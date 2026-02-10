KALRAY: TERMINATION OF THE EQUITY LINE

Grenoble, February 10th, 2026 - Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris: ALKAL) provider of hardware and software technologies and solutions for intensive data processing from Cloud to Edge, announces the termination of its equity line signed with IRIS on July 11, 2024.

In total, the Company raised €6 million under this equity line through the issuance of bonds redeemable in new shares. The last outstanding bonds held by IRIS were redeemed on January 19, 2026. The Company chose not to draw down the full amount available under the equity line (€4 million remaining) and therefore terminated the agreement. As of today, no dilutive instruments related to this agreement exist or may be issued.

To date, the Company does not intend to implement any new financing of this type.

Next press release: FY 2025 results on Thursday 23rd April 2026

ABOUT KALRAY

Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0010722819 - ALKAL) is a fabless semiconductor company, leader in a new generation of processors designed for applications that process massive data flows, particularly through artificial intelligence. At the forefront of innovation, Kalray's teams have developed unique technology and associated solutions that enable its customers to maximize workload performance, optimize infrastructure utilization and reduce power consumption.

Thanks to their patented "manycore" architecture, Kalray's MPPA intelligent processors (known as DPU or xPU) can manage multiple data streams in parallel-without bottlenecks-enabling applications that process massive amounts of data to be smarter, more efficient, and energy-conscious, complementing traditional approaches (CPU and GPU).

Kalray's offering includes hardware and software acceleration solutions, as well as co-development or custom-design services for processors and acceleration solutions optimized for specific use cases in high-growth sectors such as data centers, AI Gigafactories, telecoms, space, defense, and many others.A spin-off from CEA founded in 2008, Kalray's investors include NXP Semiconductors, CEA, Safran, and Bpifrance. www.kalrayinc.com

Disclaimer

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Company's objectives and outlook. These forward-looking statements are based on the current estimates and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those described in Appendix 1 of the Management Board's report, available on the Company's website.

Readers' attention is particularly drawn to the fact that the Company's current financing horizon is extended beyond June 30th, 2026 at the present date of the press release. The forward-looking statements mentioned in this press release may not be achieved due to these factors or other unknown risks and uncertainties, or those not currently deemed significant by the Company.

