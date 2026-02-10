

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Welltower Inc. (WELL) released earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $96.44 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $119.97 million, or $0.19 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 41.3% to $3.18 billion from $2.25 billion last year.



Welltower Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



Outlook for 2026 : Range of $3.11 to $3.27 per diluted share



