Virtusa Corporation: Virtusa and Wiley Form a Multi-Year Partnership to Accelerate Wiley's Technology Transformation

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtusa Corporation, a global leader in digital business strategy and AI-led product and platform engineering, and Wiley (NYSE: WLY), a global leader in authoritative content and research intelligence for the advancement of scientific discovery, innovation, and learning, today announced a multi-year managed services partnership under which Virtusa will provide infrastructure and application services and support Wiley's strategic technology initiatives.

The partnership represents an important first step in accelerating Wiley's technology transformation to better serve customers and to drive innovation, productivity gains and cost efficiencies. As a result, Wiley will free up capital for high-return investments and enable its technology teams to concentrate on developing next-generation customer platforms and AI-powered solutions that create competitive advantage in its markets.

"Our collaboration with Virtusa represents a true transformation for Wiley, allowing us to write a new chapter in technology for our company," said Andrew Weber, Wiley's executive vice president, technology and operations. "It will lead to material operational efficiencies and cost savings, help us modernize how we manage enterprise technology and allow our teams to focus on product innovation that benefits our customers and stakeholders."

Virtusa brings deep expertise in technology transformation and a proven track record of helping organizations modernize their operations. The company provides industrial-scale capabilities and access to market-leading automation and AI platforms, including Virtusa Helio, a suite of platform powered AI-native services that deliver domain driven solutions across enterprise applications and infrastructure.

"This partnership represents an important milestone for Virtusa as we support leading organizations in their technology transformation journeys," said Nitesh Banga, president & CEO at Virtusa. "We are pleased to be partnering with Wiley to streamline Wiley's technology operations and create a focused engine for innovation that will help propel its strategic transformation goals going forward."

As part of this collaboration, Virtusa has assumed ownership of Wiley's Sri Lanka technology operation. With over three decades of innovation and delivery experience in Sri Lanka, Virtusa has an established presence and expertise that will provide continuity to Wiley's technology operations as the company optimizes its technology foundation and positions itself to respond more rapidly to evolving customer needs.

Wiley (NYSE: WLY) is a global leader in authoritative content and research intelligence for the advancement of scientific discovery, innovation, and learning. With more than 200 years at the center of the scholarly ecosystem, Wiley combines trusted publishing heritage with AI-powered platforms to transform how knowledge is discovered, accessed, and applied.



Virtusa is a global product and platform engineering services company that makes experiences better with technology. We help organizations grow faster, more profitably, and more sustainably by reimagining enterprises through domain-driven solutions. We combine strategy, design, and engineering, backed by unmatched expertise at the intersection of industry, business, and technology to generate real-world business impact for clients.

Headquartered in Massachusetts with global delivery centers, Virtusa provides a broad range of services, solutions, and assets, including strategy and design, AI advisory and services, digital engineering, data and analytics, digital assurance, cloud and security, and managed services across industries such as financial services, healthcare, communications, media, entertainment, travel, manufacturing, and technology.

