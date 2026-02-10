

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - James Hardie Industries plc (JHX) released a profit for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $68.7 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $141.7 million, or $0.33 per share, last year.



Excluding items, James Hardie Industries plc reported adjusted earnings of $142.2 million or $0.24 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 30.0% to $1.239 billion from $953.3 million last year.



James Hardie Industries plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $68.7 Mln. vs. $141.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.12 vs. $0.33 last year. -Revenue: $1.239 Bln vs. $953.3 Mln last year.



