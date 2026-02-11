

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Schindler Holding AG (SCHP.SW) announced a profit for its full year that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled CHF1.015 billion, or CHF9.46 per share. This compares with CHF950 million, or CHF8.82 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 2.6% to CHF10.947 billion from CHF11.236 billion last year.



Schindler Holding AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: CHF1.015 Bln. vs. CHF950 Mln. last year. -EPS: CHF9.46 vs. CHF8.82 last year. -Revenue: CHF10.947 Bln vs. CHF11.236 Bln last year.



For fiscal 2025, the Board will pay an ordinary dividend of CHF 6 per share and an extraordinary dividend of CHF 0.80 per share and participation certificate.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News