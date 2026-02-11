

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - ASX Limited (ASXFY.PK, ASXFF.PK, ASX.AX) announced that Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Helen Lofthouse will step down in May 2026. Her departure will mark the conclusion of an 11-year career with the company.



The company noted that it has engaged Korn Ferry to support a comprehensive search process for the next CEO. This global search will also take into account internal candidates as part of the succession planning.



ASX.AX was trading at A$53.66, down A$2.69 or 4.77%, as of 12:18:28 PM GMT+11.



