-Leading Service

RAMSEY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), is proud to announce its final 2025 Pro-Tech Service Award recipients, certified from October 1 through December 31, 2025.

Konica Minolta's Pro-Tech program requires that dealers complete assigned technical training and meet strict service response criteria to ensure they are providing the best customer and product support for their Konica Minolta devices in the field. Pro-Tech-certified dealers must also allow random inspections of their Konica Minolta products at customer locations to verify that products are well maintained, and customers are satisfied with the level of service.

Kevin Streuli, Vice President, Solutions Support Division, Konica Minolta

"Earning Pro-Tech certification is a significant accomplishment that requires a strong commitment to technical excellence, comprehensive training and an unwavering focus on delivering exceptional customer and product support," said Kevin Streuli, Vice President, Solutions Support Division, Konica Minolta. "We are proud to partner with so many dealers who share our dedication to providing best-in-class service."

The Pro-Tech designation identifies dealers with exceptional dedication to delivering professional, reliable service and maximum performance for Konica Minolta's award-winning lines of digital imaging products. To earn Pro-Tech status, each element of the dealer's operations is evaluated, including management skills, inventory control systems, technical expertise, dispatch systems and customer satisfaction ratings.

By attaining this elite status, Konica Minolta dealers are empowered to deliver the expertise of Pro-Tech certified technicians to their clientele. This distinction enhances the overall standard of service and reaffirms the company's commitment to being a trusted partner for all imaging and solutions requirements.

Click here for a listing of all 2025 Pro-Tech Award recipients certified from October 1 through December 31, 2025.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey began more than 150 years ago with a vision to see and do things differently. Today, the company partners with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation. Its business technology offerings include IT services, intelligent information management, video security solutions, managed print services, office technology, and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta is proud to be?ranked on the Forbes 2025 America's Best Large Employers list, included on CRN's MSP 500 list numerous times; recognized as the?#1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market?by Brand Keys for nineteen consecutive years and presented with Keypoint Intelligence's BLI 2025 and 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its?bizhub One i-Series. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta ?online? and follow us on?Facebook,?YouTube,?LinkedIn?and?Twitter.

Konica Minolta Contact

Maggie Grande

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.

pr@kmbs.konicaminolta.us

+1 551-500-2659

SOURCE: Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/konica-minolta-honors-final-class-of-2025-pro-tech-service-award-1135313