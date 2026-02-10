

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kicking off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department on Tuesday revealed this month's auction of $58 billion worth of three-year notes attracted average demand.



The three-year note auction drew a high yield of 3.518 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.62.



Last month, the Treasury also sold $58 billion worth of three-year notes, drawing a high yield of 3.609 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.65.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous two-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.61.



The Treasury is due to announce the results of this month's auctions of $42 billion worth of ten-year notes and $25 billion worth of thirty-year bonds on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News