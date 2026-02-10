

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) reported a profit for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $2.844 billion, or $6.81 per share. This compares with $22.78 million, or $0.06 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.2% to $6.316 billion from $5.786 billion last year.



Lyft, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



