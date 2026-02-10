Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: Pacifica meldet neue hochgradige Entdeckung und genau deshalb kann der Markt das nicht ignorieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 880013 | ISIN: FR0000050809 | Ticker-Symbol: OR8
Tradegate
10.02.26 | 19:24
140,00 Euro
+3,02 % +4,10
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SOPRA STERIA GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOPRA STERIA GROUP SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
139,50139,9020:05
139,60140,0020:01
PR Newswire
10.02.2026 19:36 Uhr
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

With the CIO Compass, Sopra Steria Next offers CIOs a strategic guide to secure and accelerate the business impact of emerging technologies

PARIS, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sopra Steria Next, the consulting arm of the Sopra Steria Group, unveils the CIO Compass, a new editorial initiative designed to support CIOs as technological transformations continue to accelerate. Conceived as a strategic compass, it identifies 10 decisive actions that CIOs will need to undertake over the next 18 to 24 months to speed up their transformation and maintain a competitive edge in a tense technological and economic environment.

Sopra Steria Next Logo

A context of accelerated transformation that is redefining the CIO's mission

In a landscape shaped by the rapid rise of generative AI, increasingly complex data architectures, heightened cybersecurity pressure and growing European regulatory requirements (AI Act, DORA, NIS2), CIOs are facing technological, organisational and strategic upheaval. They must now take on the role of true BIZTECH leaders, capable of combining IT excellence with measurable business impact.

To support them in this transition, Sopra Steria Next is publishing its CIO Compass-a clear and actionable vision of the levers technology leaders should activate in order to:

  • Place their information systems at the service of business transformation, effectively integrating new technologies with legacy assets;
  • Turn the IT function into a catalyst for performance, balancing business value, industrial maturity and organisational evolution.

Designed as a decision-support tool, the CIO Compass synthesises the most significant trends observed across European IT departments and translates them into concrete, rapidly actionable levers.

Sopra Steria Next's CIO Compass highlights ten decisive actions that will enable CIOs to convert technological breakthroughs into tangible operational value over the next 18 to 24 months. These actions span the entire technological landscape (AI, data, infrastructures, performance) and are grouped into four major axes forming the strategic compass, i.e. industrialising AI, rethinking data governance, modernising infrastructures, and redefining performance management.

To read more about the Executive Summary and discover the 10 key actions, click here.

Aurélien Flaugnatti, aurelien.flaugnatti@soprasteria.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2891307/5782046/Sopra_Steria_Next.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/with-the-cio-compass-sopra-steria-next-offers-cios-a-strategic-guide-to-secure-and-accelerate-the-business-impact-of-emerging-technologies-302684138.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.