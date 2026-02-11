

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The yen rose to nearly a 2-month high of 208.99 against the pound and an 8-day high of 199.75 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 210.63 and 201.00, respectively.



Against the euro and the U.S. dollar, the yen advanced to near 2-week highs of 182.22 and 152.80 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 183.64 and 154.39, respectively.



The yen advanced to a 5-day high of 108.70 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 109.25.



Against the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen climbed to near 2-week highs of 92.63 and 113.05 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 93.30 and 113.92, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 206.00 against the pound, 197.00 against the franc, 179.00 against the euro, 151.00 against the greenback, 106.00 against the aussie, 90.00 against the kiwi and 112.00 against the loonie.



