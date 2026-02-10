

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the strong upward move seen over the two previous sessions, stocks have shown a lack of direction during trading on Tuesday. While the Dow reached a new record intraday high in early trading, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 have been bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line.



Currently, the major averages are all in positive territory. The Dow is up 170.08 points or 0.3 percent at 50,305.95, the S&P 500 is up 4.88 points or 0.1 percent at 6,969.70 and the Nasdaq is up 6.04 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 23,244.71.



The choppy trading on Wall Street comes as traders seem reluctant to make more significant moves ahead of the release of the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report on Wednesday.



The report, which was delayed due to the brief government shutdown last week, is expected to show employment climbed by 70,000 jobs in January after rising by 50,000 jobs in December. The unemployment rate is expected to hold at 4.4 percent.



Meanwhile, traders have largely shrugged off a Commerce Department report showing retail sales in the U.S. were unexpectedly flat in the month of December.



The report said retail sales came in virtually unchanged in December after climbing by 0.6 percent in November. Economists had expected retail sales to rise by 0.4 percent.



Excluding a slight dip in sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales were still virtually unchanged in December after increasing by 0.4 percent in November. Ex-auto sales were expected to grow by 0.3 percent.



'The December retail sales report shows that consumers paused their spending at the end of the holiday season after a strong spending spree in October and November,' said Nationwide Chief Economist Kathy Bostjancic.



She added, 'The stagnant retail sales in December provides a soft hand-off to Q1 consumer spending, but we look for a surge in tax refunds, estimated to be $50 billion higher than last year, and the still strong wealth effect will buoy consumer spending in Q1 and support solid GDP growth.'



A separate report released by the Labor Department showed import prices in the U.S. crept up in line with estimates in the month of December.



Sector News



Despite the lackluster performance by the broader markets, housing stocks have moved sharply higher, driving the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index up by 2.2 percent to a four-month intraday high.



Significant strength is also visible among software stocks, as reflected by the 2.0 percent surge by the Dow Jones U.S. Software Index. The index continues to regain ground after slumping to its lowest levels in over nine months last week.



On the other hand, brokerage stocks are seeing considerable weakness on the day, with the NYSE Arca Broker/Dealer Index falling by 1.6 percent after ending the previous session at a record closing high.



Airline, oil service and computer hardware stocks have also shown notable moves to the downside over the course of the session.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index surged by 2.3 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index advanced by 0.6 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets are turning in a mixed performance on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.3 percent, the German DAX Index is just above the unchanged line and the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.2 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries have moved notably higher after closing roughly flat for two straight sessions. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 5.5 basis points at 4.143 percent.



