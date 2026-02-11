

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - D. Boral Acquisition I Corp. announced on Tuesday that it has priced its initial public offering of 25 million units at $10 per unit, generating gross proceeds of $250 million.



The units are scheduled to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol DBCAU on February 11, 2026.



Each unit includes one Class A share and one-half of a redeemable public warrant. A full warrant allows the holder to purchase one Class A ordinary share at an exercise price of $11.50 per share.



Once the securities comprising the units begin trading separately, the Company expects its Class A shares and warrants to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbols DBCA and DBCAW, respectively.



The offering is expected to close on February 12, 2026.



