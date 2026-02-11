

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Siemens Energy AG (SMNEY.PK) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at EUR677 million, or EUR0.78 per share. This compares with EUR198 million, or EUR0.23 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.2% to EUR9.675 billion from EUR8.942 billion last year.



Siemens Energy AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR677 Mln. vs. EUR198 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.78 vs. EUR0.23 last year. -Revenue: EUR9.675 Bln vs. EUR8.942 Bln last year.



Christian Bruch, CEO of Siemens Energy AG, said: 'We have made a very strong start to the financial year. Sustained high demand in our gas turbines and grid technologies businesses is making a significant contribution to overall performance. Also in the wind business, there are early signs of a modest improvement.'



Looking ahead, for the full year, citing current favorable trends in the energy sector and firm demand, the company has reaffirmed its guidance.



For fiscal 2026, Siemens Energy still expects comparable revenue growth of 11% to 13%, with a profit margin before special items of 9% and 11%. The company continues to project an annual net income of EUR 3 billion to EUR 4 billion.



