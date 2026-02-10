Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: Pacifica meldet neue hochgradige Entdeckung und genau deshalb kann der Markt das nicht ignorieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QJ4Z | ISIN: SE0015195888 | Ticker-Symbol: 8JH
München
10.02.26 | 10:36
0,030 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
THUNDERFUL GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THUNDERFUL GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.02.2026 16:15 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Thunderful Group AB: Nasdaq has approved Thunderful Group's application for delisting and the last day of trading has been set

Thunderful Group AB (publ) ("Thunderful") announced on 10th of February 2026 that the board of directors had resolved to apply for the delisting of the company's shares from Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Nasdaq has now approved the application and determined the last day of trading.

As previously announced, Atari SA ("Atari") has initiated a compulsory redemption of the remaining shares in Thunderful after reaching a holding of approximately 90.2 percent of the votes and shares in the company. In light of this, the board of Thunderful applied for delisting from Nasdaq First North.

Nasdaq has now approved the application. The last day of trading in Thunderful's shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market will be 24th of February 2026.

For more information, please contact:
Mikael Falkner, Interim CEO and CFO, Thunderful Group, +46 760 35 64 34
Patrick Svensk, Chairman of the Board, Thunderful Group, +46 708 66 07 30

About Thunderful Group
Thunderful Group is focused on publishing and developing high-quality digital games for PC and console platforms. Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, Thunderful Group spans a significant part of the gaming industry value chain through its two main business segments: Publishing and Co-Development & Services. These segments work together to develop, market, and support a diverse portfolio of gaming experiences. Thunderful Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.