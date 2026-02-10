Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2026) - TrustBIX Inc. (TSXV: TBIX) ("TrustBIX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a non-binding Letter of Intent (the "LOI"), dated February 5, 2026, to acquire Output Provider Solutions Inc. ("OPS"), a private Canadian company.

OPS is an Edmonton, Alberta based technology services company serving clients across Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. OPS designs, implements, and supports connected communications, omnichannel customer experience, and business operations and productivity software for modern organizations (https://www.hireoutput.tools).

Proposed Transaction Overview

Under the terms of the LOI, TrustBIX will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of OPS (the "Proposed Transaction") in exchange for issuing up to 5,000,000 units of the Company (the "Consideration Units") to OPS on the closing date, subject to the conditions to be contained in the Definitive Agreement (as defined below). Each Consideration Unit will be comprised of one (1) common share in the capital of TrustBIX ("Common Share") and one (1) Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"), whereby each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one (1) Common Share at a price of $0.08 for a period of two (2) years from the date of closing the Proposed Transaction.

Following completion of the Proposed Transaction, Paris Lee, the CEO of OPS, is expected to continue as President of OPS, responsible for revenue growth, client delivery, and unit performance, reporting to TrustBIX's Chief Executive Officer.

Hubert Lau, CEO of TrustBIX, stated, "Building on TrustBIX's previously announced technology platform strategy, this acquisition will strengthen its platform and expand TrustBIX's capacity to deliver value-added products and services across the agriculture and agri-food ecosystem."

Paris Lee, CEO of OPS, stated, "Joining TrustBIX will accelerate OPS's momentum. This acquisition will give us the scale to grow faster and serve our customers even better. Together, we will help agricultural producers and supply-chain partners deploy and integrate proven technologies into turnkey, end-to-end solutions."

TrustBIX and OPS have agreed to make their best efforts to negotiate and execute a definitive agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") on or before February 27, 2026. There can be no assurance that the Definitive Agreement will be executed or that the Proposed Transaction will be completed as contemplated, or at all. Completion of the Proposed Transaction is subject to, among other matters, due diligence review by TrustBIX, board approvals by each party, the receipt of all applicable third party approvals (including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange), and signing of the Definitive Agreement. TrustBIX will issue a news release updating this information and providing more detail on the parties and finalized terms once the Definitive Agreement has been concluded.

No finder's fee is expected to be payable in connection with the Proposed Transaction.

About TrustBIX

TrustBIX is an agricultural technology company providing Gate to Plate solutions to create a world where we trust more, waste less, and reward sustainable practices.

www.trustbix.com

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking information and reflects the Company's present assumptions regarding future events. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance, and/or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "propose", "anticipate", "believe", "forecast", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions used by any of the Company's management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements in respect of the entering into of the Definitive Agreement and the terms thereof and the completion of the Proposed Transaction. Such statements reflect the Company's internal expectations, future growth, performance and business prospects and opportunities and are based on information currently available to the Company. Since they relate to the Company's current views with respect to future events, they are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments except as required by applicable securities legislation, regulations or policies.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.

