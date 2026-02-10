Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: Pacifica meldet neue hochgradige Entdeckung und genau deshalb kann der Markt das nicht ignorieren
WKN: A2JNET | ISIN: FR0010722819 | Ticker-Symbol: 3FS
Frankfurt
10.02.26 | 08:06
2,840 Euro
+7,17 % +0,190
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KALRAY SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KALRAY SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,1903,34518:32
Actusnews Wire
10.02.2026 18:23 Uhr
76 Leser
KALRAY: TERMINATION OF THE EQUITY LINE

Grenoble, February 10th, 2026 - Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris: ALKAL) provider of hardware and software technologies and solutions for intensive data processing from Cloud to Edge, announces the termination of its equity line signed with IRIS on July 11, 2024.

In total, the Company raised €6 million under this equity line through the issuance of bonds redeemable in new shares. The last outstanding bonds held by IRIS were redeemed on January 19, 2026. The Company chose not to draw down the full amount available under the equity line (€4 million remaining) and therefore terminated the agreement. As of today, no dilutive instruments related to this agreement exist or may be issued.

To date, the Company does not intend to implement any new financing of this type.

Next press release: FY 2025 results on Thursday 23rd April 2026

ABOUT KALRAY

Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0010722819 - ALKAL) is a fabless semiconductor company, leader in a new generation of processors designed for applications that process massive data flows, particularly through artificial intelligence. At the forefront of innovation, Kalray's teams have developed unique technology and associated solutions that enable its customers to maximize workload performance, optimize infrastructure utilization and reduce power consumption.

Thanks to their patented "manycore" architecture, Kalray's MPPA intelligent processors (known as DPU or xPU) can manage multiple data streams in parallel-without bottlenecks-enabling applications that process massive amounts of data to be smarter, more efficient, and energy-conscious, complementing traditional approaches (CPU and GPU).

Kalray's offering includes hardware and software acceleration solutions, as well as co-development or custom-design services for processors and acceleration solutions optimized for specific use cases in high-growth sectors such as data centers, AI Gigafactories, telecoms, space, defense, and many others.A spin-off from CEA founded in 2008, Kalray's investors include NXP Semiconductors, CEA, Safran, and Bpifrance. www.kalrayinc.com

Disclaimer

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Company's objectives and outlook. These forward-looking statements are based on the current estimates and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those described in Appendix 1 of the Management Board's report, available on the Company's website.

Readers' attention is particularly drawn to the fact that the Company's current financing horizon is extended beyond June 30th, 2026 at the present date of the press release. The forward-looking statements mentioned in this press release may not be achieved due to these factors or other unknown risks and uncertainties, or those not currently deemed significant by the Company.

INVESTOR RELATION CONTACTS
Eric BAISSUS
contactinvestisseurs@kalrayinc.com
Phone +33 4 76 18 90 71

ACTUS Finance & Communication
Anne-Pauline PETUREAUX
kalray@actus.fr
Phone + 33 1 53 67 36 72		MEDIA CONTACTS
ELLYN KALIFA
communication@kalrayinc.com
Phone +33 4 76 18 90 71

ACTUS Finance & Communication
Serena BONI
sboni@actus.fr
Phone +33 4 72 18 04 92
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mm2fY52ak2+Wx5xuaZxqamZjb5dmlGLGmJSbk2mdaZ3FnGxgyGdpbcfKZnJnmmdn
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-96521-pr_kalray_termination_equity_line_en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2026 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.