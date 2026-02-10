Boreo Oyj: Changes in the organisation of Boreo Plc's finance function

BOREO PLC Stock exchange release 10 February 2026 at 18:20 EET

Changes in the organisation of Boreo Plc's finance function

Boreo Plc announced on 1 December 2025 that the company's Chief Financial Officer, Jesse Petäjä, will leave his position and pursue new opportunities outside the company.

The company has decided, for the time being, not to appoint a separate Chief Financial Officer. The responsibilities of the finance function will be divided between two individuals as an interim arrangement.

In accordance with this arrangement, the company has appointed Rafael Osmanov on an interim basis to the position of Head of M&A and Financing. Osmanov will commence in his role on 10 February 2026 and will be responsible for the company's M&A and financing activities. Osmanov has over 15 years of experience in private equity, M&A, capital markets and other expert roles. He holds a Master's degree in Economics and Business Administration.

Sami Hanerva, Vice President Finance, will be responsible for the company's financial reporting. Hanerva has been with the company since 2020 and has been responsible, among other things, for Boreo's external financial reporting.

During the transition period, both individuals will report to Boreo's Chief Executive Officer.

Vantaa, 10 February 2026

Boreo Plc

Kari Nerg

CEO

