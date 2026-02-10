Thunderful Group AB: Nasdaq has approved Thunderful Group's application for delisting and the last day of trading has been set

Thunderful Group AB (publ) ("Thunderful") announced on 10th of February 2026 that the board of directors had resolved to apply for the delisting of the company's shares from Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Nasdaq has now approved the application and determined the last day of trading.

As previously announced, Atari SA ("Atari") has initiated a compulsory redemption of the remaining shares in Thunderful after reaching a holding of approximately 90.2 percent of the votes and shares in the company. In light of this, the board of Thunderful applied for delisting from Nasdaq First North.

Nasdaq has now approved the application. The last day of trading in Thunderful's shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market will be 24th of February 2026.

About Thunderful Group

Thunderful Group is focused on publishing and developing high-quality digital games for PC and console platforms. Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, Thunderful Group spans a significant part of the gaming industry value chain through its two main business segments: Publishing and Co-Development & Services. These segments work together to develop, market, and support a diverse portfolio of gaming experiences. Thunderful Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.