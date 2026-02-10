

EL SEGUNDO (dpa-AFX) - Mattel Inc. (MAT) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $106.2 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $140.9 million, or $0.42 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Mattel Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.39 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.3% to $1.766 billion from $1.646 billion last year.



Mattel Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $106.2 Mln. vs. $140.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.35 vs. $0.42 last year. -Revenue: $1.766 Bln vs. $1.646 Bln last year.



