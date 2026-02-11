Zinc Media's FY25 trading update shows a strong year of progress, with both revenue and adjusted EBITDA increasing by c 27%. Management believes its progress across its three strategic growth pillars has enabled it to grow ahead of the market again. The delivered revenue of £41m takes the company much closer to the medium-term revenue target of £50m, while greater operational gearing is expected in the outer years to reach its adjusted EBITDA target of £5m, a margin of 10% versus FY25's 4.6%. The levers to the guided higher margin should be lower upfront investment in developing its businesses, some of which are at the early stage of development, and higher profitability on returning commissions as the newer genres and businesses mature. Looking ahead to FY26, management is encouraged by the pipeline, as well as being in early-stage discussions for a number of large opportunities, and is looking for further profit growth.

