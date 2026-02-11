

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SOLV Energy, Inc. Class A Common Stock (MWH), a provider of infrastructure services to the power industry, on Wednesday launched the roadshow for its initial public offering of 20.5 million shares of Class A common stock.



The IPO price is expected to range between $22 and $25 per share.



The company intends to grant underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3.075 million shares at the IPO price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.



The shares are expected to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol 'MWH.'



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News